Karol G Wants Everyone To Know She’s Latina, & Here’s Why

Growing up in Colombia, I remember watching American artists like Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears on TV in their prime. Years later, when I started working on my own music, Lady Gaga was in full boom. She had just become famous and was always in the Top 10 on all the radio stations and always on TV. As an aspiring performer, I felt like no matter how hard I worked, no one was listening to me. Then I’d look at Gaga and think, I just have to make music in English. I have to make a more “Americanized” type of music, because if I didn’t make it like that, I was never going to make it, period.

When I first moved to the United States in 2008, I actually wanted to separate myself from my music. I decided it wasn’t going to be “my thing” anymore, that I wasn’t going to dedicate my life to it because I was extremely frustrated at having worked so hard for so long without any opportunities. I left music behind, but a few years later, while I was still in the U.S., I felt a pull toward it again, like it was calling me. That’s when I started studying music from a business standpoint — not as a hobby, but as an industry. I realized if music was going to be my career, if it was going to be my business, if it was going to be what I used to support myself, then I had to be the best. I had to be the most disciplined, the hardest worker, that most innovative, the most everything. When I returned home to Colombia to try making music again, I had the mentality that I had to be the best at everything I did.

Universal Music Group

I used to judge myself harshly for not being born an American in the United States, where I might’ve had a better chance at finding opportunities, at accomplishing more. But coming to the U.S. for the first time in 2008, I realized being Latina is actually my strongest card. If in Colombia it was a challenge to stand out, I knew it was going to be even harder in the United States. So when I returned to Colombia to try again, I was convinced that even if being Latina made it harder for me to succeed, I knew that when I did, it was going to mean so much more than it would have had I accomplished it any other way.

If you ask me how I was able to succeed after so many years, I honestly don’t know. I was only doing what I love: making music, writing songs, and enjoying the process. I feel like all these years of dedication have finally allowed me to break through my own barrier. What I thought was once holding me back — being a woman in this industry — now works in my favor. After so many years of seeing no new faces in the Latin music industry, there’s a new, special type of magic. People all over the world want to know our history. They want us to tell them our point of view, and they want to listen, and I think that’s amazing.

I feel like us Latinos are a very strong, happy, enthusiastic community. But we’re also very — as we say — “echada para adelante,” or hardworking. We’re always ready to take on big, tough jobs. Even when the news has been hard on us, I’ve always thought, in this country, we’re always willing to do the work. We’re always ready to do the jobs that require service and grit. We’ve really helped move this country forward, and that makes me extremely proud to be Latina because at the end of the day, we’re incredibly brave people. As Colombians, we have such a strong sense of belonging to our country. When I meet Colombians all over the world, I always find that we’re each trying to do big things to make ourselves known, and in a way, it’s always to bring a sense of pride and a new face to our country. After so many years of seeing ourselves in the shadows, I really feel like we finally did it. Now, we really shine in sports, in the arts, in film, in music... and in a way, I feel like that’s what we’ve always wanted and dreamed of — that people around the world recognize us for our talent.

Thinking about the future of my career, I want people to know me for what I do best, and that’s making music in Spanish. I haven’t taken advantage of certain opportunities — like collaborating on songs in English — because I want people to know and understand that I’m Colombian, that I’m from Medellín, that I sing in Spanish.

Universal Music Group

I’m making music that comes from my heart, from my roots, and I love all the music that’s traditionally ours. I love vallenato. I love salsa, cumbia. I try to give everything I create that Latin color, especially because in this moment in time, it feels like there’s this international fever where people are loving our music. I would love to eventually have a crossover career. I want to have the opportunity to navigate between genres and languages. But right now, I feel like we’ve still got a long way to go in the Latin music industry. There are many places where people know who I am, but there are still places in the world where people don’t know Karol G. I want them to know me.

When I returned to the United States for a second time, about four years ago, I had just signed with my label, Universal Music Latin Entertainment, and came to promote my music within the Latinx community in the United States. My biggest success has been in the Latinx community in the United States — they’re my largest fan base — and I feel super proud of that because it’s not like saying, “I blew up in Peru,” or, “I’m super successful in Ecuador.” No. The mix of Latinos in the United States are my strongest fans. It feels like everyone decided to support me and listen to my music, and it makes me feel like I have the entire Latinx community behind me.

I feel really proud of who I am. At the end of the day, no one can just cover their roots with a finger. We’re a very loved community, on a global level. People all over the world love us for who we are, what we represent, for our culture, attitudes, and personalities, because we’re happy people, because we’re easy to talk to, because we’re fighters. Think about that. Look at that, and be proud of that. I love who I am, where I’m from, what I do, and I love that this is the time we’re living in.

Karol G quiere que todo el mundo sepa que es latina

Creciendo en Colombia, veía artistas anglos como Christina Aguilera y Britney Spears en todo su poder. Años después, cuando empecé a trabajar duro y fuerte en mi música, vino la época más grande. Lady Gaga era recién famosa y estaba en los Top 10 en todos los canales de televisión, en la radio... todo el mundo la mencionaba. Y yo, que tanto trataba de llevar y mostrar mi música, nadie me escuchaba. Veía a Lady Gaga y pensaba que tenía que hacer música en inglés, que tenía que hacer música más americanizada, que tenía que tratar, que si no lo lograba de esa manera, no lo iba a conseguir.

Cuando me vine la primera vez a los Estados Unidos en el 2008, yo me vine alejándome de la música. Decidí que la música no iba a ser más lo mío, que no iba a ser lo que yo quería hacer con mi carrera porque estaba muy frustrada de llevar tantos años trabajando y de no conseguir nada. Pero después de estar aquí un tiempo, la música me volvió a llamar, y allí fue cuando estudié música desde una perspectiva empresarial. Entendí que si la música iba a ser mi empresa, mi negocio y de lo que yo iba a vivir, tenía que volverme la mejor. Tenía que volverme la más disciplinada, la más trabajadora, la más innovadora, la más de todo. Me regresé a Colombia para darle otro intento a la música y con la mentalidad de que yo tenía que ser la mejor en lo que hiciera.

Antes, me juzgaba mucho por no haber nacido en Estados Unidos siendo americana. Tuve un momento donde dije: “Yo por qué, con estas ganas y con lo que me gusta la música, no nací en Estados Unidos para haber tenido más la forma de buscar oportunidades, de lograr otras cosas”. Pero cuando vine a los Estados Unidos por primera vez en el 2008, me di cuenta que ser latina era mi mejor carta. Si en Colombia era difícil verse, en los Estados Unidos, todo el mundo buscaba esa misma oportunidad de lograr distinguirse entre tantas personas. Así que yo me fui a Colombia convencida de que ser latina me iba a costar, pero que el día que lo lograra, iba a significar mucho más de lo que hubiera sido si lo hubiera logrado de otra manera.

Si a mi me preguntan cómo logré mi éxito después de tantos años, yo de verdad no sé. Solamente estaba haciendo lo que a mí me gustaba, haciendo música, escribiendo canciones y disfrutando el proceso. Siento que tantos años de dedicación me llevaron a, hoy en día, poder haber roto mi propia barrera. Siento que ya, lo que era mi carta en contra, ahora es una carta a mi favor. Siento que ya, después de tantos años de faltar caras nuevas dentro de la industria latina, ahora hay como una magia. Ahora, la gente quiere saber nuestra historia. Ahora, quieren que les contemos nuestro punto de vista, quieren escuchar, y pues, eso me parece hermoso.

Siento que nosotros los latinos, como tal, somos una raza de gente muy alegre, muy entusiasta. Pero también somos una raza de gente muy echada para adelante, como decimos nosotros. Y eso lo digo porque somos una raza preparada para los trabajos grandes, para los trabajos fuertes, para las cosas duras. Cuando estaba la noticia más fuerte de los latinos aquí en Estados Unidos, yo seguía diciendo que en este país, nosotros siempre estamos dispuestos a trabajar. Siempre estamos dispuestos para hacer los trabajos que son para atender, los que son duros. En gran parte, nosotros los latinos hemos contribuido al crecimiento de este país y eso me hace muy orgullosa porque siento que somos una raza sumamente fuerte. Los que somos colombianos tenemos un sentido de pertenencia muy fuerte con nuestro país. Cuando encuentro colombianos alrededor del mundo, siempre veo que estamos tratando de hacer cosas grandes para hacernos notar; para que de cierta manera, le demos esa nueva cara a nuestro país. Después de tantos años de habernos visto en la sombra de lo que ya sabemos, siento que en este momento nos destacamos en deportes, en artes, en cine, en música. Y de cierta manera, pues eso fue lo que nosotros los colombianos soñamos, que nos conocieran alrededor del mundo por todos esos talentos tan grandes que hay en mi país.

Cuando pienso en el futuro de mi carrera, quiero que primero la gente me conozca haciendo lo que hago, y es hacer música en español. He puesto varias oportunidades — oportunidades para cantar en colaboraciones en inglés — en standby porque quiero que la gente tenga muy claro que soy colombiana, que soy de Medellín, que canto en español.

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Ahora, hago música de lo que me sale del corazón porque amo toda esa música de nosotros. Me encanta el vallenato, me encanta la salsa, la cumbia. A toda mi música y a todo lo que hago, trato de ponerle ese color latino, especialmente porque, en este momento, hay una fiebre a nivel internacional mundial que la gente ama la música que estamos haciendo. Me encantaría tener una carrera crossover porque quiero hacerlo todo en mi carrera. No me quiero poner límites, no quiero poner barreras. Quiero tener la oportunidad de navegar entre géneros e idiomas. Pero en este momento, siento que todavía falta mucho por hacer en la industria latina. En muchas partes me conocen, pero todavía hay lugares donde no saben mi nombre, donde todavía no saben bien quien es Karol G. Quiero afianzarme.

Cuando regresé a los Estados Unidos hace cuatro años, fue la primera vez que firmé con mi disquera, Universal Music Latin Entertainment, y me vine a trabajar y a presentar mi música a la comunidad latina en los Estados Unidos. Ahora, puedo decir que mi público más grande es esta comunidad. Mi éxito más grande empieza desde Estados Unidos hacia afuera y me siento muy orgullosa porque aquí no es como decir que me volví super fuerte en Perú o me volví súper fuerte en Ecuador. No, aquí están todos y me siento muy orgullosa porque me siento como si fueron todos los que decidieron apoyarme y escuchar mi música.

Me siento muy orgullosa de ser quien soy. Al final del día, uno no puede tapar con un dedo una raíz. Somos una comunidad querida, adorada a nivel mundial. La gente alrededor del mundo nos quiere por quien somos, por lo que representamos, por nuestra cultura, actitudes, personalidades, porque somos gente contenta, feliz, agradable de hablar, agradable de compartir. Somos gente luchadora. Quiero que la gente vea esa parte, que se sienta orgullosa de eso. No podría sentirme más feliz y cómoda porque amo mis raíces, amo lo que hago y amo que estamos en el momento en el que estamos.