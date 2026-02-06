What do you get when you combine Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Lemme wellness label and Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics brand? Apparently, something you probably never would’ve thought of yourself. On Jan. 31, the sibling duo announced their all-new Skin Glaze Gummies, which are a limited-edition release inspired by Kardashian and Jenner’s love of self-care.

These gummies are formulated with spermidine (great for longevity), along with pro-retinol and pro-collagen vitamins intended to help your skin glow from within. They are also pomegranate-flavored to match Kylie Cosmetics’ Pomegranate Lip Butter, which launched on Feb. 4. You can find both products nationwide at Ulta stores and on Ulta.com, but the Lemme Skin Glaze Gummies are only available for 4-5 weeks, while supplies last.

Intrigued by the exclusive KarJenner collab, I wanted to try the Lemme x Kylie Cosmetics gummies and brand-new Lip Butter for myself to see how well they pair together. Below, you’ll find my honest review after three days, so you can decide whether you’ll want to add this limited-time collab to your cart before it’s gone.

Fast Facts:

Price: $30 for a bottle of 60 gummies; $21 for a Lip Butter tube.

$30 for a bottle of 60 gummies; $21 for a Lip Butter tube. Who this is best for: Fans of fruity-flavored self-care.

Fans of fruity-flavored self-care. What I like: The gummies have a simple sweetness that is enhanced by the Lip Butter.

The gummies have a simple sweetness that is enhanced by the Lip Butter. What I don’t like: The flavor isn’t an *exact* match, and it’s a bummer the gummies are only available for a short amount of time.

The flavor isn’t an *exact* match, and it’s a bummer the gummies are only available for a short amount of time. My rating: 4/5

First Impressions:

I’ve tried a few different Lemme products, from the sleep gummies to the glow lollipops, and I’ve always been a fan of how Kardashian is able to make taking supplements an enjoyable part of my daily routine. I’m actually a huge fan of the Lemme Sleep Gummies; they’re dangerously delicious and taste like candy.

Though the new Skin Glaze Gummies are also sweet, they don’t taste as sugary. IMO, they’re more gummy-forward than sweet. If I didn’t know these were supposed to be pomegranate-flavored, I would have just assumed they were generically fruity.

The Lip Butter, on the other hand, is delicious. It has just the right amount of sweetness that provides a subtle red glow to my pout. The flavors aren’t an exact match, but I appreciate that the lip product tastes better than the gummy supplements because I can apply that as much as I want; the recommended amount of gummies is only two a day.

Are The Lemme Gummies Effective?

After trying the Lemme Skin Glaze Gummies for just a few days, I can’t tell if there’s a huge difference in my skin elasticity and cellular health. Also, since these gummies are only available for a limited-time, I don’t know how effective they will be in the long run.

“It’s important to note that the effectiveness of oral supplementation is not well-established,” Dr. Maral Malekzadeh, D.O., co-owner, gynecologist, and director of clinical operations at The Well Westlake in Cleveland, previously told Elite Daily. And, as their name suggests, they’re meant to “supplement” your lifestyle, so you’ll need to do the work (in this case, establish a solid skin care routine) outside of simply taking the gummies anyway.

What I can say is that the Lip Butter has been a saving grace for my chapped pout this winter. The pomegranate gloss is made from the same formula as Kylie Cosmetics’ other Lip Butters, so if you’re a fan of those, you’ll appreciate this product as well.

Final Thoughts:

I love a joint sister slay, so I appreciate Lemme and Kylie Cosmetics coming together and having two matching self-care products to treat myself and my skin, too. If I had to pick which one was more worth it, I would go with the Lip Butter. However, if you’re a Lemme stan, these Skin Glaze Gummies are a fun addition to your daily supplement schedule. I just don’t see how useful they’ll be for glowing skin if they’re only a limited-time release.

Hopefully, there is a demand for more, so they become a permanent drop for fans to enjoy. After all, I could always use more pro-collagen vitamins to help my hair and nails, and there’s no better way to get that than with a tasty gummy.

Expert cited:

Dr. Maral Malekzadeh, D.O., co-owner, gynecologist, and director of clinical operations at The Well Westlake in Cleveland

Study referenced:

