Keeping up with the Kardashians may mean keeping up with their workout routines as well. You often see both the Kardashians and Jenners exercising in their home gyms on The Kardashians, which may be all the motivation you need to establish an at-home routine of your own. Well, TikTok is the go-to place to find it. On the FYP, you can find all the moves for Kim Kardashian’s ab workout and Khloe Kardashian’s HIIT routine. Some TikTokers have even been trying out Kendall Jenner’s 11-minute ab workout, and the results are impressive AF.

After just one week, TikToker @darcieratcliffextra was super excited to show her followers that doing Kendall Jenner’s ab workout each day paid off. Even though there are 13 steps in the full routine, it only takes about 11 minutes to complete, so you really can do it every day of the week. Just find a corner in your bedroom, dorm, or living room where you can place your yoga mat or a towel on the floor. This routine is simple enough that it can be done in tight spaces or while you’re traveling. With the holidays around the corner, you don’t need to sacrifice a good burn when you travel back home or to the ski lodge with your besties. Just try this Kendall Jenner ab workout each morning before your cup of coffee, and you may just want to show off your progress on TikTok or Instagram too.

01 Plank TikTok Start off your routine with a traditional plank on your elbows for about 30 seconds. This will really get your core warmed up and engaged before you start doing more intense ab exercises.

02 Hand Or High Plank TikTok From your elbows, place your hands on the mat, shoulder width apart, and lift yourself up into a hand plank. You’ll hold this pose for about 30 seconds as well.

03 Side Plank TikTok If you thought the planks were over at this point, you though wrong. Next up are some side planks. On each side, you’ll hold your body up with your bottom arm supporting you and your elbows on the ground. You’ll do each side for about 15 seconds, or 30 seconds total.

04 Side Plank — Elbow To Knee Crunches TikTok From your side plank position, bring your knees into your chest and your top arm’s elbow in as well for am elbow to knee crunch. You’ll do about five crunches on either side. TikToker @christinalouka_ calls these oblique crunches.

05 Rocking Hands Plank TikTok Next up, you’ll go back to your hand or high plank to rock back and forth for about 15 seconds. This is a move that TikToker @christinalouka_ skips and instead replaces with a 30 second plank with a side twist. Feel free to also adjust this routine to work best with your body. If you find the rocking plank not very intense, try the side twist plank instead or come up with your own version of the plank.

06 Plank With Leg Raises TikTok If you do opt for the 15-second rocking plank, take the next 15 seconds to do a plank with leg raises. From your standard plank position, you’ll alternate lifting your legs up in the air.

07 Plank — Knee To Elbow Crunches TikTok Also in the plank position, you’ll do 10 reps of knee to elbow crunches — or Spider-Man crunches, according to TikToker @christinalouka_. Just alternate bringing your legs into your chest with your knees bent and leading the way. You can either do this on your elbows or on your hands.

08 Jack-Knives TikTok This is when TikToker @darcieratcliffextra finally gets out of the plank position to do 15 reps of Jack-Knives. TikToker @christinalouka_ also does this move, but later in the routine. She also calls the move a “V Sit” and does it for 30 seconds.

09 Russian Twist TikTok Since you’ll be sitting on your mat, you can easily do the Russian twist for 15 reps or 30 seconds next. Just twist your torso from the left to the right in the V-shape with your legs off the ground.

10 Crunches TikTok Finally, we’ve moved onto the crunches. The first exercise you think of when you think of an ab workout may be crunches, and they really do work your abdomen muscles. Either do 20 reps or 30 seconds of straight crunches with your arms either straight by your side or supporting your neck.

11 Raised Toe Touches TikTok Another crunch-like move is the raised toe touches. With your legs in the air, you’ll lift your shoulders off the ground while engaging your core. Use your arms to try and reach for your legs and further the stretch. This should be done for about 30 seconds.

12 Bicycle Crunches TikTok This is the crunches section of the routine, so feel free to adjust or change any of the moves if you prefer certain crunches over others. However, the next move in Kendall Jenner’s routine is bicycle crunches, according to TikTok. While laying on your back, you’ll alternate bringing your left elbow to your right knee and vice versa. It’ll look like you’re riding a bicycle on the floor for about 30 seconds.