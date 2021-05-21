9 HSMTMTS-Inspired Experiences You Can Do With Your Own Wildcats Crew

Just like the Wildcats from the original High School Musical franchise, you and your besties are a dream team. You’ve watched all the movies in the original trio and every episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series together, and are currently dishing in your group chat on what you’re most excited to see in Season 2 of the Disney+ show. Instead of simply looking back and remembering your fave HSM moments, why not recreate them with some HSMTMTS-inspired experiences you can do together?

Let’s be honest: There were several moments from Season 1 that made you and your besties turn to each other and say, “Let’s do that!” Aside from breaking out into song wherever and whenever, the HSMTMTS crew threw parties together, planned out girls’ nights, and had fun on the ‘Gram — all things you and your besties love to do. You just have to make the proper plans. Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that fully vaccinated people can safely travel within the U.S., it’s time to reunite with your squad for some High School Musical series-inspired experiences.

Sticking to the status quo was so Act 1. It’s time to break free from your usual hangouts with any (or all) of these nine High School Musical: The Musical: The Series-inspired activities you can participate in together in person, or even over Zoom.

01 Plan A Girls’ Night With Karaoke On The Agenda In the “Homecoming” episode of Season 1, Kourtney and Nini ditch the homecoming dance to have their very own girls’ night. This is when the two get to sing one of the best songs from the series, “Born to Be Brave,” at karaoke. After almost a year of no in-person hangs, it’s time to plan an epic night out with your BFFs. Make sure there’s karaoke involved so you can also sing an empowering song while dancing around. You might even opt to sing one of Olivia Rodrigo’s songs like “drivers license” or “good 4 u.”

02 Host A Game Night With Some High School Musical Trivia The drama club got together in the “Thanksgiving” episode to have their very own Friendsgiving. That’s when Carlos broke out his homemade board game, High School Musical: The Choosical. If you’re feeling creative, create your very own homemade board game with some paper, cardboard, and markers for a game night at home. You could also just play some of your fave games that you haven’t touched in forever. If you’re hanging out over Zoom, you can’t go wrong with some Jackbox Games or taking High School Musical quizzes online.

03 Visit The Actual High School From HSMTMTS Like in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, it’s true that the high school from High School Musical is real — and you can visit it IRL. East High School is located in Salt Lake City, UT, and was used as a filming location for the movies and Disney+ series. It’s a travel destination for HSM fans, so if you’re down for a road trip, why not go visit the real East High? You could even dress up as your fave characters like the HSMTMTS cast did for promo pics in the beginning of the “What Team?” episode.

04 Stage A One-Take Musical Number For Instagram Season 2 of HSMTMTS starts with a ‘Gram-worthy moment as the cast performs a one-take musical number for the drama department’s new Instagram. While you may not need to choreograph a full dance number, you and your friends can come up with a fun 15-second routine for an Instagram Reel or TikTok. You could even use one of your favorite songs from the series to really bop yourself to the top of everyone’s feed.

05 Dress Up In Some Early 2000s Fashion Disney+ Another iconic moment from the Season 2 premiere was when Kourtney helped Ashlyn and Gina dress up in early 2000s fashion inspired by the year High School Musical 2 came out. This is your time to break out some ‘fits you haven’t worn in years for your very own fashion moment. You’ll need a lot of layers, statement belts, and vests over tees to really look like Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale in their Disney Channel prime.

06 Try Out Some YouTube Tutorials Like Gina If you took away anything from the “Thanksgiving” episode of Season 1, it was that Gina really loves a good YouTube tutorial. She made both gluten-free turkey cupcakes for the drama department’s Friendsgiving and a hat for Ricky all from YouTube videos. This calls for your very own craft and baking night with your besties, where you follow some of your fave YouTube tutorials as well.

07 Learn A Song Like “I Think I Kinda, You Know” On The Ukulele Even if you’re not an amazing songwriter like Olivia Rodrigo or her character, Nini, you can pick up a few chords on the ukulele to play. Find an easy song like “I Think I Kinda, You Know” and sing with your BFFs. If you’re feeling bold, you could even post a video to Instagram just like Nini does for Ricky.

08 Have A Sleepover And Watch High School Musical Together A reunion is the perfect excuse for a good old-fashioned sleepover. Now that Gina is living with Ashlyn in Season 2, they’re having sleepovers all the time. Along with wearing some adorable pjs and spilling the latest tea, watch the OG High School Musical together. It’ll be like when Ricky watches HSM to prepare for his audition.

09 Write Down Your Resolutions For The Year It may not be New Year’s Eve, but it’s never too late to set your goals. Just like in the “New Year’s Eve” episode in Season 2, you and your besties should write down your resolutions for the year on a piece of paper. Once that’s done, read them aloud, one by one, to not only to set your intentions, but “be accountable to one another,” as Kourtney says.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.