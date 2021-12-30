The First New Moon Of 2022 Will Be A Game Changer For These 4 Zodiac Signs

A new moon is always a powerful moment in astrology. It’s when you may find yourself letting go of things you’re no longer responsible for and releasing yourself from so much negativity. It’s also when you might notice that another adventure is just beginning. After all, a new moon is the starting point of the 28-day lunar cycle. As the moon rests behind the shadow of night, it gives you an opportunity to simply contemplate where you stand and begin planting the seeds for something new. Sometimes, a new moon can represent a major turning point in your life. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the January 2022 new moon in Capricorn the most — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — then you’ll want to take full advantage of this opportunity.

2022 has only just begun and it’s already promising you a whole new start. The next new moon takes place on Jan. 2 at 1:33 p.m. ET, paving the way for a journey that is both serious and rewarding. After all, the upcoming new moon takes place in practical, realistic, and hardworking Capricorn. This cardinal earth sign is all about recognizing what needs to be done and forming a plan that will help you get there. Set some guidelines, acquire your materials, assemble a team, and stay dedicated. With a solid blueprint to work with, what can’t you accomplish? Even the tallest mountain can be scaled with enough discipline, and with the energy of this new moon bolstering you toward success, you’re already getting a head start.

If you happen to be a cardinal sign, this new moon will be especially meaningful for you. Here’s why:

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

Aries: You’re Activating So Many New Goals In Your Career

If you were hoping 2022 would be a year of career success, then this new moon is here to help you put a plan into motion. It will shine a light on what’s not working for you in your career and help you let go of the prospects that have soured and replace them with goals that taste much sweeter. You have all the power to dominate your field. All it requires is that you believe in yourself and keep going at it.

Cancer: Your Relationships Are Turning Over A New Leaf

You can’t expect your relationships to be perfect, but you can use this new moon to improve them substantially. This new moon will reveal the patterns that have been leading you toward more drama than it’s worth. It will also give you the courage to work on letting go of these patterns and work toward creating relationships that leave you feeling fulfilled in your heart and supported in your dreams.

Libra: You’re Nesting And Nurturing Your Sacred Space

If your home doesn’t feel like a safe place, that lack of support has the power to negatively impact every other aspect of your life. This new moon is helping you nurture your domestic center with love, compassion, and a sense of belonging. Use it to heal your relationships with those you consider family. Use it to create a space for yourself that leaves you feeling not just rested, but inspired.

Capricorn: You’re Discovering So Much About Who You Are

This new moon will have a stronger impact on your zodiac sign than any other. It will encourage you to look in the mirror, helping you come away from the experience with a much deeper understanding of yourself and the life you wish to lead. Being yourself takes guts. Embracing the person you’re becoming takes even more. You’re changing and it’s time to make changes that reflect your growth.