This essay is part of Más Que Suficiente, More Than Enough, an Elite Daily series that celebrates the parts of Latinx culture that make each writer proud of their identity. In this piece, writer Paola de Varona shares why her family's experience with the supernatural makes her feel connected to her Cuban roots. Para leer este ensayo en español, desliza hacia abajo.

Before I was tall enough to peer over the kitchen counter but old enough to remember trying, I saw my mamá cry while washing dishes in the sink. The tears dripped from her eyes down to her cheeks, and into the soapy foam covering her hands and the plates beneath her. In between scrubs, she brought her palms up to her face, taking in sharp breaths that made her whole body shake. Years later, she told me how, in that moment, after catching a strong floral scent permeating from the suds, she felt her late brother's presence, and it made her sob. It wasn't the scent of the dish soap, but rather, something stronger, like the memory of fresh cut flowers that marked his presence in the room. He’d always return to her side in the years that followed, making himself known through the flowery fragrance that came as quickly as it went.

For as long as I can remember, spirituality and the supernatural have colored my life. My family of devout Catholics keeps prayer cards like baseball trading cards — “Jesús Confío En Ti” for times of struggle; San Dimas for recovering lost things. Growing up, my mamá, my sister, and I would often gather around the fold-out kitchen table in my abuela’s South Miami apartment, and I’d lean in eagerly as they recounted their run-ins with the supernatural, like telling ghost stories around a campfire. At the time, I had never experienced the dreams or intuitive feelings they described, but their words painted magic for me in the most unlikely places. The supernatural sparks made their way into our dreams, into our regular daily tasks, and they certainly ran in our family. Throughout my upbringing, the ghost stories these three generations of Cuban women would tell may have seemed far-fetched to the outside world, but to me, they felt distinctly like home.

Courtesy Paola de Varona

Latinxs tend to be traditionally superstitious people, deeply in touch with the spirituality and traditions rooted in Catholicism and indigenous religions like Santería. A Pew Research survey conducted in 2013 found 57% of Latinx respondents in the United States alone believe people can be possessed by spirits, and 44% said magic, sorcery, or witchcraft can influence people’s lives. Nearly half of Latinxs surveyed said they pray to saints to ask for help when they face difficult moments in their lives, with some even making offerings to these same entities, whether by lighting candles at church or placing fruits out for them in their own homes. These practices reflect both traditional Catholic practices, as well as indigenous or Afro-Caribbean religious traditions.

In Cuba, Catholic traditions and Santería (practiced by an estimated 80% of the island’s population, according to Cuba’s Department of Historical Cultural Investigations) often go hand-in-hand. Santería developed in Cuba in the 16th century out of necessity, by the people of the Yoruban nations of West Africa brought to Cuba as slaves. In order to maintain their religion, West African slaves living in Cuba prayed in secret by superimposing their orishas (Yoruban deities) on Catholic saints. Santeria developed into a blend of both the Yoruban tradition and aspects of Catholicism.

These superstitions are second nature to me, like driving home on autopilot.

Made up of a melting pot of ethnic origins, Latinxs similarly borrow their superstitions from a hodge podge of cultures and traditions found across the globe. Much of the Caribbean superstitions that remain intact today have been modified from European, African, or Asian traditions. Mal de ojo, or evil eye, a widespread Latinx belief, can be traced as far back as Roman, Greek, and Islamic cultures. To combat the “envious” lingering gaze from strangers and relatives, I wore an azabache, an onyx charm hung from thin gold necklaces or bracelets. When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, chances are Latinxs all over the world are scarfing down 12 grapes, a tradition traced back to Spanish origins. Each grape symbolizes the hopefully lucky and prosperous months of the year. Some even say the tradition wards off witches and evil spirits. Others use the stroke of midnight to circle their block with an empty suitcase, hoping to ensure a year of plentiful travel. The tradition can be traced back to the superstitions of multiple Latin American countries. Catholic Theologians have historically even supported supernatural dreams as a form of spiritual guidance.

These superstitions are second nature to me, like driving home on autopilot, but my favorites are the stories I’ve heard time and time again; the legends that reverberate off the walls of my household. My mamá likes to tell the story of her childhood home in Cuba, where she’d often see a man in a pageboy hat and long trousers standing in the doorway of a spare bedroom, beckoning her toward him. It wasn’t until my grandmother pulled out a yellowed photo of his familiar face that they finally deciphered who he was: the grandfather my mother never got a chance to meet. My abuela assured her he simply wanted to be remembered, so she hung his photo on the hallway wall. After that day, he only returned to my mamá in her dreams, and for reasons unknown to her, always from the waist down. Somehow, she always recognized his presence in her dreams, speaking to her despite being voiceless; a steady hand through some of her life’s most fraught moments.

The smell of wildflowers has always followed the women in my family wherever we go. When I was in elementary school, a fugitive running from the police wandered onto my campus, resulting in a school-wide lockdown. Crowded in the cafeteria, my friends and I played games to distract ourselves from the barricaded doors. My mom, who was nearby at the doctor’s office with my sister, heard the news and rushed to sign me out. Back in the stuffy lobby of my pediatrician, my sister raved about the aroma of fresh lavender coming off my scalp. “Your hair smells so good, like flowers,” she kept telling me, but mamá couldn’t smell it, telling me instead that I was in need of a good shower. We knew then that it was her brother keeping me safe. As these experiences grow fewer and farther between, my mother, sister, and I laugh about all the protectors we’ve had, keeping us out of harm’s way. Cubans, go figure, are even overprotective from the “beyond.”

Even as a 10-year-old who couldn’t ride the Haunted Mansion ride at Magic Kingdom without a fit of tears, I was never afraid of these supernatural moments. For one, I’d never experienced the dreams or sensations the women in my family had. I was a happy bystander, never given “the gift.” My family has never experienced malicious ghosts, or cheap scares. Instead, these tales feel like threads of the aspects of Latinidad I love the most: the tight bond between la familia and their unwavering support. The fact that a calm, familiar voice and a late night café con leche around the kitchen table can lead you to clarity when you’re struggling. My white friends speak of ghosts and spirits like cautionary tales, or haunted house gimmicks. Horror films show the supernatural as a product of the demonic and cursed. But what makes my experiences different is seeing it through the lens of my culture. What is rooted in history and in my ancestors isn’t foreign or fearful – it’s simply another connection to what makes me Latina.

Courtesy Paola de Varona

Walking to my bedroom not too long ago, I sensed the smell of lavender trailing down the hall. It lingered by my bookshelf, like spilled agua de violetas. I took in deep, steady breaths, trying and failing to locate the source. Later that evening, my mamá reminded me it was the anniversary of my abuela’s death. Perhaps it wasn’t until her passing that I finally gained my own guiding spirit. I prayed to her that night (not something I do often), and felt a connection stronger than I had ever known — to my mother and sister, to the stories we love to rehash at our table, and to the island that breathed magic into the women around me.

Lo sobrenatural nunca me ha dado miedo, porque me hace sentir más conectada a mis raíces latinas

Antes de que tuviese la estatura suficiente para asomarme por encima de la cocina, recuerdo a mi mamá llorando mientras lavaba los platos en el fregadero. Sus lágrimas caían desde sus ojos a sus cachetes, llegando hasta la espuma del jabón que cubría sus manos y los platos. Mientras lavaba, levantó sus manos hacia su cara, respirando profundo hasta que su cuerpo comenzó a temblar. Unos años después, me contó que, en ese momento, olió un aroma floral y sintió la presencia de su difunto hermano. No fue el olor del jabón, sino algo más fuerte, como la memoria de flores frescas y recién cortadas, que marcó su presencia en el cuarto. Desde ese momento, su hermano la ha visitado varias veces, trayendo con él ese mismo aroma floral.

Desde que tengo memoria, la espiritualidad y lo sobrenatural le han brindado color a mi vida. Los miembros de mi familia — todos Católicos devotos — cargan tarjetas de oraciones como si fueran tarjetas de béisbol. “Jesús confío en ti”, para los momentos de sufrimiento; San Dimas para recuperar lo perdido. Durante mi niñez, mi mamá, mi hermana y yo nos reuníamos con frecuencia en el apartamento de mi abuela en South Miami. Todas sentadas alrededor de su comedor, hablando de nuestros encuentros con lo sobrenatural, como si estuviéramos contando cuentos de fantasmas alrededor de una fogata. En esa época, todavía no había tenido sueños ni había sentido la presencia intuitiva que me describían, pero sus palabras pintaban magia en los lugares donde menos me la esperaba. Sentían lo sobrenatural desde sus sueños, hasta en los mandados normales de todos los días. Y aunque para el resto del mundo, estas experiencias parecen algo imposible — como de fantasía o de terror — para mí, eran simplemente símbolos de mi cultura, símbolos de mi hogar.

Cortesía de Paola de Varona

Los latinx tienden a ser personas tradicionalmente supersticiosas, profundamente en contacto con la espiritualidad y las tradiciones del catolicismo y las religiones indígenas, como la santería. En el 2013, un estudio del Pew Research Center encontró que el 57% de los participantes latinx en los Estados Unidos creen que las personas pueden estar poseídas por espíritus. El 44% de los participantes respondieron estar de acuerdo con que la magia y la brujería pueden influir sus vidas. Casi la mitad de los participantes dijeron que le rezan a los santos para pedir ayuda cuando enfrentan momentos difíciles en sus vidas y algunos, incluso, hacen ofrendas a las mismas entidades, ya sea encendiendo velas en una iglesia o colocando frutas en sus propios hogares. Estas prácticas reflejan la liturgia católica, así como las tradiciones religiosas indígenas o afro-caribeñas.

En Cuba, las tradiciones católicas y la santería (practicadas por el 80% de la población de la isla, según el Centro de Investigaciones Psicológicas y Sociológicas de Cuba) están asociadas con frecuencia. La santería se desarrolló en Cuba en el siglo 16 por necesidad, cuando las personas de las naciones Yoruba en África occidental fueron traídas a la isla como esclavos. Para mantener su religión, los esclavos africanos en Cuba rezaban en secreto, superponiendo sus orishas (deidades Yoruba) a los santos católicos. Así, la santería se convirtió en una mezcla de la tradición Yoruba y de varios aspectos del catolicismo.

Estas supersticiones son naturales para mí, como manejar a casa en automático.

Los latinxs, similarmente, han adoptado sus supersticiones de una gran cantidad de culturas y tradiciones que se encuentran alrededor del mundo. Una gran parte de las supersticiones caribeñas que permanecen intactas hoy en día son modificaciones de tradiciones europeas, africanas o asiáticas. Mal de ojo, una creencia tradicionalmente latinx, puede ser rastreada desde la cultura romana, griega e islámica. Para combatir la mirada “envidiosa” de los familiares y extraños, usaban azabache, un amuleto de ónix colgado de collares o pulseras de oro. Cuando el reloj marca la medianoche en la víspera del Año Nuevo, es probable que latinxs alrededor del mundo estén devorando 12 uvas, una tradición que puede ser rastreada a los orígenes españoles. Cada uva simboliza un mes del año de suerte y prosperidad. A veces, dicen que la tradición sirve para alejar a las brujas y los espíritus malignos. Otros usan la medianoche como oportunidad para rodear su bloque con una maleta vacía, con la esperanza de asegurar un año de viajes abundantes. La tradición se remonta a las supersticiones de varios países latinoamericanos. Hasta los teólogos católicos, históricamente, han apoyado los sueños sobrenaturales como una forma de guía espiritual.

Estas supersticiones son naturales para mí, como manejar a casa en automático, pero mis favoritas son las historias que he escuchado una y otra vez; las leyendas que resuenan en las paredes de mi hogar. Mi mamá le gusta contar que cuando era una niña en su casa en Cuba, frecuentemente, veía a un hombre vestido de pantalones largos con un sombrero, parado en la puerta de una habitación vacía, haciéndole señas para que se acercara hacia él. Cuando mi abuela reconoció su rostro en una foto vieja, finalmente, descubrieron su identidad: el abuelo que mi madre nunca tuvo la oportunidad de conocer. Mi abuela le aseguro que él simplemente quería ser recordado y colgó su foto en la pared del pasillo. Después de ese día, solo visitó a mi mamá en sus sueños, y por razones desconocidas, siempre de la cintura para abajo. De alguna manera, ella siempre reconoció su presencia en sus sueños, hablándole a pesar de no tener voz, una mano firme en los momentos más difíciles de su vida.

El olor a flores siempre ha seguido a las mujeres de mi familia donde quiera que vayamos. Cuando estaba en la escuela primaria, un fugitivo que huía de la policía entró a mi campus y resultó en un cierre total de toda la escuela. Abarrotados en la cafetería, mis amigos y yo nos pusimos a jugar para distraernos de las puertas cerradas. Mi mamá, que estaba cerca en el consultorio del médico con mi hermana, escuchó las noticias y fue corriendo a buscarme. Unas horas después, de vuelta en la oficina del doctor, mi hermana no paraba de hablar de la aroma de lavanda que emanaba de mi cabello. “Tu cabello huele tan divino, como flores”, me decía, pero mi mamá no lo podía oler, diciendo que lo que necesitaba era una buena ducha. En ese momento, supimos que su hermano me estaba cuidando. A medida que estas experiencias ocurren menos, mi mamá, mi hermana y yo nos reímos de todos los protectores que hemos tenido, manteniéndonos fuera de peligro. Los cubanos, como pueden adivinar, son sobreprotectores hasta desde el “más allá”.

Aun cuando me daba un ataque de lágrimas al montarme en el paseo de la mansión embrujada en Magic Kingdom a los 10 años, nunca tuve miedo a estos sucesos sobrenaturales. Por un lado, no había tenido los sueños o sensaciones que tenían las mujeres de mi familia. Siempre había sido una espectadora feliz. Pero a la misma vez, mi familia tampoco ha sentido a fantasmas maliciosos o espíritus malvados. En cambio, estos cuentos se sienten como algunos de los aspectos de la latinidad que más amo: la relación entre los familiares y su apoyo inquebrantable e incondicional. El hecho de que una voz tranquila y familiar y un café con leche en la noche alrededor del comedor te pueda traer claridad y paz cuando estés luchando. Mis amigos anglos hablan de los fantasmas y los espíritus como cuentos de miedo o trucos de casas embrujadas. Las películas de terror representan lo sobrenatural como producto de lo demoníaco y lo maldito. Pero lo que hace que mis experiencias sean diferentes es verlas a través del lente de mi cultura. Lo que está enraizado en la historia y en mis antepasados no es nada extranjero o temeroso — es simplemente otra conexión a lo que me hace latina.

Cortesía de Paola de Varona

Hace poco tiempo, caminando hacia mi habitación, sentí el olor de lavanda en el pasillo de mi casa, cerca de mi librero, como si se hubiera derramado el agua de violetas. Respire profundo, tratando de localizar la causa. Unas hora después, mi mamá me recordó que era el aniversario de la muerte de mi abuela. Quizás su fallecimiento la convirtió en mi propio espíritu guía, como un ángel cuidándome. Esa noche, le recé (algo que casi nunca hago) y sentí una conexión más fuerte de lo que jamás había conocido — una conexión a mi madre, a mi hermana, a las historias que nos encantan contar alrededor de nuestra mesa y a la isla que le dio la magia a las mujeres de mi vida.