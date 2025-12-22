As a sex and relationships editor for most of my career, I’ve tried a lot of unusual products. There was the caramel apple-scented lube, the deck of X-rated playing cards, and the vibrator designed to look like a Christmas penguin. I’m not surprised by much anymore, so it’s fun when I hear about something that feels truly unique. Enter: Lemme Purr lollipops, pineapple-flavored treats formulated with probiotics to support vaginal microbiome health — aka candy that’s supposed to keep things in tip-top shape ~down there~.

This Target-exclusive product is a recent launch by Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s wellness label, Lemme, which is best known for selling supplements to help with sleep, digestion, metabolism, skin elasticity, and more. Lemme Purr gummies and lollipops contain clinically studied SNZ-1969 probiotics to support (according to the brand) healthy vaginal pH levels, a healthy vaginal microflora, and overall vaginal health and freshness. They also pack in vitamin C for antioxidant properties, and 100 mg of pineapple fruit powder for flavor.

Needless to say, as soon as I heard about these, I needed to get my hands on them. Here’s my full review of Lemme Purr lollipops and the corresponding gummies after three weeks of testing them, plus two doctors’ thoughts on whether they actually do what the brand claims.

Fast Facts:

Price: $7 for a pack of five lollipops; $26 for a bottle of 60 gummies.

First Impressions:

Both the lollipops and gummies come in aesthetic packaging, as befitting anything made by the Kardashian fam. The lavender purple bags and bottles are cute enough to display on your kitchen or bathroom counter, and they’d also make great stocking stuffers for a wellness lover in your life who has a sweet tooth. If you’ve bought other Lemme products — like Burn (metabolism), Glow (hair, skin, and nails), or Play (intimacy) — these will match the rest of your collection.

I was most curious to see if the Lemme Purr lollipops would taste like regular candy, given the probiotic component. I’m used to taking my vitamins in capsule form, so I’m not exactly expecting them to taste good. However, I’m pleased to report that the lollipops and gummies are delicious — Kourt really came through on the flavor here. They’re sweet and fresh like real pineapple, with no weird aftertaste or grainy texture.

I could easily snack on half a bottle of the gummies at once, but I’ve made myself stick to the recommended two per day for maximum benefits. As for the lollipops, I’ve been stashing them in my bags to take on trips (they’re an elite airport snack) or sneak into the movies. I love the girly, nostalgic feeling of eating a lollipop — something about them feels b*tchy and Regina George-coded (complimentary).

Are They Effective?

The idea that these treats could be healthy sounds like a dream come true... but do they actually work? According to two medical doctors who specialize in gynecology and reproductive health, the answer is complicated.

“While ingredients like vitamin C, pineapple fruit powder, and Bacillus coagulans (a probiotic) found in Lemme Purr lollipops and gummies are often promoted for vaginal health, it’s important to note that the effectiveness of oral supplementation is not well-established,” says Dr. Maral Malekzadeh, D.O., co-owner, gynecologist, and director of clinical operations at The Well Westlake in Cleveland. These probiotics are indeed clinically studied (as Lemme states), but their specific effects on the vaginal microbiome aren’t so clear. “The amount that actually reaches the vagina after passing through the gastrointestinal tract is largely unknown, and current data on these types of natural products is limited,” Malekzadeh says.

She goes on to note that while these ingredients do theoretically promote beneficial bacteria growth in the vaginal microbiome — which “help maintain pH levels, potentially limit yeast overgrowth, and contribute to pro-collagen production” — the edible formula may not be as effective as a suppository that delivers the goods directly where they’re needed. Basically, by the time the probiotics make it through your digestive system, they may not be doing all that much for your vagina.

Dr. Sheeva Talebian, M.D., board-certified reproductive endocrinologist at fertility clinic CCRM NY, agrees that the candy formulation may not give you the most bang for your buck as far as health benefits — but that’s not to say there’s anything bad about taking these if you like the flavor. “Some critics note that gummies may not absorb as well, but they can still be helpful if the alternative is taking nothing,” she says. “Because the gut and vaginal microbiomes are connected, good gut health can also support vaginal health — something to keep in mind when choosing a supplement and looking closely at the ingredient list.” She suggests being mindful of the sugar content in supplement products — two Lemme Purr gummies clock in at 3 grams of sugar, while the lollipops contain 11 grams (pretty standard for a candy, but maybe not for a daily vitamin).

Final Thoughts:

After taking the Lemme Purr gummies daily for several weeks, and having the lollipops as an every-other-day treat, I can’t say for sure whether I’ve noticed a difference in my vaginal health. I’ve been taking probiotic capsules every morning for a couple years, and although I paused them to conduct this experiment, it’s likely that Lemme Purr is providing a similar benefit to what I was already getting. It’s also worth noting that the vagina doesn’t need any help to stay healthy — it’s a self-cleaning organ, and barring things like UTIs or yeast infections (which need a doctor’s support to handle), your microbiome is largely fine on its own.

As far as whether the pineapple flavor makes things sweeter down there, my girlfriend says I don’t taste any different than usual, although she was very pleased to be recruited for the data gathering process. However, the Lemme Purr review section is filled with consumers whose partners love the effects, so don’t let my experience deter you if you want to give them a try. One reviewer wrote, “All I can say is my man can’t get enough of me.”

Really, the best advice I can give is to do your own sexy data collection after trying these. Even if you already smell and taste perfect — which I’m sure you do, BTW — it’s fun to have an excuse to get even more good feedback. I’ll cheers to Kourtney Kardashian for that.

Experts:

Dr. Maral Malekzadeh, D.O., co-owner, gynecologist, and director of clinical operations at The Well Westlake in Cleveland.

Dr. Sheeva Talebian, M.D., board-certified reproductive endocrinologist at CCRM NY.