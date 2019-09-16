This essay is part of Más Que Suficiente, More Than Enough, an Elite Daily series that celebrates the parts of Latinx culture that make each writer proud of their identity. In this piece, writer Brittany Leitner explains how she makes her Mexican traditions align with her feminist beliefs. Para leer este ensayo en español, desliza hacia abajo.

Growing up, a few things rang true every holiday season in my family. Whenever we gathered together to celebrate, we’d have Mexican breakfast — bean and cheese tacos — every morning. We baked cookies, played Loteria, and danced around the kitchen table. But almost as much as the meals, I remember that the women in my family would spend their evenings serving their respective partners, while the men sat in front of the TV, waiting for their drinks and appetizers. Having everyone together under one roof always felt magical, but even as a child, I couldn’t help but notice the unequal gender dynamics among my family members.

One thing Mexican culture is not known for is giving people the opportunity to talk about their feelings. I was too young, then, to know how to bring up what I’d noticed, but watching the women do everything for the men didn’t feel right. They’d refresh their drinks throughout the night and place heaping plates of food, hot off the stove, in front of them like kings. I always knew the women in my life were absolutely incredible, and I thought they deserved to be taken care of every once in a while, too.

I know there’s absolutely nothing wrong with serving others. Feminism is about doing what feels good to you, without interference from the status quo or society’s expectations of women. Some people show their love for their family through food and cooking, and that’s absolutely fine. But as I grew up, I noticed the women in my family didn’t exactly feel fulfilled by serving and taking care of the men in their lives, especially when it came to my grandmother.

Courtesy Brittany Leitner

My grandmother’s relationship with my grandfather, in particular, was about as traditional as it gets. They married young, and my grandfather was the sole provider for the family. My grandmother never held a job, or even got her driver’s license. To get anywhere, she had to rely on my grandpa. When I was in high school, I told her about a boy I had a crush on and listed all the reasons I liked him, one of which was because he always asked my opinion on things and truly listened to what I had to say. Out of nowhere, she took control of the conversation. “Good,” she said. “And make sure you never let any man you’re dating tell you what to do.” I was absolutely stunned by what she’d said. Why was she telling me to do the opposite of what she had done her whole life?

Over the years, she continued to say little things like that to me. When I got my first job, she reiterated how proud she was that I was making my own money. Whenever I’d tell her about a raise, she’d say, “Good, that way you won’t need anyone’s help.”

It’s hard to not judge the women in your life when they do things you don’t approve of. When I was younger, it was easy to look at my grandma and write her off as “weak” for tending to my grandpa’s every need. But as I got older, I realized how much harder the world was for her when she was my age. She met my grandpa, also the son of Mexican immigrants, in South Texas and got married in her early 20s in the 1950s. Back then, if you were a woman who wanted to get married, the expectation was that you’d play the role of doting housewife and mother. Being independent and self-sufficient wasn’t the norm. After reflecting on her advice, I realized she was urging me to remain independent and seek out a man who’d support me. It was her way of telling me who she really was and what she really believed, deep down inside.

My boyfriend is from Michigan, and before we met, he had never even heard of half the dishes I grew up eating every night for dinner. He didn’t grow up with city-sponsored Mexican fiestas or Selena homages gracing nearly every Mexican bar like I had. He didn’t hear Tejano music on the speakers at the club, mixed in with Top 40. When we fell in love, I had a strong desire to show him who I used to be in my past life, growing up in San Antonio before I moved to New York. I wanted him to know every part of me, including the one that lets out a few words in Spanish every now and then and can dance cumbia at the drop of a hat. Once, I even made him watch the Selena movie with me on a lazy Sunday afternoon because I felt like it would give him a deeper understanding of how I feel about my identity: not Mexican enough for the Mexicans, not American enough for the Americans. And every time I was eager to show him something about my culture that was important to me, he took the time to listen and ask questions. Contrary to what I imagine my grandparents’ courting must’ve been like, my boyfriend doesn’t decide some traditions are “too feminine” for him. We are on a totally equal playing field.

Sharing the unique parts of my culture that mean the most to me make me feel so much closer to him, and also so loved by him. He wants to know these parts of me, and listens carefully without judgment as I tell him. Most importantly, when I’m showing him Mexican recipes from my childhood in our shared kitchen, he stands next to me, learning as we go. He’s not in another room, drinking a beer, waiting to be served. Now that I’m far from home, there are traditions and memories — like eating buñuelos on New Year’s Eve, and laughing around the table with my mom and grandma during the holidays — that are more special to me now than ever before. Part of what makes them so meaningful is sharing them with other people. These traditions don’t need gender divides; they only need the people I love to enjoy them with.

As I continue to live my life according to my own feminist beliefs, I’ve realized I can keep the positive aspects of my culture that I love — that make me feel uniquely Latina — and do away with the sexist ones I grew up seeing. To me, that’s the best way I can honor my grandma’s wishes and the life she didn’t have the opportunity to live.

Mi cultura mexicana y mis creencias feministas chocan, pero ahora creo mis propias tradiciones

Durante mi niñez, mi familia se juntaba a celebrar los días de fiesta, y todas las temporadas festivas tenían varias cosas en común. Desayunábamos a lo mexicano todos los días con tacos de queso y frijoles. Hacíamos galletas, jugábamos Lotería y bailábamos alrededor del comedor. Pero al igual que las comidas, también recuerdo ver a las mujeres de mi familia sirviendo platos de comida para sus respectivas parejas, mientras que los hombres se sentaban frente al televisor, esperando sus bebidas y aperitivos. Tener a toda mi familia bajo un mismo techo siempre me daba un sentimiento mágico, pero aun cuando era niña, me daba cuenta de las desigualdades entre los miembros de mi familia.

Una cosa por la que la cultura mexicana no es conocida es darle a las personas la oportunidad de expresar sus sentimientos. Era demasiado joven para saber cómo expresar lo que había notado, pero ver cómo las mujeres hacían todo por los hombres me hizo sentir muy incómoda. Refrescaban sus bebidas y colocaban platos de comida caliente en frente de ellos como reyes. Siempre supe que las mujeres en mi vida eran increíbles, y pensaba que ellas también se merecian ser atendidas de vez en cuando.

Yo entiendo que servir a los demás no tiene nada de malo. El feminismo se trata de que cada quien pueda hacer lo que le haga feliz, sin interferencia de las normas o las expectativas de la sociedad. Hay personas que muestran su amor por su familia a través de la comida y la cocina, y eso está bien. Pero a medida de que iba creciendo, noté que las mujeres de mi familia no parecían estar satisfechas con servir y cuidar a los hombres, especialmente mi abuela.

Cortesía de Brittany Leitner

La relación entre mi abuela y mi abuelo, en particular, era sumamente tradicional. Se casaron jóvenes, y mi abuelo era el único proveedor de la familia. Mi abuela nunca trabajó. Ni siquiera sacó su licencia de conducir. Para llegar a cualquier parte, dependía de mi abuelo. Cuando yo era adolescente, cursando la secundaria, le conté de un chico que me gustaba, y le expliqué todas las razones por qué. Una de la cuales era que siempre me preguntaba mi opinión y realmente escuchaba lo que tenía que decir. De la nada, mi abuela tomó control de la conversación. “Bien”, me dijo. “Y asegúrate que nunca dejes que ningún hombre te diga lo que tienes que hacer”. Sus palabras me sorprendieron. ¿Por qué me estaba aconsejando hacer lo contrario de lo que ella misma había hecho toda su vida?

A través de los años, continuó haciéndome comentarios similares. Cuando empecé mi primer trabajo, me dijo lo orgullosa que estaba de mí y de que estaba ganando mi propio dinero. Cada vez que le contaba de un aumento de sueldo, me decía: “Muy bien, nunca necesitarás la ayuda de nadie”.

Es difícil no juzgar a las mujeres de tu vida cuando hacen cosas con las que no estás de acuerdo. Cuando yo era más joven, era fácil pensar que mi abuela era “sumisa” por atender todas las necesidades de mi abuelo. Pero a medida que crecí, me di cuenta de lo difícil que era crecer para su generación en aquella época. Conoció a mi abuelo — también hijo de inmigrantes mexicanos — en el sur de Texas, y se casó a los 20 años en la década de 1950. En aquellos tiempos, si eras mujer y te querías casar, la expectativa era que asumieras el papel de ama de casa y madre. Ser independiente y autosuficiente no era la norma. Después de reflexionar sobre sus consejos, me di cuenta que, con sus comentarios, me estaba urgiendo a seguir siendo independiente y buscar un hombre que apoyara mi forma de ser. Era su manera de decirme quién era realmente y lo que de verdad creía.

Era su manera de decirme quién era realmente y lo que de verdad creía.

Mi novio es de Michigan, y antes de que nos conocieramos, nunca había oído hablar de los platos que yo crecí comiendo en mi niñez. Él no creció con fiestas mexicanas patrocinadas por la ciudad u homenajes a Selena en todos los bares mexicanos, como yo. Él no escuchaba música tejana en las bocinas de la discoteca mezclada con la música del momento. Cuando nos enamoramos, tuve un gran deseo de mostrarle quien solía ser en mi vida pasada en San Antonio, antes de mudarme a Nueva York. Quería que conociera cada parte de mí, incluyendo la que deja salir una que otra palabra en español y la que se pone a bailar cumbia al escuchar la primera nota. Un día, le pedí que viera la película de Selena conmigo un domingo por la tarde porque pensé que le daría una comprensión más profunda de mis sentimientos hacia mi identidad: no lo suficientemente mexicana para los mexicanos, no lo suficientemente americana para los americanos. Y cada vez que quería mostrarle algo importante sobre mi cultura, se tomaba el tiempo de escuchar y hacer preguntas. Completamente opuesto de lo que me imagino que fue el cortejo de mis abuelos, mi novio nunca decide que algunas tradiciones son “demasiado femeninas” para él. Ambos estamos en el mismo nivel.

Poder compartir las partes especiales de mi cultura que son importantes para mí me hace sentir mucho más conectada a él, y también, mucho más querida. Quiere conocer estas partes de mí y escucha cuidadosamente — sin juzgar — mientras le cuento. Y cuando le muestro recetas mexicanas de mi niñez en nuestra cocina compartida, él se para a mi lado, aprendiendo paso por paso. No está sentado en otro cuarto, tomando cerveza y esperando que yo le sirva. Ahora que vivo lejos de casa, estas tradiciones y recuerdos — como comer buñuelos en la víspera del Año Nuevo o reír alrededor del comedor con mi mamá y mi abuela en los días de fiesta — son aún más especiales para mí que antes. Parte de lo que las hace tan especiales es poder compartirlas con los demás. Estas tradiciones no requieren divisiones de género; sólo requieren a las personas que amo para poder disfrutarlas bien.

A medida que continúo llevando mi vida de acuerdo a mis propias creencias feministas, me he dado cuenta de que puedo mantener las partes positivas de mi cultura que amo — las que me hacen sentir únicamente latina — y eliminar las partes machistas que crecí observando. Para mí, esa es la mejor forma de honrar los deseos de mi abuela y la vida que no tuvo la oportunidad de vivir.