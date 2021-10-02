Between watching every Disney+ show and scrolling through multiverse theories on TikTok, you and your besties can’t get enough of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, it only makes sense that just in time for Halloween, you would want to assemble a few of these Marvel-inspired boo basket ideas to gift each other. Whether you’re a Loki lover or on your third rewatch of WandaVision, there is an MCU Halloween boo basket idea for you.

Not only are boo baskets a great way to shower your bestie or SO with something sweet for the trick-or-treat season, but they also allow you to celebrate with both friends who are near and far. If your BFF happens to live long-distance, it’s so easy to surprise them with a Marvel boo basket mailed straight to their door.

Let’s not forget, assembling a boo basket is just as much as fun as seeing the excited look on your friend’s face when they open it. This is your chance to use your superpowers — aka creativity — to gather items that fit one specific theme, like a Black Widow or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier basket. Depending on what part of the MCU your friend adores most, you’ll be able to give them a great Marvel-inspired boo basket from these eight ideas.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

03 A The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Basket For The Sam To Your Bucky The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Enamel Pin Etsy $27 See on Etsy Just like the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, you and your BFF make a powerful duo. Show your fave person how much they mean to you by putting together a TFATWS boo basket with items like morse code friendship bracelets ($10, Etsy) inspired by the show. To make your BFF laugh, get them this Sam Wilson sweater ($30, Hot Topic) with one of his more LOL-worthy lines. To finish off your basket, add this enamel pin ($27, Etsy) to go on their fave denim jacket or a red notebook ($25, Greer Chicago) similar to Bucky’s, where your friend can jot down their to-do list.

04 A Black Widow Basket For The Friends Who Feel Like Family Black Widow Stickers| Marvel Fans Etsy $4 See on Etsy Your bestie may not be blood-related, but they’re basically like family. If you relate to Natasha and her “family” in Black Widow, a Black Widow-inspired boo basket is a perfect idea. To cover both the Black Widow and Halloween theme, include these spider rings ($2, Party City) you and your bestie used to love as kids. There are also these Black Widow stickers ($4, Etsy) that include some of your favorite moments from the film, and these custom reusable nails ($25, Etsy) to finish off your friend’s Black Widow costume. You can also get your friend something important like this Black Widow ring ($85, RockLove Jewelry) to show how much you care.

06 A Villain Basket For All Hallows’ Eve Agatha All Along Cup Etsy $13 See on Etsy Halloween is the perfect time to embrace your evil side. DIY a Marvel villain-inspired boo basket for your friend based on their favorite baddie. After watching WandaVision, who isn’t an Agatha fan? This Agatha tumbler ($13, Etsy) will remind them it was “Agatha all along” every time they go to sip their very own witches brew. There’s also this Thanos bottle opener ($18, Etsy) that looks like the infinity gauntlet, and a Killmonger enamel pin ($12, Etsy). Of course, Loki is both a good and bad guy, so feel free to include this Loki tea ($7, Etsy) inspired by the God of Mischief.

