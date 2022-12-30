The latest trending product to cause an internet stir isn’t a coveted concert ticket, but rather an energy drink from the likes of YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI. The Prime Hydration drink was the reason for what appeared to be literal stampedes at Aldi stores in the United Kingdom, and the chaos is all too familiar. Its hype strikes parallels to that of the Ticketmaster saga when Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour tickets went on sale, but the crowds were not virtual this time. ICYDK, here’s what Prime Hydration is and why people seem to want it so badly.

Logan Paul is no stranger to the internet, and it’s likely his loyal following that led to such a chaotic scene at nearly every Aldi location in the UK. Paul is known to most people as the controversial YouTuber who made plenty of headlines in 2018, but more recently, he’s gotten into podcasting and boxing. Fans of Paul and his once former opponent, KSI, were excited when the duo released a sports drink called Prime Hydration, and the hype was a little too real recently.

The sports drink went on sale at Aldi UK as a “Special Buy” on Dec. 29 for about $2.40 (£1. 99), and it sold out almost instantly. A location in Crawley, England, reportedly ran out in 30 minutes and shoppers were queued up around the block, according to The Independent. Videos shared on Twitter show customers scrambling to snag a bottle of Prime and long queues at Aldi before the store opened.

According to The Daily Mail, customers were even reporting the bottles were stolen out of their hands as they shopped. Elite Daily reached out to Paul’s representation for comment on the Prime Hydration Aldi UK release and resulting chaos, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Much like how Ticketmaster wasn’t prepared for The Eras tour (remember those long virtual lines?), it appears Aldi wasn’t ready for the storm of customers that headed to stores for a taste of Prime Hydration. Demand was so high that Aldi had to put a limit on the number of bottles per customer. However, many left empty handed as the drink sold out. Aldi issued an apology, according to LADbible: Per the publication, an Aldi spokesperson said, “We’re sorry that some customers were unable to get their hands on this product, however, demand has been extremely high.”

If you’ve seen Prime Hydration trending on your feed and wondered why people would line up for hours at a grocery store for it, here’s a little background.

What Is Prime Hydration?

Prime Hydration (no relation to Amazon Prime) is a sports drink founded by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI. It launched on Jan. 4, 2022, as a Congo Brands product. According to Congo, “the goal for Prime Hydration was to build a better for you lifestyle beverage that people could enjoy on any occasion.”

As far as its hydration abilities, it contains 250 milligrams of branded-chain amino acids (BCAAs), 830 milligrams of electrolytes, and 2 grams of sugar, all for 25 calories per bottle, per Congo. It comes in a variety of flavors including Meta Moon, Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, Lemon Lime, Grape and Orange.

Why Do People Want It?

There isn’t a clear reason why Aldi shoppers jumped at the opportunity to snatch up a bottle now, other than being part of Paul and KSI’s fan base. It doesn’t appear this was the first time the drink was sold in the UK, as retailer Asda has been carrying it since June 2022, according to a Prime Hydration Instagram post. It’s likely it sold out as quickly as the Aldi drop, and it appears the only way people could get their hands on it was through marked-up resales, per The Independent (sound familiar, Swifties?). So, there’s a good chance the low price of £1. 99 was a driver as well.

Paul and KSI have a combined YouTube following of nearly 50 million subscribers, and as the faces of Prime Hydration, their fans follow. It seems Aldi UK didn’t know just how many fans would follow. I’m sure Ticketmaster and Aldi UK could commiserate on that...

Where Can You Get Prime Hydration?

At the moment, Aldi UK customers might be running out of luck until the stores restock. Similar to when it was sold at Asda, many have listed Prime Hydration bottles for resale on eBay at an up-charge. Fans in the United States won’t find it at their local Aldi, but it is currently available on Walmart and The Vitamin Shoppe as of publication on Dec. 30.