Get ready for an exciting new treat that'll be the life of the party. Kit Kat's new Birthday Cake flavor is the latest limited-edition wafer fans can look forward to. The festive chocolates are the perfect way to ring in the spring season.

Kit Kat is rolling out the new Birthday Cake flavor in April 2020. The new treat is made with the classic crispy wafers you know and love, but with a twist. Rather than being dipped in the chocolate you're used to getting with a Kit Kat, the Birthday Cake flavor is dipped in white crème and topped with sprinkles to recreate the look of a classic birthday cake. The Kit Kat Birthday Cake packaging also gets a fun new design: an image of birthday cake with colorful sprinkles on a bright blue background. These new celebratory treats will be available for a limited time once they hit shelves in the spring.

They might not be a total replacement for an actual birthday cake at your next celebration, but they'll definitely be a welcome addition. Come April, you'll be able to find Kit Kat Birthday Cake wherever Kit Kats are sold, and they'll sell for $1.09 per 1.5-ounce bar.

Courtesy of Kit Kat

While you're waiting to get your hands on Kit Kat's new Birthday Cake flavor this April, you can also check out a few other flavors available now that'll get you ready for spring.

Kit Kat's Lemon Crisp Easter flavor is a tasty way to ring in the new season. The treats feature Kit Kat's classic crispy wafer with a sweet lemon coating, and come in miniature sized bites so you can easily stuff Easter baskets or share with friends. A 9-ounce bag of the candies is selling at Target for $3.59. There are also original-flavored Kit Kats available with a seasonal spin. Kit Kat Easter Bunny Bars and Kit Kat Easter Miniatures are the OG candy bars wrapped in colorful packaging with Easter egg illustrations. If you're shopping at Target, a 9-ounce bag of Kit Kat Easter Bunny Bars costs $3.99, and a 10-ounce bag of Kit Kat Easter Miniatures costs $3.59.

Thankfully, there is plenty of Kit Kat goodness to hold you over until the Kit Kat Birthday Cake release this spring.