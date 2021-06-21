There’s an undeniable magic that radiates throughout the night sky when the moon is at its brightest and most vibrant state. When you hear about the astrology that powers each full moon, it even makes sense why things tend to get a little wild during this phase of the lunar cycle. But don’t worry, you have nothing to fear, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best June 2021 full moon.

The energy under a full moon can feel powerful and revelatory. This is thanks to the fact that the moon — ruler of your subconscious, your emotions, and your inner world — is forming an opposition with the sun — ruler of your overall character, your ego, and your conscious self. As these two luminaries sit across from each other, they tend to spark friction between the part of yourself that is known and the part that remains unknown. Secrets may be revealed, stories may reach conclusions, and change is sometimes inevitable.

Taking place on June 24 at 2:39 p.m. ET and rising in earth sign Capricorn, this full moon — which is the last supermoon of 2021 — is about tapping into your authority, drive, focus, and willingness to overcome all odds. Capricorn is a practical yet visionary zodiac sign that sets a goal and takes pragmatic measures to slowly but surely reach that goal. This is the perfect full moon to spend rethinking your career and setting new standards for yourself.

Here’s why earth signs will love this lunation the most:

Taurus: You’re Seeing Things In A Brilliant New Light

The world is opening up for you, Taurus. This full moon is encouraging you to break away from your normal routine and your usual perspectives. There is still so much out there that you have yet to experience and so much that you have yet to learn. Let go of your stubborn ideas and embrace the possibility that you might not be seeing everything clearly. You may be overlooking opportunities to expand your awareness and increase your zest for life. Start paying attention to the present moment, because you’re about to embark on an adventure.

Virgo: You’re Gaining Clarity About What Makes You Happy

It’s easy to waste time overthinking everything, especially when you’re a nitpicking Virgo. Luckily, this full moon is helping you let go of these nagging thoughts and simply enjoy yourself. Making a splash in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, this full moon is about reconnecting with your inner child and remembering what makes you happier than anything else in the world. Try experimenting with your imaginative side and remembering that you’re a creator underneath it all. Let this full moon remind you of your desire to express yourself.

Capricorn: You’re Discovering The Truth About Who You Are

You’ve made leaps and bounds, Capricorn. So much has gone wrong, but so much has also gone right. Throughout it all, you’ve developed a deeper understanding of your strength and a more complex perspective of who you are. This upcoming full moon may lead you toward a revelation about the person you’re becoming. It may be time to finally acknowledge the ways you’ve changed and allow these changes to become apparent for all the world to see. Take your time, but don’t let your true self sit in your own shadow any longer.