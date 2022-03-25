Food

These Bunny-Shaped Marshmallows Come In The Prettiest Pastel Colors

I’m all ears.

By Annie Lin

You might think it’s all about Peeps when it comes to Easter baskets, but don’t sleep on bunny-themed treats on this holiday. Returning to shelves in time to celebrate Easter, Jet-Puffed Bunnymallows not only have an adorable name, but the pastel assortment of bunny-shaped marshmallows are equally as cute. Whether or not you have a basket to fill up, here’s what to know about the bunny-shaped marshmallows.

ICYDK, the Easter bunny dates back to the 1700s and a German tradition centered on an egg-laying hare called “Osterhase,” per History.com. Jet-Puffed’s tradition of Bunnymallows, however, is a newer phenomenon dating back to 2011, when the pastel bunny-shaped marshmallows made their debut. While not as storied as the Easter bunny, these assorted marshmallows come in four pastel colors: green, pink, purple, and yellow. They’re definitely Instagram-worthy in your spring desserts or as a pop of color to your hot chocolate. The 2022 release of Jet-Puffed’s Bunnymallows marks the first time the bunny-shaped marshmallows will be available at nationwide retailers like Target and Walmart.

Jet-Puffed Bunnymallows
Target
$3

Despite the colorful variety, the Bunnymallows taste the same as a regular Jet-Puffed marshmallow. The difference is the bunny-shape makes it smaller and flatter than the regular Jet-Puffed marshmallow, but it’s versatile enough to be substituted in recipes that call for mini marshmallows. Gotta love a bunny shape that can do it all, from decorating pies and cupcakes to enjoying a handful as a snack.

Courtesy of Kraft

