Now that Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights has returned, it’s officially spooky season. Out of all the theme park events to get you into the spirit, Universal really takes the (bloodstained) cake. This year’s festivities include houses themed to Season 4 of Stranger Things and The Last of Us video game that appear at both Orlando and Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights events. However, not everything is the same, and there is a clear winner of which Halloween Horror Nights 2023 event is better this year.

This is the second year in a row that I’ve been able to attend both Halloween Horror Nights in Florida and California. Last year, Orlando survived as the final girl in the battle of the coasts, thanks to its Tribute Store full of merch, creepy yet delicious snack options, and movie-like haunted houses. This year, Florida does have a one-up on California with two extra houses — Orlando has 10, while Hollywood has eight. However, we’re looking for quality over quantity here. One thing that makes Hollywood stand out is its Terror Tram that drops you off in the backlot, where you get to walk through actual movie sets while trying to escape monsters and jump scares.

While you would think that having similar houses like The Exorcist: Believer and Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count would make these events comparable, there are some big differences. If you’re thinking of traveling to either Florida or California to immerse yourself in the world of The Last of Us or battle Vecna with Eleven, here’s which Halloween Horror Nights event is the best.

Scare Zones Universal Studios Winner: Orlando While you may want to avoid some haunted houses because you’re too scared, the scare zones of Halloween Horror Nights are unavoidable. They are areas of the park where scareactors roam and lurk around every corner to get a scream out of you. Each scare zone also has a different theme, and for this reason alone, Orlando reigns supreme. The theme of the scare zones of Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood weren’t that distinguishable, especially from previous years. However, Orlando has all-new themes like the Vamp '69: Summer of Blood scare zone. This hippie vampire area is both frighting and fun with ‘60s music playing like Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” that had even the monsters singing along. Plus, Death Eaters have finally invaded Diagon Alley, so Harry Potter fans can see them in Orlando as well.

Haunted Houses Rachel Chapman Winner: Orlando Orlando has two extra haunted houses, but Hollywood’s eight really stepped it up. For instance, The Last of Us house in Hollywood is far superior to the one in Orlando. It makes you feel as though you’re in the world of TV show — even if the house is just based on the game. I really wanted to give a tie to both coasts since there were pros and cons with each, but Orlando just barely wins this round over Hollywood. The production value in Florida can’t be matched. They have more space to build massive sets, and that was evident with their Stranger Things house. The epic fight scene of Eddie and Dustin battling the Demobats was a highlight of the night. Original houses like Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings also have impressive larger-than-life sets that look like actual villages, and Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate has a split path at the end where you get to pick your ending. I also felt the Terror Tram in Hollywood was a bit lackluster this year, and that’s usually a highlight for me.

Food Rachel Chapman Winner: Hollywood There are some scary good options for foodies at both Halloween Horror Nights Orlando and Hollywood, but this year, California is the place to eat. While Orlando may have tons of booths to choose from, the theming in Hollywood is what sets it apart. For Stranger Things fans, you can find a Scoops Ahoy, Surfer Boy Pizza, and Stellar Bar all inspired by the Netflix series. If you’re excited about The Last of Us, the Cordyceps Corndog is a must. It’s a Korean cheese dog with crispy potato chips, truffle sauce, and sprouts on top. Foodies will also love the pizza fries at the Stellar Bar topped with marinara, cheese, pepperoni, and sausage, as well as the birria tacos at the Día De Los Muertos Plaza. Unfortunately, Orlando tries a little too hard to think out of the box that sometimes you get things that are more Insta-worthy than tasty, like the Dr. OddFellow’s Carn “Evil” Dog. This vibrant red hot dog with a confetti bun has Kool-Aid pickles, bubblegum mustard, and potato sticks on top. It’s almost as scary as some of the haunted houses.

Drinks Rachel Chapman Winner: Hollywood The Stellar Bar at Halloween Horror Nights is what puts Hollywood ahead of Orlando in the drink category. The ‘80s-themed Stranger Things bar has some delicious and picture-perfect premium cocktails, like the Mind Flayer. This is the drink I ordered, which had gin, blue curacao, strawberry, citrus, and sprite with red licorice on top that looked like the a Mind Flayer. It was bubbly and delicious. They also have two other drinks, The Upside Down and Surfer Boy, which are just as tasty. Hollywood also has the Día De Los Muertos Plaza on the Upper Lot, known for its margarita bar, in addition to a new Peacock bar with drinks themed to The Purge and Chucky. I also tried some drinks at Universal Orlando, which were tasty. The Peanut Butter Smuggler with New Amsterdam vodka, hot honey, lime juice, and raspberry and peanut butter syrups really did taste like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The only issue was it was just served in a cup. There were no garnishes to make it worthy of a pic.

Photo Moments Universal Studios Winner: Hollywood You may be too busy running for your life to stop and take a pic, but there are several photo moments worthy of a selfie at Universal Studios Hollywood. Of course, there’s the Psycho photo moment with Norman Bates, and you can also snap some pics in Jupiter’s Claim from Nope all during the Terror Tram. The Peacock bar also has a place to take a selfie with David S. Pumpkins from the Tom Hanks Saturday Night Live sketch. But the best spot for a photo op is at Blumhouse: Behind the Screams. This is where you can see the animatronics from the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's film as well as Megan from M3GAN, and get some selfies for the ‘Gram with them. Orlando has its moments, but nothing can compare to Hollywood.

Wait Times Rachel Chapman Winner: Hollywood The wait times at Halloween Horror Nights can seriously make or break your night. Even if Orlando has more houses, you won’t be able to see them all if the wait times are all over an hour. This was the case with my time at Universal Orlando. I was unable to see all 10 houses just because I didn’t have the time. Also, standing around in some of the queues can be boring and tiring if you’re not prepared. I had to prioritize the houses I really wanted to see like Stranger Things and The Last of Us, while sacrificing a few of the ones I heard were just meh. Hollywood still has some long wait times, but there are also other houses that have shorter times, like 25 minutes, so you can manage it all in one night. You just have to map out where to go first. Also, get there extra early this year, because the most annoying queue of the night is the one to get through security. Make sure you don’t miss the last Terror Tram of the night as well, which ends a little earlier than the event itself.

Merch Universal Studios Winner: Orlando The merch is pretty much the same at both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, but it’s the Tribute Store in Florida that makes the shopping experience more frightfully fun. The themed store feels like a house minus the scareactors and has some pretty good photo opportunities. (Still not as good at Hollywood, though.) The Stranger Things merch this year is next level, and fans can get a denim jacket that looks just like Eddie’s. There’s also a bakery section of the Tribute Store for anyone looking to bring home some edible souvenirs like a Hellfire Club cake that has an Eddie cookie on top.