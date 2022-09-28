‘Tis the season for running amok, amok, amok, and what better place to do that than the Sanderson sisters’ iconic cottage? In anticipation of the sequel to everyone’s favorite Halloween film, fans will get a chance to book the Hocus Pocus cottage on Airbnb this October. After watching Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ at the end of September, you’ll realize there is no better (or more magical) way to get into the spirit of the season than a trip to Salem, Massachusetts to live like Winifred, Mary, and Sarah. Of course, you’ll first want to know how to book the Hocus Pocus cottage on Airbnb.

Airbnb is one of the best options when you want to book unique stays all over the world. Last Halloween, the vacation rental company allowed some lucky fans the chance to book the OG Scream house for a spooktacular vacay. From there, they’ve offered so many more homes and apartments from popular movies and TV shows. For instance, fashionistas could book a stay in Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment from Sex and the City with her iconic closet, and mystery-lovers could spend the night in the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine van for a very reasonable price. They’re doing the same thing by offering the Hocus Pocus cottage in Salem for a limited time, and here’s everything you need to know in order to snatch it up for yourself.

How Do You Book The Hocus Pocus Cottage On Airbnb?

Helynn Ospina/Airbnb

Similar to the Sex and the City and Scooby-Doo Airbnb stays, this Hocus Pocus cottage is not part of a contest and is instead on a first come, first served basis. So, unless you have some magical abilities like the Sanderson sisters, you’ll need to be prepared on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET to be the first to book the cottage. Logging into your Airbnb account ahead of time will help you be as prepared as possible for when the clock strikes one. Other ways to get prepared including setting a reminder in your phone, having your bestie try booking as well, and forming a calming circle to stay cool when the time comes.

How Much Is The Hocus Pocus Cottage On Airbnb?

Helynn Ospina/Airbnb

The exclusive one-night stay on Oct. 20 will be just $31. The super low price is in honor of All Hallows’ Eve on Oct. 31, of course. However, keep in mind that there are also taxes and fees you’ll need to pay as well, plus you’ll be responsible for travel to and from Salem. If only flying on broomsticks (or vacuums in Mary’s case) were an option, wouldn’t that be perfect?

What’s Included In The Hocus Pocus Cottage On Airbnb?

Helynn Ospina/Airbnb

Not only will the two lucky guests have access to the recreated Sanderson sisters’ cottage in Salem, but you’ll also get to try your hand at some magic from Winifred’s beloved spell book. There will also be a full witch-themed itinerary, where you get to visit some of Salem’s most haunted landmarks. That may include some of the Hocus Pocus 2 filming locations in Salem as well, and if going to Salem during Halloween is on your wanderlust bucket list, this is the perfect opportunity to finally check it off.

After exploring town with your best witch, you both can snuggle up for a special screening of Hocus Pocus 2. Let’s not forget that spending the night in the Sanderson sisters’ cottage is the perfect opportunity to snap some Insta-worthy photos and even recreate some of your favorite scenes for a TikTok or two. There will be Easter eggs and props all over the home for you to explore, like cupboards filled with potion ingredients like blood of owl and hair from Winifred herself. For the perfect photoshoot, pack OOTDs in your chosen Sanderson sister color.

Not only will your stay fulfill your dreams of living like a Sanderson sister, but Airbnb will be donating to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem as part of this exclusive opportunity. So, don’t forget to mark your calendar for Oct. 12, get a little witchy, and avoid lighting any black flame candles if you can.