Between watching every Disney+ show and scrolling through multiverse theories on TikTok, you and your besties can’t get enough of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, it only makes sense that just in time for Halloween, you would want to assemble a few of these Marvel-inspired boo basket ideas to gift each other. Whether you’re a
Loki lover or on your third rewatch of WandaVision, there is an MCU Halloween boo basket idea for you.
Not only are boo baskets a great way to
shower your bestie or SO with something sweet for the trick-or-treat season, but they also allow you to celebrate with both friends who are near and far. If your BFF happens to live long-distance, it’s so easy to surprise them with a Marvel boo basket mailed straight to their door.
Let’s not forget, assembling a boo basket is just as much as fun as seeing the excited look on your friend’s face when they open it. This is your chance to use your superpowers — aka creativity — to gather items that fit one specific theme, like a
Black Widow or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier basket. Depending on what part of the MCU your friend adores most, you’ll be able to give them a great Marvel-inspired boo basket from these eight ideas. We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. 01
A
WandaVision Basket That’s The Definition Of “Love Persevering”
Get into the Halloween spirit just as much as Wanda did in
WandaVision by putting together a themed basket with items from the “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!” episode of the show. This Halloween sweater ($45, BoxLunch) is not only very festive, but it will also keep your bestie warm in the fall. There’s also this mug ($17, Redbubble) for a warm chai ($15, The Té Spa). You could even add a Wanda Funko Pop! ($27, Amazon) in the basket if your friend is a collector, as well as a Wanda headpiece ($18, Etsy) and nail decals ($4, Ulta Beauty) to finish off their costume. 02
A
Loki Basket Any Variant Would Enjoy
If
Loki is your friend’s most recent Marvel obsession, put together a basket filled with tons of variants. This President Loki ($40, ShopDisney) pullover will keep your BFF cozy while watching the series all over again. Don’t forget paying homage to Loki with this keychain ($13, Etsy).
There’s also this
Loki candle ($12, Etsy) that smells like the God of Mischief, and this Loki and Sylvie sticker ($3, Redbubble) that can go on your friend’s water bottle or laptop. And, because it wouldn’t be Halloween without some candy, add in this Hubba Bubba blue raspberry candy ($21, Amazon), which is the closest thing to Kablooie chewing gum in this timeline. 03
A
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Basket For The Sam To Your Bucky
Just like the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, you and your BFF make a powerful duo. Show your fave person how much they mean to you by putting together a
TFATWS boo basket with items like morse code friendship bracelets ($10, Etsy) inspired by the show. To make your BFF laugh, get them this Sam Wilson sweater ($30, Hot Topic) with one of his more LOL-worthy lines. To finish off your basket, add this enamel pin ($27, Etsy) to go on their fave denim jacket or a red notebook ($25, Greer Chicago) similar to Bucky’s, where your friend can jot down their to-do list. 04
A
Black Widow Basket For The Friends Who Feel Like Family
Your bestie may not be blood-related, but they’re basically like family. If you relate to Natasha and her “family” in
Black Widow, a Black Widow-inspired boo basket is a perfect idea.
To cover both the
Black Widow and Halloween theme, include these spider rings ($2, Party City) you and your bestie used to love as kids. There are also these Black Widow stickers ($4, Etsy) that include some of your favorite moments from the film, and these custom reusable nails ($25, Etsy) to finish off your friend’s Black Widow costume. You can also get your friend something important like this Black Widow ring ($85, RockLove Jewelry) to show how much you care. 05
A Character Basket For A True Stan
If you know your friend’s favorite Avenger, you can also customize a boo basket around that one character or the actor who plays them. Your basket for a true stan could include
things like this cute Chris Evans tee ($17, Etsy) or these Bucky Barnes stickers ($8, Etsy). There’s also this Tom Holland coloring book ($17, Etsy) for relaxing wine nights or a Killmonger mug ($18, Kashmir.VIII) for pumpkin spice lattes at home. 06
A Villain Basket For All Hallows’ Eve
Halloween is the perfect time to embrace your evil side. DIY a Marvel villain-inspired boo basket for your friend based on their favorite baddie.
After watching
WandaVision, who isn’t an Agatha fan? This Agatha tumbler ($13, Etsy) will remind them it was “Agatha all along” every time they go to sip their very own witches brew. There’s also this Thanos bottle opener ($18, Etsy) that looks like the infinity gauntlet, and a Killmonger enamel pin ($12, Etsy) . Of course, Loki is both a good and bad guy, so feel free to include this Loki tea ($7, Etsy) inspired by the God of Mischief. 07
An MCU Marathon Basket For A Cozy Rewatch
Put together a cozy basket if you know your friend is about to rewatch all the MCU movies. You’ll need a
comfy blanket ($21, Amazon) and a funny mug ($15, Etsy) for warm sips. For snacks, include fun-flavored popcorn samples ($18, Mama Moore's Gourmet Popcorn) and mini cans of wine ($24, Total Wine & More). This “I love you 3000” candle ($17, Etsy) will not only set the mood for your friend’s movie night, but will also let them know how much you care. 08
An Avengers Campus Basket To Immerse You
RSELF In The MCU
Have you and your bestie been talking about visiting
