Malachi Barton was just 1 year old when Camp Rock debuted in 2007, but the music was always in his soul. “Honestly, I feel like Camp Rock is one of those franchises that has been embedded into your childhood no matter when you were born,” the 19-year-old tells Elite Daily. Now the Disney Channel golden boy is officially part of that legacy in Camp Rock 3, and his connection to Demi Lovato’s lore goes even deeper than most fans realize.

While filming, Barton didn’t get to spend too much time with Lovato, who was an executive producer and had a small cameo. “I really only got to see her once or twice because she’s obviously super busy,” he says. Still, it was enough for Barton to tell her about his family’s unexpected involvement in one of her deeper cuts.

“My mom was on set with me the day that we got to meet Demi. And the first thing I said to her was ‘Yo, you’re never going to believe this, but my mom wrote one of your songs,’” Barton says. Barton’s mother, Felicia, is credited as a writer on Lovato’s 2013 balled “Nightingale,” a heartbreaking track Lovato dedicated to a close friend who died tragically young. “Demi was like, ‘That song got me through so many things. It’s one of my favorites I’ve ever released,’” Barton recalls. “And my mom was sitting right there. They finally got to meet and relate on that level for the first time.”

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On set, Barton got to spend more time with Joe Jonas, partially because Barton’s mysterious bad-boy character Fletch feels like a second coming of Jonas’ fictional rock star Shane Gray. “There are definitely some Shane Gray aspects of Fletch, for sure,” Barton notes, but he appreciated the middle Jonas allowing him to discover Fletch on his own.

“Joe was always so welcoming. [The Jonas Brothers] could have been so protective over this franchise because it’s literally their baby, but they gave us free rein,” Barton says. “They were like, ‘Do your thing. We trust you with the creative process of this. Go create.’ And so that’s kind of what we did.”

“I’m keeping my options open, because you can’t close yourself off to the possibility of something great.”

Barton’s positioning as a next-gen JoBro begs the question: Is a proper music career on the horizon for him, too? The actor is already showing off his voice in Camp Rock 3 as well as the popular Zombies franchise but has yet to follow the classic Disney Channel formula of becoming a pop star in his own right. And that may never happen, which he’s totally fine with.

“If I were to go down the music route, that’s sick, and I’d roll with it if that’s where God sent me. And if not, then I’m rolling the other direction. Acting was always my first love,” Barton says. “But honestly, you never know. I’m keeping my options open, because you can’t close yourself off to the possibility of something great.”

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As Barton navigates his wide-open showbiz future, he pitches a couple ideas for a potential Camp Rock 4, details his new obsession with Off Campus, and gushes about his “ride or die” bond with costar Liamani Segura.

Elite Daily: What would you need to bring with you if you were going on a camping trip?

Malachi Barton: I’ve got to bring some toilet paper, let’s be so real. If you’re skipping out on toilet paper, your entire trip’s ruined. Once that’s covered, I’m bringing a really cozy blanket to bundle up in.

ED: If Camp Rock 4 happens, what do you want it to be about?

MB: It all depends on what the time frame is. If they do a big jump forward, I would love for Fletch to come back as a camp counselor. But if it directly follows this movie, it would be really cool to see them all go on tour with Connect 3. Whatever the creative team comes up with, I’m down. I’m ready to go back to camp already. I love it.

ED: Do you have a personal favorite Disney Channel Original Movie from when you were a kid?

MB: I loved Lemonade Mouth. I thought it was so cool. Also High School Musical and Teen Beach Movie. I have vague memories of other movies — I was mainly watching the shows, like Jessie.

ED: What was the last show you got really into?

MB: Off Campus. I was literally grinding that show out, down to the nitty-gritty. I loved it.

ED: What movie have you rewatched the most in your lifetime?

MB: The Sandlot. I’ve watched it probably too many times. It’s one of my favorite movies of all time and holds a lot of special memories from my childhood.

ED: Who’s an actor you dream of working with someday?

MB: I would love to work with Jesse Eisenberg. I think he’s a genius, and also hilarious. And I’d also love to do something with Adam Sandler. I’ve got a whole list.

ED: What’s your go-to karaoke song?

MB: I love any Fleetwood Mac song. But it also depends on where I’m at. If I’m at an Irish pub on a Tuesday when I’m able to get in, I’m going to sing a country song, like “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton. But you never really know. I’m so go-with-the-flow; whatever starts pumping, I’m going to just start going in.

ED: Who do you think will be at the top of your Spotify Wrapped at the end of this year?

MB: Sombr, 100%. His new song “My Body Isn’t Ready” is so fire. So, definitely him — or Liamani Segura.

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ED: Liamani is your costar in Camp Rock 3! What was your favorite moment filming with her?

MB: The moment that stands out to me was filming our scene on the top of the bus. It’s a really vulnerable scene for Fletch, and it was also a really cool moment where it was just me and her on set and we were doing our thing, laughing and having fun on that bus together. It was a cute environment, but honestly, every moment with her has been awesome. And getting to spend time with her off set is even better. Liamani is my ride or die. Love that girl.

ED: What are you manifesting for yourself in the future?

MB: I would love to do a cool indie project in the near future. I think that would be super fun. And I’m also manifesting growing closer to God. That’s my vibe.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.