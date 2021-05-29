To put it bluntly, June is going to be one hell of a ride. This is a month that might propel you toward so much change, and I know I say that a lot, but this time, it's serious business. But not all of these changes are going to be inherently difficult. June is a month that's also filled with a number of blessings. After the harsh energy of the past year (and the year before that), June might feel like a breath of fresh air. However, June 2021 will be the worst month for these zodiac signs — Virgo, Capricorn, Scorpio, and Sagittarius — but don't worry. Although it might feel intense, it could also feel beautiful.

You might feel the pressure pretty quickly. Mercury will be retrograde until June 22, sending so much confusion and disorientation throughout the cosmos. On June 5, aggressive Mars will oppose dark Pluto, which may cause hidden tensions to fly to the surface, evoking passionate exchanges that could easily veer into arguments. On June 10, a solar eclipse will rise in Gemini, bringing you in touch with your destiny. This lunar event could cause sweeping and abrupt transformations to take place, potentially initiating a new chapter in your life.

The tensions will heat up even further by June 14, as rigid Saturn squares off with erratic Uranus, making the middle of the month a time of pressurized energy that might just burst. By June 23, romantic Venus will also oppose controlling Pluto, which could lead to dramatic complications in your love life.

However, let's not forget that as of last month, lucky Jupiter has entered its home zodiac sign of Pisces, spreading compassion and cheer throughout the cosmos. Let it guide you north.

Virgo: You May Be Dealing With Some Confusion In Your Career

You may be doing a lot of thinking about your professional goals this month, Virgo. You may even find yourself taking your career in a completely new direction. This could leave you feeling overwhelmed at first, and possibly discouraged. Remember that if you're being met with strife, it's only because you're taking on new projects and challenges. Don't give up before you've really given it a shot.

Capricorn: You're Probably Feeling Pressure In Your Daily Life

This month could feel like a whole lot of work, Capricorn. You may be thinking more about how you can take better care of your own well-being, as well as manage your priorities more efficiently. You could also be faced with heightened stress in your relationships as you work on handling disagreements more compassionately and effectively. Remember that you're a work in progress and you're only getting better.

Scorpio: You May Be Dealing With Some Power Struggles

The emotional intensity simmering beneath everything may feel overwhelming this month, Scorpio. You may even feel like no matter how hard you try, you're just not gaining control of the situation. This month is about learning the difference between what you have power over and what you don't. Learning when to pick your battles and how to navigate the push and pull of life will be just a few of the lessons that the month of June will teach you.

Sagittarius: Your Relationships Are Taking A Serious Turn

This month, you may deal with some major changes, especially as they pertain to your relationships, Sagittarius. It may even feel like some relationships are ending while others are beginning. Trust that the people who are in your life and supporting you are there for a reason. If someone else is not the person you thought they were, allow their actions to reflect that. Choose to focus on the people who are showing you the love you need.