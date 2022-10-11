Hocus Pocus is a staple of every spooky season because it’s chockfull of fun adventures, lovable characters, and hilarious one-liners that we’ll never stop quoting. The witchy mischief vibe is especially high this year, because the long-anticipated sequel to the cult-favorite is finally streaming on Disney+. If you just added Hocus Pocus 2 to your Halloween movie marathon line-up, you probably can’t get enough of the Sanderson sisters and their sinister spells right now. This Halloween, you can visit their hometown of Salem, Massachusetts and run “amok, amok, amok” all October long, thanks to an immersive new experience. “Hang onto your heads,” because the Holston House Hotel in Nashville is pouring potions inspired by the films in a special Hocus Pocus pop-up bar that’s open through Oct. 31.

Holston House is the city’s oldest art deco hotel, tucked in Nashville’s vibrant downtown neighborhood. This Halloween, it has transformed its historic Bar Tenn into a spooky speakeasy inspired by the festive films. Located just a block away from Broadway, the bar overlooks the hotel’s opulent lobby with stone steps leading upstairs to a dim lounge that’s swirling with gray smoke. The ambience is spellbinding, with plenty of pumpkins lining the rooms, candle sticks floating from the ceiling, and cobwebs blanketing the bar and lounge, plus a massive smoking cauldron fit for a coven of wicked witches. There’s even Hocus Pocus themed cocktails and mouthwatering bites to add to the experience, such as the ‘Sanderson’s Brew’ drink, made with cointreau and tart peach, a pumpkin-flavored “Billy Smash Old Fashion,” and a purple “Mr. Binx” cocktail, with sweet potato poutine, and bratwurst in a blanket.

The best part of the Holston’s Halloween bar is that you can expect the Sanderson sisters to fly in for a drink throughout the month of October. On various dates and times, the three iconic witches will stop by to perform songs, dances, and more in an immersive Hocus Pocus experience you can’t get anywhere else. You’ll feel as if you just wandered into a bar off the streets of Salem, and have the chance to party with longtime BFFs Winifred, Sarah, and Mary as you ring in the season of the witch.

We’re not sure if the bar has broomstick parking outside, but we know it’s open every day of the week from 4 p.m. through 11 p.m., with “Happier Hour” Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. where you can snag $20 sips and treats. Make sure you stop by on Thursday, Fridays, and Saturdays for special guest drop-ins and exciting performances. Hop on your brooms, throw on a chic pointed hat, and round up your favorite bad witches to join in the fun at Holston House’s immersive Hocus Pocus pop-up bar in Nashville this Halloween.