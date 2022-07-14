It’s A Halloween Miracle — Skelly The 12-Foot Skeleton Is BACK At Home Depot

Just because it’s still summer doesn’t mean you can’t start planning out your next big Halloween bash. Luckily, Home Depot announced its collection of Halloween decoration on July 14 so you can get a head start on planning — and score your very own 12-foot skeleton before it’s too late. Yup, the viral decor piece is back for another year, so if you’ve already set on throwing the best Halloween party yet, Home Depot’s Halloween 2022 decoration lineup includes the return of the 12-foot skeleton and more.

No Halloween party is complete without a 12-foot skeleton scaring visitors in the front yard (I don’t make the rules; I just follow them), which is why you’re gonna want to make a Home Depot run ASAP to snag yours before spooky season officially starts. In case you need a refresher, the gigantic skeleton decoration from Home Depot, which stands at a whopping 12 feet tall, went viral on Twitter in 2021 and 2020 for its hilariously spooky vibes. Sadly, the online obsession sold out before way before Oct. 31 rolled around, but thankfully Home Depot is bringing back the 12-foot wonder for another year of scares, screams, and laughs.

Home Depot announced the fan favorite returns on July 15, and it will be exclusively for sale online. For the third year in a row, Halloween enthusiasts can get their hands on this supersized 12-foot tall skeleton decoration that is sure to be a crowd pleasure amongst party goers and trick-or-treaters alike.

The popular decoration features piercing blue-white eyes that are sure to give you chills, and comes with a price tag of $299. If past years are any indication, the 12-foot skeleton will sell out very quickly, so mark you calendar and get ready to “add to cart.”

12-Foot Giant Sized Skeleton

Courtesy of Home Depot

Along with the giant skeleton, Home Depot is dropping even more oversized goodies to get you in the holiday spirit a few months early, including an 8-foot animated grim reaper doll, a chilling creepy clown decoration, and a massive phantom display that’s a full three feet taller than the beloved skeleton. But don’t let that stop you from getting a big Skelly to put up for the holiday. There’s something to be said for being an OG!