Being A Black Latina Made Me Feel Othered — Until I Learned How To Feel Seen

This essay is part of Más Que Suficiente, More Than Enough, an Elite Daily series that celebrates the parts of Latinx culture that make each writer proud of their identity.

I sat in my hair stylist’s chair, taking a last glance at my shoulder-length relaxed hair in the mirror. She asked me twice if I was truly ready to cut it all off. “It’s going to be really short, like really close to your scalp,” she warned. I glanced up at her and nodded. As the last chunks of straight ends danced their way to the ground, I realized I’d been ready to embrace my natural curls for years.

The act was one of both self-love and rebellion. It had taken me until my senior year of college to realize my hair was not defective, not “bad hair” — pelo malo, as I'd heard my Spanish-speaking community call it. Besides wanting to uphold the Eurocentric cultural beauty standard that straight hair represents, I believed that, being a darker-skinned Latina, relaxing my hair was the only way I’d look “Latina enough.” I always thought that if I went natural, people would go from asking, “Is she mixed?” to not even wondering at all.

I’m not the only one who’s struggled with how to accept my Afro-Latinidad. According to a 2016 Pew Research Center survey, a quarter of all U.S. Latinos identify as Afro-Latino, Afro-Caribbean, or being of African descent with roots in Latin America, but of those who identified as Afro-Latino, only 18% said they were Black, while 39% identified as white.

It took me a long time to become a part of the 18%. My mother, a spunky Puerto Rican woman, always taught me to fiercely embrace my cultural roots. We spoke only Spanish at home, she’d sing me Puerto Rican anthems, and we went hard on Christmas celebrations, as most Puerto Ricans do. She’s lighter-skinned, with soft, wavy hair, and she always made sure to remind me that my features, though different from hers, were just as beautiful, and that I was just as much Latina as she is. And yet, as a preteen playing The Sims, I’d always trade my darker skin and thick, kinky hair for my avatar’s long, brown waves, light brown eyes and white skin — features I felt met the standard of Latina beauty in a way I didn't.

But regardless of how I and other Afro-Latinos present ourselves, the world will always see us as Black. I learned this in college at Southern Adventist University, which was the third most diverse university in the South at the time. “So, are you Latina or are you Black?” my classmates would ask. “Do you even speak Spanish?” “Are you sure?” “Say a few words for us.”

The more I navigated white spaces, the more I was prompted to defend and explain my Afro-Latinidad. I’d felt I constantly needed to prove myself, especially to other Latinos, that I was one of them, that I spoke our language, and that their culture was just as much mine as it was theirs. By contrast, I never felt I had to defend my Blackness because that was all people saw when they looked at me.

The process was painfully invalidating, but the more I processed it, the more I thought, “Who am I trying to prove something to? Them or me?” It wasn’t until after Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests ensued that I saw clearly how much my Blackness intersected with my Latina identity.

As a Black Latina, I deeply mourned with the Black community, but I didn’t know if I was allowed to fully claim the pain of seeing Floyd murdered. After all, I’d spent 20 years shamefully separating myself from my Blackness. But then, my best friends, college acquaintances, and a few of my cousins started sending me long texts offering condolences and encouragement, affirming that they stood in allyship and solidarity with me. They were checking in on how I was feeling, offering to pay for coffee, and assuring me they were there for me if I needed to talk. In sending those texts and kind words, my friends were acknowledging the Blackness in me in a way I still hadn’t with myself.

Mourning George Floyd prompted me to more deeply understand the intersectionality in being Afro-Latina. I’ve always believed I had to isolate myself to a single identity — that I needed to navigate the world either as a Latina or as a Black woman. But both my identities have influenced my experience and worldview, and both will influence how I process tragedy, how I approach social issues, and the ways I advocate for and celebrate both identities.

My family and my culture — the food, the shows, the music — will always make me Latina. But my beauty, my ancestry, how I instantly feel at home with R&B and jazz, and how much of myself I see in strong, confident, biracial Black women like Elaine Welteroth and Yara Shahidi speaks to the Black woman in me, too.

It’s been four years since my big chop, and today, I sit at my hairstylist’s chair with a shoulder-length ’fro, more comfortable in my own skin, more confident in my Afro-Latinidad. Embracing the Blackness in me, while beautiful and complicated, celebrates my full story as a Latina. And, just like my hair, I allow myself to take up a lot more space now.

Ser afrolatina me hizo sentir que no pertenecía en mis dos indentidades al mismo tiempo. Solo tenía que aprender a aceptarme a mi misma.

Me senté en la silla de mi peluquera y eché un último vistazo a mi cabello lacio, que llegaba hasta mis hombros, en el espejo. Me preguntó dos veces si realmente estaba lista para cortarlo todo. "Va a ser muy corto, muy cerca de tu cuero cabelludo", advirtió. La miré y asentí. Cuando los últimos mechones fueron cayendo hacia el suelo, me di cuenta de que había estado lista para celebrar mis rizos naturales hacía años.

El acto fue tanto de amor propio como de rebelión. Me tomó hasta mi último año de la universidad darme cuenta de que mi cabello no era defectuoso, “pelo malo” como le decían en mi comunidad hispanohablante. Además de querer mantener el estándar de belleza cultural eurocéntrico que representa el cabello lacio, creía que, siendo una latina de piel más oscura, laciar mi cabello era la única forma de verme "lo suficientemente latina". Siempre pensé que si dejaba mi cabello al natural, la gente pasaría de preguntar "¿Es mestiza?" a ni siquiera preguntarse en absoluto.

No soy la única que ha tenido problemas para aceptar mi afrolatinidad. Según una encuesta del Pew Research Center de 2016, una cuarta parte de todos los latinos de EE.UU. se identifican como afrolatinos, afrocaribeños, o descendientes de africanos con raíces en América Latina, pero de los que se identificaron como afrolatinos, solo el 18% dijo que eran negros, mientras que el 39% se identificaban como blancos.

Me tomó mucho tiempo convertirme en parte del 18%. Mi madre, una puertorriqueña valiente, siempre me enseñó a abrazar ferozmente mis raíces culturales. Solo hablábamos español en casa, ella me cantaba himnos puertorriqueños y celebrábamos con todo la Navidad, como hacen la mayoría de sus coterráneos. Ella es de piel más clara, con cabello suave y ondulado, y siempre se aseguró de recordarme que mis rasgos, aunque diferentes a los de ella, eran igual de hermosos y que yo era tan latina como ella. Sin embargo, cuando era preadolescente y jugaba a Los Sims, siempre cambiaba mi piel oscura y mi cabello espeso y rizado por largas ondas marrones, ojos castaños claros y piel blanca en mi avatar, características que sentía cumplían con el estándar de la belleza latina de una manera que yo no las cumplía.

Pero independientemente de cómo nos presentemos yo y otros afrolatinos, el mundo siempre nos verá como negros. Aprendí esto en la Southern Adventist University, que era la tercera universidad más diversa del Sur de Estados Unidos en ese momento. "Entonces, ¿eres latina o eres negra?" mis compañeros preguntaban. "¿Incluso hablas español?" "¿Estás segura?" "Dínos algunas palabras".

Cuanto más navegaba espacios blancos, más me impulsaba a defender y explicar mi afrolatinidad. Sentía que constantemente necesitaba demostrarme a mí misma, especialmente a otros latinos, que yo era una de ellos, que hablaba nuestro idioma y que su cultura era tanto mía como de ellos. Por el contrario, nunca sentí que tuviera que defender mi negritud porque eso era todo lo que la gente veía cuando me miraba.

El proceso fue dolorosamente invalidante, pero cuanto más lo procesaba, más pensaba: “¿A quién estoy tratando de demostrarle algo? ¿Ellos o yo?” No fue hasta que Derek Chauvin asesinó a George Floyd y se produjeron las protestas de Las Vidas Negras Importan que vi claramente cuánto se cruzaba mi negritud con mi identidad latina.

Cómo latina negra, lamenté profundamente con la comunidad negra, pero no sabía si podía reclamar plenamente el dolor de ver a Floyd asesinado. Después de todo, había pasado 20 años separándome vergonzosamente de mi negritud. No fue hasta que mis mejores amigos, conocidos de la universidad y algunos de mis primos comenzaron a enviarme largos mensajes de texto ofreciendo condolencias y aliento, afirmando que me apoyaban, que eran mis aliados en esta lucha. Me preguntaban cómo me sentía, ofreciéndose a pagar por un café y asegurándome que estaban ahí por si necesitaba hablar. Al enviar esos mensajes de texto y palabras amables, mis amigos estaban reconociendo la negrura en mí de una manera que yo todavía no lo había hecho.

El luto por George Floyd me impulsó a comprender más profundamente la interseccionalidad de ser afrolatina. Siempre he creído que tenía que aislarme a una sola identidad, que necesitaba navegar por el mundo, ya sea como latina o como mujer negra. Pero mis dos identidades han influido en mi experiencia y cosmovisión, y ambas influirán en cómo proceso la tragedia, cómo abordo los problemas sociales y las formas en que defiendo y celebro ambas identidades.

Mi familia y mi cultura — la comida, los espectáculos, la música — siempre me harán latina. Pero mi belleza, mi ascendencia, cómo instantáneamente me siento como en casa escuchando R&B y jazz, y cuánto de mí misma veo en mujeres fuertes, seguras de sí mismas y birraciales como Elaine Welteroth y Yara Shahidi también le habla a la mujer negra que hay en mí.

Han pasado cuatro años desde mi gran corte de pelo y hoy, me siento en la silla de mi peluquera con un afro que llega hasta mis hombros, más cómoda en mi propia piel, más confiada en mi afrolatinidad. Abrazar la negrura en mí, aunque hermosa y complicada, celebra mi historia completa como latina. Y, al igual que mi cabello, ahora me permito ocupar mucho más espacio.