As you put the finishing touches on your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll be glad to know that the cosmos have some resolutions of their own: While 2022 ended with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus each retrograde, all three of those retrogrades will end in January. One of these planets in particular has been wreaking havoc in ways like no other since Oct. 30, and that’s Mars — the planet of conflict, hostility, and confrontation. The good news is, the best day in January 2023 for every sign will be Jan. 12, the day that Mars finally ends its retrograde in Gemini.

For the past few months, Mars has been retrograding through the mutable, air sign of Gemini, making it difficult to resolve verbal conflict and miscommunication. While Mercury retrograde only added fuel to the fire, Mars retrogrades only happen once every two years, making them far less common, and far more aggravating as a result.

As Mars ends its retrograde and stations direct on Jan. 12, every sign will experience a rush in energy when it comes to sharing thoughts, opinions and ideas with others. While this boost in momentum will be beneficial for pushing new endeavors forward, it may also add some heat to the ways that each sign communicates.

Here’s what every sign can expect during the best day in January:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

On Jan. 12, Mars, the ruler of your sign, will station direct in the curious, conversational sign of Gemini, bringing an influx of concepts, opinions, and ideas. If you’ve been struggling to speak your mind since Mars stationed retrograde, you’ll finally be feeling more like yourself on this day. Just be mindful of engaging in heated debates now, Aries, since you’re more likely to use your words as weapons.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You’ve been invited to re-evaluate your finances during Mars retrograde, but on Jan. 12, you’ll finally gain a sense of clarity when it comes to your personal resources. As a rush of ideas and perspectives come forward, be mindful of impulsive spending — you don’t want to reverse the lessons you’ve learned about your relationship to money.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You’re bound to have your hands full this week, Gemini, as Mars stations direct in your sign on Jan. 12. Since Oct. 30, you’ve been prompted to review and reconsider your thoughts, ideas, and plans, but on this day, you’ll experience a boost in vitality that allows you to regain a clearer mind. Just be sure to pace yourself — this transit is likely to push you in many different directions. Take your time, especially with the things you actually want to see through to the end.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

During the month of January, Mars will station direct in Gemini, bringing clarity to your 12th house of introspection and contemplation. While the retrograde encouraged you to review and make some slow changes to your bad habits, on Jan. 12, you’ll finally be able to create healthier rituals.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

As Mars stations direct, your friendships and community will experience a surge in clarity when it comes to communication. The retrograde has emphasized potential conflict within your alliances, making it difficult to resolve issues. On Jan. 12, it’ll be easier to navigate difficult conversations amongst your peers, making it much easier for you to feel heard. Just be mindful of how you choose to use your voice now, as Mars tends to sharpen speech when in Gemini.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 21)

This month, Mars will station direct in your 10th house of career and public image, bringing a rush in activity to your professional world. If you’ve noticed some delays in this area since Oct. 30, Mars moving forward again is bound to bring things up to speed. However, try not to overwhelm yourself with too many new tasks or projects, Virgo. You have plenty of time to accomplish your goals now that the retrograde is over.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 22)

During the month of January, Mars will station direct in your ninth house of higher knowledge and travel, bringing a strong sense of urgency to how you collect wisdom from the world around you. As a fellow air sign like Gemini, you’re someone always eager to learn new things, and on this day, you’ll be met with a surge in new perspectives and philosophies.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

On Jan. 12, Mars, your chart ruler, will finally station direct in your eighth house, bringing clarity to your current shared resources and boundaries between yourself and others. The last few months have put some of your relationships to the test, but on this day, you’ll feel equipped to deal with any conflict with ease. Now is the time to draw healthy lines between your personal responsibilities and the obligations of others, and you’ll be able to communicate these needs with ease.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 20)

Mars stationing direct in Gemini this month will bring a surge in activity to your romantic relationships this month after a long period of delays and misunderstandings. While conflict has been challenging to resolve within your social life since Oct. 30, Mars continuing forward through Gemini will allow you to engage in discussions more effectively. Just be mindful of the newfound directness taking place now — you don’t want to cause unnecessary rifts in your love life.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19)

On Jan. 12, Mars will station direct in Gemini, bringing a rush of energy to your sixth house of habits, routines, and rituals. Since Oct. 30, you’ve been prompted to slow down and reflect on your productivity methods, but this month, you’ll be eager to cross some things off of your to-do list. Be sure to be mindful of burnout, Capricorn — this boost in vitality might have your head spinning.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This month, Mars stationing direct in Gemini will bring a surge in energy to your creative pursuits and passions. While you may have noticed some idleness in this area since Oct. 30, this transit is bringing fresh ideas and concepts to the different ways you choose to enjoy yourself. Allow yourself to play and get curious, Aquarius — trust me, after this retrograde, you deserve it.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your home and domestic world is getting a boost in energy this month, as Mars stations retrograde in your fourth house. If you’ve been unsure about implementing new ideas or concepts in this area of your life as of late, expect a surge in clarity this week. Just be mindful of potential conflicts within your family life, as Mars picks up speed — now is a great time to choose your words wisely, if you’re engaging in heated discussions behind closed doors.