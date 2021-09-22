As the most relationship-oriented sign of the zodiac, Libra is always actively seeking connection and unity in their lives. It comes to them very naturally, and they tend to have an abundance of friends and romantic partners throughout their lives. But how far does their charm get them in a friendship with a rebellious, unconventional Aquarius? While they both share the air element, Aquarius is a sign that’s all about individuality; Libra strives to unify and bring people together. Libra and Aquarius friendship compatibility is definitely a more complicated one, since they both are motivated by very different things. These two signs can easily relate to the other through their shared love of communication and intellect, but do they really get along when all is said and done?

Aquarius individuals love community, and they’re always trying to find ways to advocate for those who may not be able to advocate for themselves. As the humanitarians of the zodiac, they strive to make the world a better place, but they’re not always eager to take time out of their jam-packed schedule to build personal, one-on-one relationships. They prefer a slightly more detached approach, which couldn’t differ more from Libra. While this friendship may start off rocky, there’s some potential here for a lifelong companionship. However, here’s a few reasons why they may occasionally butt heads:

1. Libra Is Ruled By Venus While Aquarius Is Ruled By Saturn

While these two signs are both of the chatty air element, they express their desire for mental stimulation in very different ways. Libra is Venus-ruled, so they try their best to keep the peace and find compromise in any situation where conflict may arise. They enjoy speaking their mind, but they have a tendency to care a lot about what other people think, and they really strive to be liked by everyone. Aquarians couldn’t be more different, and as Saturn-ruled souls, they never back down from a good debate. In fact, sometimes they like to play devil’s advocate just for fun.

In a friendship, these two may not always understand where the other is coming from, but they can develop an appreciation for the other’s outlook. It’ll be important for Libras to stand up for themselves more and Aquarians to be a bit more understanding, but overall, they should be able to find a common ground.

2. Libra Is A Cardinal Sign While Aquarius Is A Fixed Sign

As a cardinal sign, Libra is all about getting things off the ground. They don’t hesitate to make the first move, and will usually be the one to extend an olive branch to another person. Aquarius folks are of the fixed modality, so they rarely tend to budge, especially when it comes to their opinions and belief systems. This can easily lead to disagreements, but luckily for Aquarius individuals, Libra is not one to keep an argument going. Instead, they’ll seek to find compromise in order to keep things peaceful. While this can prevent arguments from taking place, Libras must learn to stand their ground, because Aquarians always will. Their stubbornness can often cause them to lose relationships, though, so it’s imperative that they embrace other people’s opinions and ideas just as they want theirs to be.

3. These Signs Have A Lot To Work On, But They Can Have An Incredible Friendship

Libra and Aquarius are similar, but have a lot of differences that they may need to work through. Aquarius may have to realize that building personal relationships is healthy and worthwhile, and Libra must ensure that they don’t allow others to bulldoze over them for fear of being disliked. While their opposing personalities can make for an incredible friendship, this dynamic can also be quick to crash and burn. If these two signs are willing to do the work, though, this friendship can last a long time.