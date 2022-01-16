Get ready to add two new Kit Kat flavors to your go-to lineup in 2022. Kit Kit is introducing new strawberry-dark chocolate and hazelnut flavors, and both offerings put a spin on the classic chocolate wafers you know and love. You’ll certainly want to sweeten up all your gatherings in the new year with these tasty treats, especially Valentine’s Day, since one of the new flavors is basically made for the romantic holiday.

Kit Kat unveiled its Strawberry + Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut flavors on Jan. 12 — just in time for fans to try out the new treats while kicking off 2022. Both Kit Kat Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate and Kit Kat Thins Chocolate Hazelnut feature a tasty twist on the OG chocolate wafer — and thankfully, they’re here to stay as permanent additions to Kit Kat’s lineup.

Kit Kat’s Strawberry + Dark Chocolate offering is the first fruit-flavored product in the Kit Kat Duos collection, and it’ll totally remind you of chocolate-covered strawberries with every bite thanks to its decadent combo of fresh strawberry and dark chocolate flavors. Kit Kat Thins Chocolate Hazelnut pairs milk chocolate with hazelnut for an indulgent treat that tastes just like Nutella. As a product in the brand’s Thins lineup, the nut and chocolate blend comes in a slimmer wafer than your usual Kit Kat. These updated wafers will pair perfectly with any upcoming Valentine’s Day festivities you have planned, whether it’s snuggling up to a rom-com at home or meeting up with your BFFs.

Courtesy of Kit Kat

If you’re ready to get a taste of Kit Kat’s new flavors, you can purchase the products at nationwide retailers. Kit Kat Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate is available in both standard and king size packs, while Kit Kat Thins Chocolate Hazelnut come in standard 3.1-ounce and king 7.37-ounce bags (which are perfect for sharing).

Before you head to the store to stock up on the new Kit Kat flavors for your upcoming celebrations in 2022, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.