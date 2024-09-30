Your Dorm Will Look Scary Good With These Halloween Decorations

Regardless of your feelings about Halloween and its rightful status as The Only Holiday That Matters™, few people can walk down an aisle bursting with Halloween decorations completely untempted. And the rest of us? Well, we’ve had every store’s Halloween inventory in our cart for the past two months. All the friendly ghost tchotchkes? A need, not a want. A blanket that looks exactly like the 75 other blankets I have but it has little skeletons on it? Say less. How many home decor items can be reshaped into a pumpkin? I don’t know, and I don’t care; just add it to my cart.

That said, if you’re living in a dorm, 50+ spooky candles and that 12-foot skeleton from Home Depot probably won’t fly. Instead, these cute Halloween decorations under $50 — from over-the-top, scary decor to more subtle selections — will give your room the spooky season treatment on a budget, no matter your current dorm aesthetic. Grab your roomie, and get ready for your room to be the unofficial Halloween hangout spot.

01 A Spellbound Touch Floating Candles With Wand $31.99 See on Amazon A kitchenette is no Great Hall, but I bought these floating ceiling candles myself and couldn’t stop marveling at them for at least three days. The battery-powered wand remote easily turns the lights on and off with a wave, and the resulting wonder on everyone’s face — not to mention, the moody, candle-lit vibe — is worth every penny.

02 It’s Frickin’ Bats Bat Wall Decor Stickers $5.80 See on Amazon Listen, no one loves Halloween as much as the girl who gave us the iconic “It’s frickin bats” video, but we can try. And copping these $6 bat stickers to plaster on every open wall space in your dorm is a good start.

03 A Friendly Wake-Up Call Halloween 13-Ounce White Ghost Stoneware Stackable Mug Set Walmart $5.80 See on Walmart A mug can’t make your 8 a.m. class disappear like a ghost, but drinking your coffee out of one of these friendly ghouls will make waking up for it a little less awful.

04 The Devilish Details Halloween Mug Rugs EmbroiderywithAycan on Etsy $4.50 See on Etsy A delightful detail to pair with your ghost mug stack: a Halloween mug rug. It’s adorable and practical, and at under $5, you can place them all around your dorm without breaking the bank.

05 A Jack-o’-Lantern Moment KUSTFYR LED Table Lamp IKEA $11.99 See on IKEA IKEA’s pumpkin-outline KUSTFYR lamp is the perfect choice for anyone who leans toward more subtle decor, but can’t say no to some vibe-y lighting. Pumpkin isn’t your thing? Don’t worry, there’s a ghost version, too.

06 An Itsy Bitsy Spider Animated Dropping Spider Target $15 See on Target OK, this spider is a little bigger than “itsy bitsy,” but it’s worth it. Hang this Halloween decor outside your dorm room door, and make your friends scream as this sound-activated, battery-powered spider lights up and slinks down its string.

07 A Plush Pumpkin Pumpkin Plush Mon Ami $35 See on Anthropologie Place one of these plush pumpkins on your bed for a subtle, easy Halloween touch. And if you have the “too much” gene like I do, get 10 and turn your room into a full-on pumpkin patch.

08 Technicolor Dream Ghosts Iridescent Ceramic Ghost LED Light Up Decor World Market $7.99 See on World Market Oh, Halloween decor doesn’t work with your dorm color scheme? Considering these iridescent, light-up ghosts reflect every color of the rainbow, they’ll match any and every aesthetic you have going on.

09 A Cuddle Buddy That Won’t Ghost You Faux Shearling Ghost Throw Pillow Target $10 See on Target Have you ever seen a cuter pillow? Cuddle up in bed for a scary movie with this little guy, instead of thinking about that dumb guy from lab who ghosted you last weekend.

10 A Drink With A Mysterious Twist Way To Celebrate Color Changing Glass Can Ghost Sipper Walmart $2.98 See on Walmart Turn a scary morning into a fun one with this color-changing glass tumbler. Pour in your morning iced coffee or some ice water and watch as ghosts appear on your glass.

11 A Witchy Hiding Spot Mystic Spell Books Ceramic Cookie Jar World Market $24.99 See on World Market If your roomie keeps stealing your favorite serum, or you need a safe spot for some important items, this witchy ceramic jar is something you can keep out year-round.

12 A Warm Hug For Cool, Spooky Nights KUSTFYR Throw Blanket IKEA $19.99 See on IKEA Bundle up under this ghostly throw blanket for a movie night with friends or for a solo self-care night.

13 A Season Of Skulls Skull Planter Ellis3DStudio on Etsy $13.60 See on Etsy Another subtler option for the non-Halloween enthusiasts among us (can’t relate), this skull-shaped planter can work as a vessel for plants, pens, makeup brushes, and more.