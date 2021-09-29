My Latinx Culture Stigmatized Therapy, But It Changed My Life

This essay is part of Más Que Suficiente, More Than Enough, an Elite Daily series that celebrates the parts of Latinx culture that make each writer proud of their identity. In this piece, writer Naydeline Mejia recalls her mental health journey and discusses the stigmas that exist in the Latinx community. Para leer este ensayo en español, desliza hacia abajo.

I was around 7 years old when I first began associating my emotions with shame. Growing up, my mom taught my sister and I that women weren’t supposed to cry, and if they did, they definitely wouldn’t show it. We were supposed to be the backbones of our families, so to exhibit any negative emotions (other than anger) was considered a sign of weakness and an inability to keep a home together. As an overly-sensitive, anxious child growing up in a Latinx, immigrant household, I learned how to disguise my feelings early on. Whenever I got the urge to cry, I’d hide in my bedroom, curl up in the corner between the door and TV console, and silently weep. Only when the moment had passed would I slowly get up and exit my temporary safe haven.

I never judged my mother for what I considered her superwoman ability to hide her emotions. Sometimes I even envied it. Whenever I’d cry over something seemingly trivial, I’d berate myself and wish I was more like her: composed and disciplined. Through her stern demeanor, she also taught my siblings and I to be independent and brave. She did everything on her own, never asked for help, and taught us how to defend ourselves. “Si un muchachito te pega, tú le das para atrás,” she would say, dragging my little legs behind her on our way to school. But despite how much I respected her, I was also frustrated by her toughness and refusal to emote. “It’s OK to cry,” I wanted to tell her. “At least, I would feel like less of a weirdo if you did.”

Courtesy Naydeline Mejia

By the time I got to high school, I had fully adopted her attitude towards emotions, burying mine so deep, in an effort to appear strong, until they eventually unearthed themselves — manifesting as anxiety, depression, and an irrepressible anger. I became so irritable that my family members were scared to approach me in times of distress in case I might snap. I was the television trope of the “crazy,” dramatic Latina from the telenovelas, and I despised how short-tempered I’d become. But what I hated even more was that I had let my mental health go untreated for so long that it got to that point.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, more than half of young Latinx adults ages 18 to 25 with a serious mental illness may not receive treatment due to factors including language barriers, legal status, poverty, and cultural stigmas toward mental health assistance. A 2018 study published in Frontiers in Public Health noted that in the Latinx community needing mental health assistance is often considered embarrassing and disappointing, which dissuades people from seeking treatment. Mental health shame is so pervasive that some Latinx folks even associate antidepressants with illegal drug use and relate depression treatment to the idea of being “crazy.”

Additionally, among all ethnic and racial minority youth groups in the United States, adolescent Latinas have the highest rates of suicidal behavior, which can be attributed to cultural and familial factors. According to a 2008 article in Suicide and Life-Threatening Behavior, one of those factors is familism, a social behavior pattern that posits one must sacrifice their individual needs for those of the family in order to sustain the “unity and integrity” of it. In machismo culture, another social behavior pattern prevalent in many Latinx communities, women traditionally bear most of the household obligations to the family while the men are expected to provide for it. This can take a toll on a woman’s mental health, especially if she feels neglected or overworked.

Asking for help and showing emotions aren’t signs of weakness — they’re signs of incredible strength.

Determined to not let my mental illness get the best of me, I decided to take advantage of my university’s free mental health resources when I went off to college in 2016 and saw a therapist for the first time — a warmhearted graduate student undergoing her clinical training. After many long, emotional conversations with her, I gained more empathy for my mom and realized her sternness was her way of protecting us. As a Dominican immigrant raising young kids in a racialized country and an underserved community, she was worried for our safety. It wasn’t until I left home and experienced overt racism for the first time at my predominantly white university that I began to truly understand her unbending demeanor was a form of self-preservation. My mom had no intention of inspiring shame by passing on that attitude to us; she was only trying to teach us resilience.

At first, I didn’t tell mamí I was seeking therapy. I figured she would say, “Naydeline, la terapia es para los locos. Tu no eres loca.” Or, as I grew up Catholic, “Lo que tu necesitas es buscar a Dios y leer la Biblia.” But during one of our weekly phone calls (and after five sessions of therapy), I finally fessed up. “Eso esta bueno mija,” she said, but all I heard was, “You did good.” She was shockingly supportive. I think a part of her even felt relieved. She just wanted to see me happy and healthy; to know she had prepared me well enough to take on the world on my own.

Courtesy Naydeline Mejia

I thought my mom would never be able to understand how I felt. But eventually, she became my number one cheerleader when it came to my mental wellbeing. In 2018, when I was at the lowest point of my mental health journey, she encouraged me to seek psychiatric assistance even though she didn’t fully understand it. I knew none of the progress I’d made would’ve been possible if I hadn’t taken the first step to shatter the generational patterns and cultural stigmas I grew up with.

Because of my unrelenting determination to feel safe in both my body and my mind, I became an advocate for myself. By doing so I taught my mom that asking for help and showing emotions aren’t signs of weakness — they’re signs of incredible strength.

Mi cultura latinx estigmatizó la terapia, pero hablar de mis emociones me cambió la vida

Tenía alrededor de 7 años cuando comencé a asociar mis emociones con la vergüenza. Al crecer, mi madre nos enseñó a mi hermana y a mí que las mujeres no deben llorar, y que si lo llegaran a hacer, definitivamente no lo deberían hacer en público. Se suponía que éramos la columna vertebral de nuestras familias, por lo que exhibir cualquier emoción negativa (aparte de la ira) se consideraba un signo de debilidad e incapacidad para mantener un hogar. Como una persona demasiado sensible y ansiosa en un hogar de inmigrantes latinxs, aprendí a disfrazar mis sentimientos desde el principio. Cada vez que tenía ganas de llorar, me escondía en mi habitación, me acurrucaba en la esquina entre la puerta y el televisor y lloraba en silencio. Cuando el sentimiento pasaba, me levantaba y salía despacio de mi rincón.

Nunca juzgué a mi madre por su capacidad super-humana para ocultar sus emociones. A veces incluso la envidiaba. Cada vez que lloraba por algo aparentemente trivial, me reprendía y deseaba ser más como ella: serena y disciplinada. A través de su comportamiento severo, también nos enseñó a mis hermanos y a mí a ser independientes y valientes. Hizo todo por su cuenta, nunca pidió ayuda y nos enseñó a defendernos. “Si un muchachito te pega, tú le das para atrás”, decía, arrastrando mis patitas detrás de ella camino a la escuela. Pero a pesar de lo mucho que la respetaba, también me frustraba su dureza y su rechazo a emocionarse. "Está bien llorar", quería decirle. "Al menos, me sentiría menos rara si lo hicieras".

Cortesia Naydeline Mejia

Cuando entré a la escuela secundaria, había adoptado completamente su actitud hacia las emociones, enterrando mis sentimientos tan profundamente, intentando parecer fuerte. Eventualmente salieron todos a flote, manifestándose como ansiedad, depresión y una ira irreprimible. Me volví tan irritable que incluso mi familia tenía miedo de acercarse a mí en momentos de angustia en caso de que explotara. Yo era el cliche televisivo de la latina "loca" y dramática de las telenovelas, y despreciaba lo irascible que me había vuelto. Pero lo que odiaba aún más era que no me había ocupado de mi salud mental durante tanto tiempo que llegué a ese punto.

Según National Alliance on Mental Health, más de la mitad de los adultos latinxs jóvenes de 18 a 25 años con una enfermedad mental grave pueden no recibir tratamiento debido a factores que incluyen las barreras del idioma, el estatus legal, la pobreza y los estigmas culturales hacia la asistencia de salud mental. Un estudio de 2018 publicado en Frontiers in Public Health señaló que en la comunidad latinx la necesidad de asistencia de salud mental a menudo se considera vergonzosa, lo que disuade a las personas de buscar tratamiento. La vergüenza por la salud mental es tan generalizada que algunos latinxs incluso asocian los antidepresivos con el uso de drogas ilegales y relacionan el tratamiento de la depresión con la idea de estar "loco".

Además, entre todos los grupos de jóvenes de minorías étnicas y raciales en los Estados Unidos, las adolescentes latinas tienen las tasas más altas de comportamiento suicida, lo que puede atribuirse a factores culturales y familiares. Según un artículo de 2008 en Suicide and Life-Threatening Behavior, uno de esos factores es el familismo, un modelo de comportamiento social que postula que uno debe sacrificar sus necesidades individuales por las de la familia a fin de mantener la "unidad e integridad" de la misma. En la cultura del machismo, otro modelo de comportamiento social que prevalece en muchas comunidades latinxs, las mujeres tradicionalmente cargan con la mayoría de las obligaciones del hogar con la familia, mientras que se espera que los hombres las mantengan. Esto puede afectar la salud mental de una mujer, especialmente si se siente abandonada o con exceso de trabajo.

Pedir ayuda y mostrar emociones no son signos de debilidad, son signos de una fuerza increíble.

Decidida a no dejar que mi enfermedad mental se apoderara de mí, decidí aprovechar los recursos gratuitos de mi universidad en 2016 y vi a un terapeuta por primera vez. Después de muchas conversaciones largas y emocionales con ella, gané más empatía por mi madre y me di cuenta de que su severidad era su forma de protegernos. Como inmigrante dominicana que crió niños pequeños en un país racializado y una comunidad marginada, estaba preocupada por nuestra seguridad. No fue hasta que me fui de casa y experimenté el racismo por primera vez en mi universidad predominantemente anglo-americana, que comencé a comprender realmente que el comportamiento inflexible de mi madre era una forma de autopreservación. Mi mamá no tenía la intención de inspirar vergüenza al transmitirnos esa actitud; ella solo estaba tratando de enseñarnos resiliencia.

Al principio no le dije a mamí que estaba en terapia. Supuse que diría: “Naydeline, la terapia es para los locos. Tu no eres loca". O, como crecí católica, "lo que tu necesitas es buscar a Dios y leer la Biblia". Pero durante una de nuestras llamadas telefónicas semanales (y después de cinco sesiones de terapia), finalmente se lo confesé. "Eso esta bueno mija", dijo, pero todo lo que escuché fue: "Lo hiciste bien". Fue sorprendentemente solidaria. Creo que una parte de ella incluso se sintió aliviada. Ella solo quería verme feliz y saludable; saber que me había preparado lo suficientemente bien para enfrentarme al mundo por mi cuenta.

Cortesia Naydeline Mejia

Pensé que mi mamá nunca podría entender cómo me sentía. Pero eventualmente se convirtió en mi fan número uno en lo que respecta a mi bienestar mental. En 2018, cuando estaba en el punto más bajo de salud mental, me animó a buscar asistencia psiquiátrica aunque no la entendía del todo. Sé que ninguno de los progresos que he logrado hubieran sido posibles si no hubiese dado el primer paso para romper los modelos generacionales y los estigmas culturales con los que crecí.

Debido a mi incansable determinación de sentirme segura tanto en mi cuerpo como en mi mente, me convertí en una defensora de mí misma. Al hacerlo, le enseñé a mi mamá que pedir ayuda y mostrar emociones no son signos de debilidad, son signos de una fuerza increíble.