Kit Kat’s New Blueberry Muffin Flavor Is Serving Breakfast Realness

You might be known for a sneaking a Kit Kat for breakfast the day after Halloween, but as of April 6, the coated wafer snack is finally a year-round acceptable early morning treat (well, almost). Kit Kat launched a limited-edition Blueberry Muffin flavor, and it’s about to turn everything you know about Kit Kats — and breakfast — on its head. Here’s the full rundown on the new Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat, including where to buy them, a review of the taste, and more.

Who knew the most important meal of the day could also be the sweetest? Kit Kat’s Blueberry Muffin flavor, which was announced on April 6, wraps a blue-tinted blueberry muffin-flavored creme around each classic Kit Kat wafer, and blends notes of freshly cooked blueberries, cake batter-like muffin flavor, and pieces of graham cookies with every bite. This isn’t the first time Kit Kat has experimented with fruit flavors, though. Blueberry Muffin Kit Kats stand on the shoulders of fruit-flavored giants like the Key Lime Pie Kit Kat, the Strawberry and Dark Chocolate Kit Kat, and the Lemon Kit Kat.

The breakfast-fied take on the fruity limited-edition treat comes in multiple sizes: A standard 1.5-ounce bar, a 3-ounce king bar, and a 0.49-ounce snack-size bar. IMHO, a snack-size Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat is the perfect breakfast dessert — yes, we’re making breakfast dessert a thing.

Where To Buy Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat

According to the April 6 press release, the Blueberry Muffin Kit Kats began rolling out in stores nationwide in early April. They’re only available while supplies last, so you’ll want to keep your eye out for the new flavor during your next Target, Walmart, or Walgreens run to secure the snack before it’s too late. Prices will vary by location.

After the bakery-inspired Kit Kats are fully rolled out, you’ll also be able to purchase them online or find a store that carries them nearby on the Kit Kat section of the Hersheyland website.

Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat Review

Before you pick up a pack of Blueberry Muffin Kit Kats, you should know what you’re getting into. Elite Daily editor Collette Reitz got an early taste of the treat, and here’s what she thought of the flavor. If you’re like me, you don’t just want your blueberry treats to look like blueberries — you want the taste, the smell, the whole nine yards. Luckily, Reitz was able to clock a faint scent of blueberry upon opening the package, which is always a good start.

She notes that you can absolutely recognize the blueberry muffin influence when you bite into it. Reitz says the candy bar is “sweet but not too sweet,” and though there was a noticeable blueberry aftertaste she shares that the blueberry flavor didn’t dominate the rest of the Kit Kat: “It’s not an overwhelming blueberry flavor, but the blueberry muffin inspiration definitely comes through.”

I’ll take two, please.

If fruit-flavored Kit Kats aren’t your jam, you can also stick to chocolaty takes, like the Kit Kat Duos Mocha and Chocolate flavor, which launched in 2020. And, of course, there’s aways the OG chocolate-and-wafer combo.

No matter which flavor is your No. 1, it can’t hurt to give breakfast-for-dessert a whirl with the new Blueberry Muffin Kit Kats.