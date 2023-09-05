With so much uncertainty surrounding Stranger Things Season 5, Netflix rewatches have become the norm for so many fans. Nothing new. As of press time, it sounds like fresh episodes won’t arrive until 2025 at the earliest, especially given the current SAG-AFTRA strike. Silver lining, though — Universal Studios’ 32nd Halloween Horror Nights experience has a Stranger Things haunted house that kicks Hawkins’ spooky vibes up a notch (or 10), just like Season 4 did, and it’s exactly what the fandom ordered.

After back-to-back years of Stranger Things-themed houses — the first one in 2018, which followed the first and second seasons’ storylines; the second one in 2019, which followed the third season’s — all was quiet on the ST x HHN front... until now. Stranger Things is back for the third time at the Orlando, Florida, theme park, as one of 10 haunted houses occupying the space in 2023. Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things 4 follow. This year, the sets include Hawkins National Laboratory, the Creel House, and Vecna’s Mind Lair, and appearances from fan-fave characters like Eleven, Max, and Eddie (RIP). You could also find plenty of clocks, the occasional teen being ripped apart, and all those viral moments that made Season 4 arguably the most fun yet eerie season yet.

To give you a small taste of what to expect, here are five Stranger Things S4 scenes that were brought to life at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights this year:

“Chrissy, Wake Up!”

The remix of Eddie’s iconic quote as he watched Chrissy levitate and break apart, thanks to Vecna, was the TikTok song of summer 2022, so it’s only natural that the OG quote set the scene for the entire experience. Before you enter the Munson trailer at the beginning of the attraction, you’ll hear Chrissy screaming and Eddie yelling, “Chrissy, wake up! I don’t like this,” only to find the horrifying aftermath inside. “[Chrissy's] up in the air, elevated; all her bones are twisted and broken. And that jaw is completely ripped up,” Halloween Horror Nights creative director John Murdy revealed ahead of the same event in Hollywood.

Netflix

Eleven vs. Henry Creel

There were plenty of flashback sequences showcasing Henry Creel (aka One) and young Eleven. The best one featured the latter overpowering her opponent, sending him through a gate to the Upside Down — you know, where he transformed into Vecna.

Netflix

Vecna’s Revenge

The villain’s Mind Lair is the most haunting of all the sets, as it’s filled with more than few Vecna jump scares.

Netflix

The “Master Of Puppets” Showdown

I have never rocked out in a haunted house before, but there’s a first time for everything. As you travel through the space, you’ll encounter Eddie and Dustin’s musical moment before, during, and after their battle against the demobats. Yes, that includes Eddie’s dramatic and heroic death from the season finale. I literally let out an audible, “NOOO!”

Netflix

Max’s “Running Up That Hill” Moment

Of course *that* viral scene also made the cut. Just like he did with Chrissy, Vecna tried to mind flay Max, forcing her into a similar levitating motion. As every fan knows, though, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” helped get Max through the haze and to safety (at least relatively, considering she’s in a coma by season’s end. That’s better than dead). In the house, you’ll see the same sitch, and know that you’ve reached the safety of getting out of the haunted experience alive once you hear the same track.

Netflix

As someone who’s frequented her fair share of haunted houses over the years, I’ve definitely went through more terrifying experiences. (No clowns, no Michael Myers, no exorcisms, I’m good.) But as a fan of the series, I was pleasantly pleased, especially with Eddie getting his main character moment; could’ve used more Steve, though, IMO.