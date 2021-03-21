Spring is officially here, so it's time to kick off the warmer weather with a refreshing spin on a classic treat. Kit Kat dropped a sweet new dessert-inspired flavor that gives its OG chocolate wafers a tangy twist. This Key Lime Pie Kit Kat flavor is arriving in time for all your seasonal activities.

If you're a Kit Kat fan, the brand's most recent flavor innovation will certainly switch things up for you this spring. The new Kit Kat Key Lime Pie features the same crispy wafers you know and love covered in a special key lime-flavored crème. That means you'll be able to enjoy the flavors of a classic key lime pie, which is well known for its unique tangy and refreshing taste, wherever you are. The product's light-green package even features a photo of a traditional key lime pie with its graham cracker crust and cream filling, as well as lime slice designs for a festive flair.

If you'd like to try out the brand's new pie-flavored innovation, the product will be rolling out at the end of March. You'll find the flavor at nationwide retailers wherever you'd normally buy Kit Kats, so make sure to keep an eye out for the candies the next time you're shopping. A standard 1.5-ounce bar will cost $1.09, and it'll only be around for a limited time, which means you'll want to get a taste of the pie-inspired treat ASAP.

Courtesy of Hershey's

Of course, this isn't the first time that Kit Kat has released a flavor inspired by a classic pie. ICYMI, the brand dropped Kit Kat Apple Pie in June 2020 for a limited time. Similar to the new Key Lime Pie Kit Kat flavor, the treat put a twist on its OG wafers with its apple pie-flavored crème. Rounding out the brand's most recent baked good-inspired flavors is Kit Kat's Birthday Cake flavor, which was released for a limited time in February 2020.

