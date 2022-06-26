Cancer season has kicked the summertime off with a major bang, and as the luminaries prepare to join forces to bring forth the first new moon of the season, everyone will definitely be feeling it. As this lunation takes place in the cardinal water sign of Cancer on June 28, you’re certain to be feeling a bit more needy than usual. As a Cancer moon (and rising) myself, I can’t help but look forward to seeing how everyone experiences the exhausting energy of feeling things so deeply, but on the bright side, everyone will feel far more inclined to put their emotional needs and desire to feel safe first during the June 2022 new moon in Cancer, especially if you’re one of the cardinal signs.

Since this new moon is taking place in a cardinal sign, it comes as no surprise that the other signs that share this modality will be feeling this energy the most. Taking place in the core parts of each of their birth charts, Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn can expect to feel the nudge to initiate activity solely based on their emotions now. What’s great about this lunation is that the moon is at home in the sign of Cancer, making themes around feelings, emotions, and intuition easier to navigate during this new moon. Since Cancer is ruled by the ever-changing moon, this is a sign that’s not always the most consistent, because feelings have a tendency to be fleeting, but this lunation can offer an opportunity to embark on intuitive new beginnings that center your around your deepest emotional needs.

Here’s what cardinal zodiac signs can expect during the new moon in Cancer on June 28:

Ashley Cooper/Corbis/Getty Images

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

After an action-packed spring season, it’s time to tend to your home, family, and private matters, Aries. As the sun and moon link up in your fourth house on June 28, you’ll be emotionally driven to assess what safety and security feels like for you behind closed doors. As someone who’s always on the go, you may feel as though this season is slowing you down, but in reality, it’s the perfect opportunity for you to tend to your relationship to your home and your relatives. How do you find comfort in this area of your life? It’s important that your private life feeds you on an emotional level, so be sure to pay close attention to how this area of your life is making you feel now.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

It’s your season, Cancer, and not only that, but your chart ruler, the moon, is linking up with the sun in your first house of self on June 28, offering a powerful new beginning to your sense of self and identity. This is a time where you’re likely feeling reborn, as your chart ruler is back in its home sign, offering you a new beginning right as summer kicks off. How have you been catering to your needs, and has it been working? If not, it may be time to make some changes. As a fluid water sign, you also may be feeling inclined to make some changes to your appearance now, and this is a perfect time to go with your gut. You never hesitate to let your feelings guide you, but they’re in the driver’s seat even more now than usual.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You’re gaining a lot of newfound attention and notoriety now, Libra, and for good reason. You’ve been kicking ass in your professional life since Cancer season began, and now is the time where you’re likely to see some new beginnings take place here. It’s important that your workplace feels like a second home, so be sure to consider how the environment you’re in as well as the work you’re doing is making you feel. Are you fulfilled? Your career is kind of like your baby, you spend a lot of time nurturing it, but you also need to feel nurtured and cared for in return.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 to Jan. 19)

Romantic partnerships and relationships are your focus this season, and as the sun and moon link up in your seventh house on June 28, you’ll notice a new seed being planted in this area. As the sister sign to Cancer, you tend to harbor all of the qualities that differ from this moody sign, where Cancer is emotionally reactive, you’re firm, disciplined and stoic. In your connections, however, you aim to feel nurtured and cared for in the same way that you nurture and care for others, so be sure to use this new moon as a way to assess whether your needs are being met.