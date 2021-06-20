Cancer season has only just begun and it’s already downright magical. After all, Cancer is the zodiac sign ruled by the moon — ruler of your subconscious and your heart — which makes this season one that’s filled with love, nurturing, and imaginative thinking. It will also bring your repressed emotions to the surface as your empathy detectors start picking all sorts of beautiful things up. I know feeling your feelings isn’t always easy, but if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of June 21, 2021 — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — then you have nothing to be afraid of.

In fact, every single zodiac sign has a lot to look forward to this week. For one thing, Mercury retrograde will come to an end on June 22 (at 5:59 a.m. ET, to be exact), stationing direct in Gemini at 16 degrees. With Mercury retrograde out of the way, things like getting organized, starting new projects, and thinking ahead will become much easier. Rest assured, that retrograde-induced fog is beginning to lift.

On June 21, romantic Venus will form a trine with compassionate Neptune, helping you connect with others through kindness and spiritual understanding. Let it dissipate the bounds that separate you from others. By June 23, the sun in Cancer will form a trine with expansive Jupiter, allowing you to feel larger than life and ready for anything. This may jumpstart so much growth and positivity, so indulge in it.

As a full moon in Capricorn radiates throughout the cosmos on June 24, this week is also bound to leave you with some stern realizations about your goals, your future, and the level of authority you have over your life. Here’s why water signs are loving it the most:

Cancer: You’re Embracing The Beauty Of New Experiences

You may feel a desire to get out of your normal routine and try something different; something that has the power to change your perspective of everything. Opportunities for new experiences and adventures may arrive, so grab hold of them and allow them to permeate your soul. If you’ve always wanted to try something but you never had the guts to go through with it, there’s no better time than now to finally bite the bullet and go for it.

Scorpio: You’re Seeing Brighter Colors And Magical Possibilities

The creative energy surging through you this week is positively unstoppable. If you’ve been struggling against an artistic block or simply having difficulty enjoying life to the fullest, now’s your chance to break away from that cycle. The cosmos are paving the way for you to simply let go and let in. If something makes you happy, it’s time to prioritize whatever that may be. If something brings meaning to your life, let that meaning guide your life going forward.

Pisces: You’re Falling In Love And No One Can Stop You

The energy dancing around you is incredibly romantic this week. You may even find yourself falling in love. This love may involve another person as you feel butterflies spread throughout your stomach whenever you think about them. This love could also involve yourself, your friends, and your creative projects. Love comes in many forms, and this week, it’s about discovering where that love lies. You may be surprised by all the love that’s readily available to you.