PopUp Bagels Just Dropped A JoBros-Inspired Schmear & I'm "Burnin' Up"

It seems 2008 is coming back, because the Jonas Brothers are about to set out on their Burning Up Tour once again. One day after being honored as Disney Legends at D23 Expo on Aug. 16, the trio of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas announced that they are expanding their run into a massive 45-city arena tour.

“We can’t wait to bring The Burning Up Tour All Over Again across North America,” the band posted on Instagram “It’s a celebration of the songs, the memories, and everything that made the burning up era so special.”

With a new Camp Rock movie on Disney+ and a bit of a skinny jean-renaissance brewing, the teen-pop nostalgia is already all too real. Naturally, as someone who is still a total sucker for them, I had to try the new PopUp Bagels limited-time “Burning Up Schmear” inspired by the JoBros.

The Origin Story

The flavor started after with a DM. Joe slid into PopUp Bagels' inbox asking for a “Burnin’ Up collab.” Following some online banter, the bakery delivered with a hot pepper parmesan cream cheese schmear.

“PopUp Bagels and I had been going back and forth online for a while, so this collaboration felt like a natural next step,” said Joe.

Since the Jonas Brothers are from New Jersey, Kevin said “bagels are basically in our DNA,” and according to Nick, “It’s a perfect fit.”

PopUp Bagels

To celebrate returning to a time of crushing on the JoBros, even with their questionable hair choices, I had to try the “Burning Up Schmear” for myself. Here’s my honest review:

Does The PopUp Bagels x JoBros Collab Live Up To The Hype?

The hot pepper parmesan cream cheese really delivers on the “Burnin’ Up” vibes. It brings a nice kick, but it’s not too spicy. It’s just enough heat to gently wake up your tastebuds if you’re grabbing a bagel in the morning. IMO, it could have used a little more — but I’m a spice girlie.

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The Jonas Brothers schmear pairs beautifully with any of the bagels, though I really loved it with just the plain to let the flavors shine through. My only issue is I wanted more cream cheese, so I could enjoy it just a little bit longer.

How To Get The Burning Up Schmear

The limited-time drop will only be available at all PopUp Bagels through Aug. 26. With that timeline, fans in New York can easily grab a snack on their way to the MSG shows running Aug. 20-22. Grab yours before it's gone for good.

TL;DR: I’m burning up for this schmear.