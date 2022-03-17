Get ready to add a few more friends to your #SquishSquad, because Easter Squishmallows have arrived for 2022. There are so many different pastel-colored pals to choose from, and you might be wondering where to buy Easter 2022 Squishmallows to get in on the fun. With Squishes this cute, it’s only a matter of time until they’re sold out, so you’ll definitely want to hop over to your favorite retailers to add some new plushies to your collection.

Just like every Squishmallow in existence, the Easter collection is absolutely adorable and oh-so squeezable. Easter Squishmallows include traditional spring animals, like lambs, bunnies, and chicks, but there are also some fun, innovative Squishes, too. You could wake up on Easter morning with a huge, pastel-colored egg in your basket, or even an adorable lilac bunnycorn, which is a cross between a bunny and a unicorn. You could even end up with a super cute spotted pig, if you’re lucky enough to find one in the wild.

Like all Squishmallows, you pretty much have to grab them when you find them. While they’re never officially retired, they’re often harder as time goes on. The good thing is that you can also find a lot of the Squishmallow Easter plushies at online retailers starting right now. If you’re itching to get your hands on a new Squish or two, grab them on these sites before they’re gone.

Walmart 2022 Easter Squishmallows

As one of the biggest retailers in the U.S., it only makes sense that Walmart would have a pretty decent stock of Easter Squishmallows. There are bunch of extremely precious Squishes available both online and in-store at Walmart, including Squishmallows of all sizes. Walmart retailers are also chockfull of Easter decorations and candy, so you can stock up on everything you need to fill up your Easter basket, including the cutest Squishes.

Target 2022 Easter Squishmallows

Target is carrying some of the Easter Squishmallows as well, including a petal-pink bunny named Bop. There’s also a version of Aimee the Chick wearing an adorable gardening outfit, which is the perfect addition to your springtime #SquishSquad.

Amazon 2022 Easter Squishmallows

Finally, you can also snag some Easter Squishmallows on Amazon without ever having to leave the house. There’s a new version of Rosie the Pig with a teal bandana, and a version of Aimee the Chick wearing bunny ears. Amazon is even carrying a Sebastiano the Pig Hugmallow, which is a spin-off of the traditional Squishmallows. Sebastiano is the perfect shape and size to hug, and features a pocket on the sides that you can slip your hands into for an extra squeeze.

One thing’s for sure: it doesn’t matter where you get your Easter Squishmallows as long as you end up with one of these cuties in time to celebrate the arrival of spring.