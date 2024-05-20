Ruby Bell and James Beaufort are set to return to Maxton Hall. If you’re a fan of the Prime Video series that premiered on May 9, you’ll be happy to hear it’s been renewed for Season 2. That means more enemies-to-lovers vibes, private school drama, and toxic rich families.

In just one week, Maxton Hall: The World Between Us not only became Prime’s most-watched international show, but also carved out a solid corner for itself on TikTok. Fans of MH have dubbed it a Dramione-like series (aka Draco and Hermione Harry Potter fanfiction) and even cut together fan edits using Taylor Swift songs, a canon event for viral TV shows.

Now, fans are wondering whether the private school that Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James (Damian Hardung) attend is a real place you can visit.

Sorry, Fans — Maxton Hall Doesn’t Exist IRL

Unfortunately, a transfer to Maxton Hall isn’t possible. Production used locations in the United Kingdom and Germany to recreate the fictional private school for the series based on the book Save Me by Mona Kasten.

Since Maxton Hall is supposed to be set in England, it makes sense that its creators chose to film in locations like Oxford and London. Since it was also a German production, the team used cities like Berlin for the backdrop as well.

A majority of the show was filmed in a castle, though, and it’s possible you may be able to visit it soon.

The Majority Of Maxton Hall Was Filmed In A German Castle

The main filming location for Maxton Hall was Marienburg Castle in Lower Saxony, Germany, which is typically open for tours throughout the year — but the Gothic castle has been closed for renovations since September 2023.

Season 1 of Maxton Hall was filmed from July to September 2022, so the production team was able to get access to the dreamy location before it closed. Now that Season 2 is in the works, the troupe may need to find a new spot.

A Dupe For Maxton Hall May Be Necessary

There are plenty of other castles in Germany that have the same feel as Marienburg, like Dresden and Heidelberg. Some of these you may even want to add to your to-do list if you’re planning on traveling to Germany for vacay or to even see Swift on the international leg of her Eras Tour this summer.

Since Maxton Hall is supposed to look like an English boarding school, you could also check out similar locations in the UK. Ruby’s biggest dream is to go to Oxford University, which has been used as a filming location in the Harry Potter films and Saltburn. So, Oxford should be added to your list as well, if you’re trying to find Maxton Hall-like places to visit.

Spots like Radcliffe Square, Magdalen College, and Trinity College at the University of Oxford were used for Saltburn and look like places around Maxton Hall. Just remember to pack a dark fuchsia cardigan or blazer to recreate Ruby’s uniform for your vacay pics.