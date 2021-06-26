July Is About To Get Wild In The Best Possible Ways For 3 Zodiac Signs

Because July begins with the sun in emotional, intuitive, and protective Cancer, this month is all about connecting with your heart and all that it desires. With Cancer season underway, this time will bring your empathy to the surface, allowing you to feel things more deeply and forge a stronger relationship with your inner self. Spend time creating your own sacred space, tending to your most vulnerable needs, and of course, taking care of others. July 2021 will be the best month for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — and there are so many reasons why.

For starters, a new moon in Cancer will take place on July 9, tapping into some highly creative and expansive sectors for water signs. Giving them a new start and motivating them to do something truly fruitful and enjoyable in life, this new moon can propel these zodiac signs toward so many powerful opportunities (if they’re willing to take advantage of it).

There’s also an undeniable magic radiating throughout the air this July. On July 12, intelligent Mercury will form a trine with truth-seeking and exuberant Jupiter, bringing confidence and know-how to your whole perspective. Prepare for some big ideas to crash-land into your beautiful brains (especially if you’re a water sign). As the sun forms a trine with spiritual and artistic Neptune on July 15, you may find that imaginations are coming to life this month.

While every zodiac sign has something to look forward to this July, water signs are truly doing the most. Here’s why:

Cancer: You’re Feeling So Energized, Powerful, And Confident

It’s your time to shine, Cancer. Seriously, live it up, because you’ve earned this. This July, the sun will blast through your first house of the self, which could feel like a revitalizing breath of fresh air. It’s time to remember who you are and own your confidence like never before. The cosmos are reflecting your empathetic, caring, and intuitive energies, making it the perfect temperature for you to swim through your own mermaid lagoon unimpeded. You have so much to look forward to this month, so remember that sometimes, life is good. There’s no other way to slice it.

Scorpio: You’re Testing The Limits And Embracing Possibilities

If you’ve been feeling bored of the same old things, it’s time to perk up, Scorpio. This month could bring some serious spontaneity and excitement into your life. The sun is now flying through your expansive ninth house, making it the perfect time to open your mind, indulge in some adventures, and travel to exotic new locales. This July, you may find yourself craving something new; something mysterious, exciting, and adrenaline-pumping. Don’t you dare deny yourself what you want, Scorpio.

Pisces: You’re Opening Your Heart To Love And Creativity

Oh, where do I begin, Pisces? July might just be the month where things truly become wonderful. As the sun moves through your creative fifth house of fun and pleasure, all you want to do this month is have a good time. Do something artistic, playful, and heart-pumping. Fall in love, paint a sunset, and dance with the music turned all the way up, because July is about to get wild. Plus, this is the last month that Jupiter will be moving through Pisces, so you need to take advantage of all the positive energy headed your way.