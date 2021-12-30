The new year is upon us, and things are already starting off with a bang. The sun and moon are coming together in Capricorn on Jan. 2 to grace everyone with a fresh start to help get your affairs in order after the holidays, all while Venus remains retrograde in the same sign. There’s a lot of emphasis on productivity right now, and now is the perfect time to plant the seeds you’re eager to see ripen before the year’s end. As a cardinal earth sign, there’s a desire to actively work to get things off the ground — and a new moon is exactly what will nudge you in the right direction. This new moon isn’t necessarily all work though, as the moon still represents your feelings, making the emotional meaning of the January 2022 new moon in Capricorn all about prioritizing your success.

While the moon isn’t the most comfortable in Capricorn, the moon’s significations never change. Despite the fact that emotions may be difficult to tap into while the moon is in Capricorn, they don’t disappear — but there will be a desire to suppress them. Capricorn is ruled by Saturn — the coldest, driest planet in our solar system — so I guess you could say the moon isn’t particularly eager to help you spill your guts. The good thing is, if you’re someone who tends to let your emotions get the best of you, you won’t have that problem now. Instead, you’ll be eager to push them to the side, roll up your sleeves, and get to work.

The January 2022 new moon in Capricorn, which has a beautiful emotional meaning.

The New Moon In Capricorn Takes Place On Jan. 2 At 1:33 p.m. ET

When the sun and moon conjoin in the sky during a new moon, the sky is completely black, meaning it’s the perfect time to embark on some sort of new beginning, and in an earth sign, these new beginnings will likely be very logical and realistic. While this is ideal for success, the important thing to keep in mind is to not completely leave your emotions on the back burner. Capricorn is a sign that doesn’t often see the use in allowing emotions to lead, but emotions are essentially what motivates us to go after our goals. Feelings don’t have to direct our every move, but they can accompany us without getting in the way of our ambitions.

Since each individual has Capricorn somewhere different in their birth charts, the new beginnings that come along with the first new moon of 2022 will look different for everyone. But with Venus still retrograde in Capricorn, the house that holds this sign in your chart will simultaneously be going through a revamp as it pertains to your connection to the topics of this house. While the fresh starts accompanying this lunation will be eager to move you forward, you may not see things actively progress until Venus rx ends on Jan. 29. Until then, be sure reflect on how your relationship to success, productivity, and goals will launch you into this brand new year. Are you ready?