3 Zodiac Signs Are Going To Feel All Sorts Of Uncomfortable In July

Cancer season is officially underway, which means you’re probably already feeling more in touch with your heart. Cancer is ruled by the moon — planet of your innermost feelings — so the month of July could bring so much hidden emotion to the surface. Although a good cry can feel incredibly cathartic, facing your true self is not always easy. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of July 2021, I’m not saying your summer is already off to a bad start. I’m just saying that you may feel way more sensitive to the world around you, especially if you happen to be a fire sign.

The month starts off feeling icky and uncomfortable for every zodiac sign. On July 1, Mars — planet of power and vitality — will oppose inhibiting and slow-moving Saturn, which may leave you feeling like you need to pump the brakes, even if all you want to do is press on the accelerator. As loving and romantic Venus opposes Saturn on July 6, you may be dealing with more pressure, uncertainty, and loneliness in your relationships.

In spite of the difficulties ahead, there’s still plenty to look forward to. On July 12, messenger Mercury will trine expansive and optimistic Jupiter, which will brighten your mentality. The sun will also form a trine with selfless and compassionate Neptune on July 15, reminding you of the big picture and helping you let go of the ego-driven drama.

Even though July might be a tough month for fire signs, here’s how they can make the best of it:

Aries: You’re Reconnecting With Your Most Sensitive Needs

Even though you’re a zodiac sign that prefers to charge ahead without looking back, July may tap into your nostalgia and your need for comfort. As the sun moves through your fourth house of home and family, this month is about tending to your heart and remembering your roots. However, you may have some unresolved feelings about wherever it is that you’ve come from. This month, the cosmos are encouraging you to find peace with who you are and what has shaped you. Even though it’s far from perfect, it made you the beautiful person you are today.

Leo: You’re Looking Inward And Healing Your Subconscious

This month is all about introspection, Leo. The sun is traveling through your 12th house of spirituality, causing your inner world to shine even more brightly than your outer world. However, you may find yourself drowning in your own imagination and anxieties during this time. If you find a way to let it all out and analyze your feelings, you may experience revelations and discover so much about yourself. Give your inner voice a microphone (or a pen, if you’re more of a writer), and unleash your stream of consciousness.

Sagittarius: You’re Learning How To Let Go And Accept The Past

Not everything is meant to last forever, Sagittarius. And you know what? That’s OK. This month, the sun is moving through your eighth house of transformation, encouraging you to break away from the attachments that you’ve outgrown and invest yourself in the prospect of your future. The process of transformation is rarely ever easy. Remember that before the phoenix can rise from the ashes, it must burn. Even if you’re dealing with some difficult endings this month, find peace in the fact that it’s paving the way for so many new beginnings.