You may have high hopes for 2022, but you might want to lower your expectations for now because it’s off to a slow start. After all, you’ve been the thick of Venus retrograde since last year, which has a way of bringing up unresolved issues you’ve been avoiding. Chances are, you’re still dealing with a situation you wish you could put behind you, especially if you’re already past the point of no return. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of January 10, 2022 — Gemini, Cancer, and Aquarius — then you might as well try to be patient and take it slow in the meantime.

You might also feel like you’re running on empty as this week begins, thanks to the fact that ambitious Mars is squaring off with nebulous Neptune on Jan. 11. This could make it more difficult to motivate yourself and keep your eyes on the ball. In fact, you may even feel like you’re losing your sense of direction and don’t even know where to start. Luckily, there’s no rush. Embrace this “spaced-out” feeling, because it could lead to a fascinating daydream.

The retrograde madness gets even more confusing by Jan. 14, when Mercury — planet of communication — stations retrograde in intellectual and visionary Aquarius. This retrograde can increase the likelihood of a social faux pas, as Aquarius tends to relate to the way you navigate your social standing. It could even make you feel like withdrawing from the scene and nurturing your own sense of independence and identity. Try to be more flexible when it comes to differences of opinion, because this retrograde could make you feel more recalcitrant than ever.

Here’s why the following zodiac signs are feeling foggy and frustrated this week:

Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

Gemini: You May Be Jumping To Conclusions Before You’re Ready

This week, you might have a harder time getting to the bottom of something. Details may be foggy, vague, and even inaccurate. You may want to hold off off on major decisions before you’re sure you’re ready. It’s not enough to simply trust your “assumption” about something. This cloudy judgment may specifically lead to complications at work, especially when to comes to miscommunications with partners and colleagues. If you don’t fully understand something, clarification may be needed.

Cancer: You’re Embracing A Turning Point In Your Relationships

You’ve been doing a lot of thinking about where your relationships currently stand. You’ve also been considering how your relationships have evolved, especially when compared to how they were in the past. This week, you may be deepening your commitment to become a better partner, choose better partners, and forge stronger partnerships moving forward. Remember — you are sweeter than cake all on your own and a fulfilling relationship is simply the cherry on top. After all, garnishes are always optional.

Aquarius: You Might Be Dealing With More Confusion Than Ever

You may feel like you’re losing some of your stamina and motivation this week. You might even be doubting yourself or overthinking things to the point of madness, making problems seem even worse than they really are. You might be asking yourself questions that only lead to even more questions. So give yourself time to process everything. This week is all about reviewing, rethinking, and redoing something you may have thought was finished, and yet, requires more attention. Remember — when it comes to growth, you’re never truly ever finished. Don’t expect yourself to have all the answers.