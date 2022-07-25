July's New Moon Vibes Are So Low-Key For These 3 Zodiac Signs

If you’ve been feeling some pretty intense main character energy lately, I wouldn’t be surprised. Leo season’s underway, and it’s an energy that demands your full cooperation. As a fixed fire sign, this season is all about leaning into your confident, boss energy, and not allowing anyone or anything to dim your light. In fact, as the new moon in Leo culminates this week, every sign will feel inclined to embark on a powerful new beginning that aligns with their most authentic self. It’s essential that everyone steps into their personal light, but certain zodiac signs are bound to be affected by the July 2022 new moon in Leo the least.

Leo is ruled by the sun, and is all about identity, authority, and sense of self. As the sun and moon come together in this sign on July 28, every zodiac sign will be called to lean into this energy based on where Leo is placed in their birth chart. It’s a great time to realign with your personal journey. How have you potentially been led astray from what you know is best for you? For three signs, this energy will be felt less, since Leo falls in the cadent houses of their birth charts. But they can still learn a thing or two on this day, as the moon will still invite each of them to pull the veil back on the more private, internal aspects of their lives so that they can better understand how to honor themselves behind the scenes.

Which Zodiac Signs Will Be Least Affected By The July 2022 New Moon In Leo?

Virgo (Aug. 21-Sept. 22)

As the new moon in Leo takes place in your 12th house of isolation on July 28, you’ll be feeling inclined to draw your energy inward, Virgo. Now is a good time to spend some time alone; do some journaling, meditating, or find ways to honor yourself in private. As the productivity-oriented sign of the zodiac, you’re not a huge fan of being center stage, but this new moon is a reminder that even if you’re not looking for validation from others, you still have to clap for and advocate for yourself. You deserve all the praise and acknowledgement, but it has to start from within. How are you staying true to yourself when no one’s around?

Capricorn (Dec. 19-Jan. 20)

Boundaries are key, Capricorn, and the new moon in Leo on July 28 is asking that you initiate some important ones as it illuminates your eighth house. You tend to feel the most seen when you’re helping other people with their problems, but it’s important not to allow yourself to become too responsible for the burdens of the people you care about. Your self-worth doesn’t depend on how much support you can offer others; it never wavers, and it doesn’t come from your relationships. The new moon is a great time to consider how other people have been showing up for you, and if they haven’t, it might be time to make some adjustments.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 21)

On July 28, the sun and moon will conjoin in your sixth house of work, and routines, inviting new fresh new beginnings into your habitual daily practices. You tend to tie a strong sense of identity to your responsibilities, and today is the perfect day to consider how you’ve been maintaining them. How do your mundane daily tasks allow you to honor and express yourself? Regardless of how minor these things may be, it’s important that you find the time for confident self-expression here. The new moon may also usher in some new beginnings revolving your health and wellness, making this an ideal day to embark on any new practices.