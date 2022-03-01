Even though the weather may still feel a bit chilly, spring is definitely in the air. The daffodils are starting to bloom, birds are chirping, and the sun is hanging out in the sky a little longer longer. The season of new beginnings is right around the corner, and this year, Bath & Body Works’ Easter 2022 collection is giving us plenty of new candles and scented products ahead of the holiday.

Every bunny is sure to find something they love in the newest Bath & Body Works Easter collection. In addition to the drop of two new scents, there are Easter Bath & Body Works candles, wall plug-ins, and tons of sweet-smelling body care that’ll definitely put a spring in your step. Plus, everything in the Easter collection is decked out in eye-popping pastels and gingham prints that will look adorable all over your home.

What’s In The Bath & Body Works Easter Collection 2022?

There are two new scents this year to celebrate Easter’s arrival: Carrot Cake and Tutti-Frutti. According to Bath & Body Works, Carrot Cake smells like a “baked-just-right Easter delight” with notes of cinnamon spice, sweet cream cheese frosting, and actual carrot cake, meaning you might be tempted to take a bite of this sweet-smelling confection. Meanwhile, Tutti-Frutti smells like the inside of an Easter basket, with notes of sugared lemon, berries, and jelly beans. The best part is that these two new scents come in body care, fragrance mists, candles, and even bath bombs, so you can smell as sweet as candy (literally) all the time, or bring some of these scents into your living space. Sounds pretty egg-cellent all around.

On top of that, there are other spring scents that you can snag in foaming soaps, including Pink Apple Punch, Champagne Toast, and Sprinkled Donut. Be sure to grab a few of those to place around your home to celebrate the springtime sweetness of Easter, too.

But, honestly, why stop there? If you want to create an entire Easter basket for some bunny you really love (including yourself), there are a ton of super cute accessories you can pair your new scents with. You could grab a new bunny-themed candle holder, a plug-in shaped like a fluffy springtime pal, or a PocketBac hand sanitizer holder. This year, Bath & Body Works released the cutest white bunny holder, and it even makes a hopping sound when you use it.

How Long Is The Bath & Body Works Easter Collection Available For 2022?

With stuff this cute, there’s no reason not to treat yourself. Just grab your favorite Easter candle, a soap or two, and top off your basket with an accessory and luxe hand cream to boot. You may even want to toss a few more items into your online shopping cart while you’re at it, since everything in the Easter collection is under $30. Plus, it’s all available for purchase right now all the way until Easter on Sunday, Apr. 17.

That said, you’ll want to hop on over to the Bath & Body Works site ASAP, because this collection is only available for a limited-time and you don’t want your favorites to sell out before the Easter bunny comes. So, grab your basket and start adding those sweet scents to your cart so you can welcome spring with open arms. Below, here are some of the most festive products from the Easter collection.

