Since its premiere in 2005, The Office has become a comfort show for many people. To celebrate the 20th anniversary and provide some snacks for your next marathon-watch, HelloFresh has a limited-time Pretzel Day Kit, inspired by Stanley Hudson’s favorite day in the office.

In Season 3, Episode 5, the Dunder Mifflin crew are treated to soft pretzels in the lobby of their building. While Pam (Jenna Fischer) says the day is not that big of a deal for some people, it’s the one day Stanley (Leslie David Baker) has something to look forward to at work. He even says, “I wake up every morning in a bed that's too small, drive my daughter to a school that's too expensive, and then I go to work to a job for which I get paid too little, but on Pretzel Day? Well, I like Pretzel Day.”

Stanley and Michael may have to wait in a long line for their sweet treats, but with HelloFresh’s kit, you get to enjoy 12 homemade pretzels all to yourself. You just need to make them first. I got ahold of one of HelloFresh’s The Office Pretzel Day Kit, and below is my honest review:

The Pretzel Day Kit Comes With All 18 Toppings

Last November, HelloFresh released a Rachel Green’s Trifle Kit inspired by Friends, which was super delicious and easy to make. The Office’s Pretzel Day Kit is just as simple, and comes with pretty much everything you need, including all 18 toppings that Michael gets on his pretzel in the episode. Overall, the adorable The Office-themed kit that was delivered straight to my door came with:

Instant yeast

Milk

Brown sugar

Flour

Ghee

Baking soda

Coarse salt

Sweet glaze

Cinnamon sugar

Chocolate syrup

White chocolate sauce

Chocolate fudge

Caramel dip

Mint chips

Chocolate chips

Marshmallows

Peanuts

Heath Toffee Bits

Shredded coconut

Peanut butter drizzle

Rainbow sprinkles

Cotton candy bits

Powdered sugar

Oreos

M&M's Candies

I Understand The Hype

Since everything arrived in pre-portioned packaging, it was so easy to assemble, and baking my pretzels made my apartment smell like an Auntie Anne's at the mall. As simple as the instructions were to follow, my pretzels weren’t as soft and picture-perfect as they appear on The Office. However, they were still tasty.

The best part was coming up with flavor combinations for all the toppings. You can always do the works with everything, but I liked getting creative with things like the peanut butter drizzle, cookie pieces, and fudge. Since I didn’t use all the toppings on every pretzel, I had leftover ingredients to use on an ice cream sundae. It’s like keeping the party of Pretzel Day going.

Overall, this was super fun to make, even if my pretzels were a little rough around the edges. I still had a blast making them while watching episodes of The Office. After hearing that Taylor Swift is watching The Office spinoff, The Paper, and knowing that she loves to bake sourdough bread, I feel like this is right up her alley.

If you’re like The Life of a Showgirl singer and want to get a Pretzel Day Kit of your own, they are available the weeks of Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 for HelloFresh subscribers. If you’re not a subscriber, limited quantities of The Office Pretzel Day Kit will be available online for $25, plus shipping, on Mondays in October, starting Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. ET, while supplies last.

For something a little more savory, subscribers can pick up The Office-inspired Kevin Malone’s Famous Chili and Michael Scott’s Fun Run Alfredo the weeks of Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 as well. Don’t make dinnertime harder than it has to be — and that’s what she said.