Cue all the emotions and nostalgia, Inside Out 2 is now in theaters. Starting this weekend, Pixar fans will be able to take a look inside Riley’s mind on the big screen once again — but a few lucky guests will actually be able to spend the night there as well.

Airbnb is adding another Disney location to its roster of Icons — which includes Edna Mode’s home from The Incredibles and the flying Up house — with the headquarters from Inside Out.

The Inside Out Airbnb Includes Characters From The Sequel

This two-bedroom rental in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an exact replica of the animated control center from inside Riley’s mind, where emotions Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust all work. It looks so much like the Inside Out HQ that you’ll feel as though you’ve stepped inside the movie screen. It even has a control panel that you’ll be able to play with during your stay.

Along with exploring your emotions, you’ll get a meet a few new ones from Inside Out 2 like Anxiety (Maya Hawke) and Envy (Ayo Edebiri) by exploring different corners of the Airbnb decorated like each of the characters. You can even pick a room to sleep in that matches the mood you’re currently channeling.

Excited that you’re staying in a one-of-a-kind Inside Out Airbnb? You’ll probably want to sleep in the Joy room with yellow decor and a circular bed. There’s also a fluffy orange and purple room inspired by Anxiety with motivational sayings on the walls.

If this sounds like an actual dream come true, here’s everything you need to know about booking the Inside Out Airbnb:

Booking For The Inside Out Airbnb Begins V Soon

The Inside Out Airbnb is all about having fun and making core memories, but you’ll first have to book your stay. Similar to other Icon Airbnbs, this isn’t on a first-come, first-served basis, but rather an application process.

The booking window for the Inside Out 2 home will open on June 18 at 6 a.m. PT through June 22. During this time, you can submit your info and why you want to stay in Team Riley Headquarters with three friends. When all the apps are in, Airbnb will choose 15 lucky winners to spend a one-night stay at the rental from July 1 to July 16.

The Inside Out Airbnb is free, but you will need to take care of your travel to and from Las Vegas.

Make Your Own Memory Orb In The Inside Out Airbnb

Your stay in the Inside Out headquarters also includes a pizza party. Foodies will appreciate the themed menu with different pizza toppings inspired by the various emotions, like broccoli for Disgust.

Since Riley is a big fan of hockey, there will also be an air hockey table for you to play with. Aside from the pics you take, you’ll also get to leave with your own memory orb you make that looks like the lit ones you see in the film. A DIY moment? Yes, please.

You’ll also have plenty of time to check out the space, and admire the different emotional rooms. Enjoy a good cry in the blue Sadness area or get fired up watching TV in Anger’s living room. There’s also a sitting space with nods to Envy and Embarrassment, and a purple Fear room with a chaise lounge and record player.

Having an emotional roller coaster has never been more exciting. All you need to do is book your stay.