My Sex-Positive Mom Taught Me My Latinx Identity Isn’t Defined By My Sex Life

My mom isn’t my best friend. We aren’t close enough to tell each other everything, and over the years, our relationship has been far from perfect. But when I look back on how she raised me, I consider myself extremely lucky. Despite our Latinx culture’s traditional Catholic faith, my mom has never been a conservative Mexican housewife. My family has never actually been religious at all. Instead of tending to the home, my mom grew up to become a middle school teacher, serving low-income communities for over 30 years in Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She worked with pre-teen girls who didn’t know anything about consent or menstruation, girls who had contracted STIs as a result of lack of sex education, and victims of sexual assault. She made an entire career out of honest sex education, which meant she prioritized teaching me about sex before anyone else could — openly and directly, a complete contrast from how my friends were raised.

Pre-marital sex is highly stigmatized in many religious Latinx cultures, and machismo culture — a social behavior pattern in which men are considered superior to women — is still highly present in societies that abide by outdated gender norms. Because of the religious value placed on purity, women are often expected to marry as virgins and take care of the home while the man provides. Conversations about safe sex are usually non-existent, and the impact this lack of education has on young people is clear. According to a 2018 report from the Pan American Health Organization/WHO, UNICEF, and the United Nations Population Fund, Latin America and the Caribbean have the second highest adolescent pregnancy rates in the world. Providing sex education and contraceptives to women between the ages of 15-19 would, according to the report, “annually avert” 2.1 million unplanned births, 3.2 million abortions, and 5,600 maternal deaths, but this can’t happen when cultural shame discourages people from talking about consent and sexual health.

These lessons shaped her view of sex and what a woman should be.

Growing up in Mexico as one of the oldest of 11, my mom was expected to help around the house. When she was 11 years old, her parents thought she’d benefit from living in a less crowded house, so they let her move in with her Aunt Bertha, who had recently lost her husband and needed company. Bertha was open-minded about sex and encouraged her to ask questions. The more my mom learned, the more she became a walking encyclopedia for her friends who were taught sex was shameful and something only to be shared within a marriage. These lessons shaped her view of sex and what a woman should be, and in their marriage, my father has always supported her independence.

When I was 5 and we still lived in Mexico, she bought me a set of children’s encyclopedias so I could better understand sex topics. She explained genitalia and reproduction to me without shame, and when I started having sex at 17, after we’d moved to the United States, she asked my doctor if I could start taking birth control. She told me how it worked and why it was important, assuring me that having sex did not define my worth. Most of my American friends in Texas had also started having sex around the same time as I did, which made me feel less alone.

Courtesy Elsa Cavazos

In contrast, my Mexican friends’ parents had entirely different approaches. One friend's mother slapped her when she found out she started having sex and told her "no man would love her" after that. The experience made her associate sex with shame, threading a link between the two she still struggles to untangle. Another friend's mom called her a slut for having sex outside of marriage. And yet another friend, whose parents told her how "horrible" pre-marital sex was, felt so guilty doing it the first time, she cried.

Most of my Mexican friends who grew up with this mindset still feel shame about enjoying sex to this day, which impacted how they treated me when I was the first in our friend group to start having sex. One friend talked poorly about me behind my back. Another told me I needed to go to church more because I was “lustful.” Their criticisms made me wonder if I should've waited until marriage, and their judgments made me feel disconnected from my Latinx identity. When you’re raised in a culture that values “purity” in women over any other quality or achievement, it’s easy to assume you’re failing by not reaching everyone else’s ideal image of womanhood. It made me question my value, and instead of feeling proud of myself, I felt insecure.

My mom’s confidence in me and my ability to choose became my own confidence in myself.

It was jarring to see the contrast between my Mexican and American friend groups’ perspectives. As someone who has always equally identified as Mexican and American, I felt rejected by the Mexican part of me that told me sex was wrong, and accepted by the American side of me for being sexually empowered, not ashamed. At the time, I was so conflicted, but looking back now I realize the beauty of identifying with two cultures means you’re not just bound to one. I didn’t have to keep a Mexican attitude toward sex to be and feel Mexican, and I didn’t have to only feel sexually empowered to be and feel American.

My mom’s confidence in me and my ability to choose became my own confidence in myself, and made me realize that no one else’s opinion matters but my own. I’m going to do me, and that doesn’t make me any more or less Latina than anyone else.

Mi mamá pro-sexo me enseñó que mi identidad latinx no está definida por mi vida sexual

Mi mamá no es mi mejor amiga. No somos lo suficientemente cercanas como para contarnos todo y, a lo largo de los años, nuestra relación ha estado lejos de ser perfecta. Pero cuando recuerdo cómo me crió, me considero extremadamente afortunada. A pesar de la fe católica tradicional de nuestra cultura latinx, mi madre nunca ha sido una ama de casa mexicana conservadora. De hecho, mi familia nunca ha sido religiosa en absoluto. En lugar de ocuparse del hogar, mi mamá creció y se convirtió en maestra de secundaria, sirviendo a comunidades de bajos ingresos durante más de 30 años en Tampico, Tamaulipas, México. Trabajó con niñas preadolescentes que no sabían nada sobre el consentimiento o la menstruación, niñas que habían contraído ITS como resultado de la falta de educación sexual y víctimas de agresión sexual. Logró formar toda una carrera en base a la educación sexual honesta. Lo cual, a su vez, hizo que tambien priorizara enseñarme sobre el sexo antes que cualquier otra persona lo hiciera, de manera abierta y directa, un contraste absoluto con la forma en que se criaron mis amigos.

El sexo prematrimonial está muy estigmatizado en muchas culturas religiosas y culturas machistas, en las que los hombres son considerados superiores a las mujeres. Está aún más presente en sociedades que se rigen por normas de género obsoletas. Debido al valor religioso que se le da a la pureza, a menudo se espera que las mujeres se casen vírgenes y se ocupen del hogar mientras el hombre provee dinero trabajando fuera de casa. Las conversaciones sobre sexo seguro generalmente no existen y el impacto que esta falta de educación tiene en los jóvenes es evidente. Según un informe de 2018 de la Organización Panamericana de la Salud / OMS, UNICEF y el Fondo de Población de las Naciones Unidas, América Latina y el Caribe tienen una de las tasas de embarazo adolescente más altas del mundo. Proporcionar educación sexual y anticonceptivos a mujeres de entre 15 y 19 años, según el informe, "evitaría anualmente" 2,1 millones de nacimientos no planificados, 3,2 millones de abortos y 5600 muertes maternas, pero esto no puede suceder cuando la vergüenza cultural desalienta a las personas de hablar sobre el consentimiento y la salud sexual.

Estas lecciones dieron forma a su visión sobre el sexo y el rol que debería tener una mujer.

Al crecer en México como una de las mayores de 11 niños, se esperaba que mi mamá ayudara en la casa. Cuando tenía 11 años, sus padres pensaron que se beneficiaría de vivir en una casa menos alborotada, por lo que la dejaron mudarse con su tía Bertha, quien había perdido a su esposo hacía poco y necesitaba compañía. Bertha era súper abierta con temas de sexo y la animó a hacer preguntas. Cuanto más aprendía mi madre, más se convertía en una enciclopedia ambulante para sus amigos, a quienes sus familias les enseñaban que el sexo era vergonzoso y algo que solo se podía compartir dentro del matrimonio. Estas lecciones dieron forma a su visión sobre el sexo y el rol que debería tener una mujer. En su propio matrimonio, mi padre siempre ha apoyado su independencia.

Cuando yo tenía 5 años y todavía vivíamos en México, me compró un juego de enciclopedias para niños para que pudiera entender mejor los temas sexuales. Me explicó los genitales y la reproducción sin nunca tener vergüenza, y cuando comencé a tener relaciones sexuales a los 17 años, después de habernos mudado a Estados Unidos, le preguntó a mi médico si yo podía comenzar a tomar anticonceptivos. Me explicó cómo funcionaban y por qué era importante, asegurándome que tener sexo no definía mi valor. La mayoría de mis amigos estadounidenses en Texas también habían comenzado a tener relaciones sexuales casi al mismo tiempo que yo, lo cual me hizo sentir menos sola.

Courtesy Elsa Cavazos

En contraste, los padres de mis amigos mexicanos tenían enfoques completamente diferentes. La madre de una amiga la abofeteó cuando descubrió que había comenzado a tener relaciones sexuales y después de eso le dijo que "ningún hombre la amaría". La experiencia hizo que asociara el sexo con la vergüenza, creando un vínculo entre los dos que todavía lucha por desenredar. La mamá de otra amiga la llamó p*ta por tener relaciones sexuales fuera del matrimonio. Y otra amiga, cuyos padres le dijeron lo "horrible" que era el sexo prematrimonial, se sintió tan culpable de hacerlo la primera vez que lloró.

La mayoría de mis amigos mexicanos que crecieron con esta mentalidad todavía sienten vergüenza de disfrutar del sexo hasta el día de hoy, lo que afectó la forma en que me trataron cuando fui la primera en nuestro grupo de amigos en comenzar a tener relaciones sexuales. Una amiga hablaba mal de mí a mis espaldas. Otra me dijo que necesitaba ir más a la iglesia porque era "lujuriosa". Sus críticas me hicieron preguntarme si debería haber esperado hasta el matrimonio, y sus juicios me hicieron sentir desconectada de mi identidad latinx. Cuando te crias en una cultura que valora la "pureza" en las mujeres por encima de cualquier otra cualidad o logro, es fácil asumir que estás fracasando al no alcanzar la imagen ideal de feminidad de todos los demás. Me hizo cuestionar mi valor, y en lugar de sentirme orgullosa de mí misma, me sentí insegura.

La confianza que mi madre puso en mí y en mi capacidad para elegir se convirtió en mi propia confianza, y me hizo darme cuenta que solo mi opinión era la que importaba.

Fue chocante ver el contraste entre las perspectivas de mis grupos de amigos mexicanos y estadounidenses. Como alguien que siempre se ha identificado por igual como mexicana y estadounidense, me sentí rechazada por la parte mexicana de mí que me dijo que el sexo estaba mal, y aceptada por mi lado estadounidense por tener poder sexual, y no tener verguenza de ello. En ese momento, estaba tan en conflicto, pero ahora, mirando hacia atrás, me doy cuenta de que la belleza de identificarse con dos culturas significa que no estás obligado a una sola. No tenía que mantener una actitud mexicana hacia el sexo para ser y sentirme mexicana, y no tenía que sentirme solo sexualmente empoderada para ser y sentirme estadounidense.

La confianza que mi madre puso en mí y en mi capacidad para elegir se convirtió en mi propia confianza, y me hizo darme cuenta que solo mi opinión era la que importaba. Voy a ser siempre yo misma, y eso no me hace ni más ni menos latinx que cualquier otra persona.