12 Last-Minute Home Depot Halloween Decorations Include A Viral Skeleton Dupe

Decking out your place for spooky season is always a good time, and even if you’ve waited until the last minute, there’s still time to get your place ready for Halloween. Spots like Home Depot have plenty of decorations you can have shipped or pick up well before Oct. 31, but just make sure not to procrastinate much longer. Take a look at these 12 Home Depot Halloween decorations you can score for some last-minute scary season vibes.
You’ve probably seen the viral 12-foot skeletons all over the internet since it landed at Home Depot in July 2021. Unfortunately, they’re both totally sold out, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get in the spirit. As of Oct. 15, Home Depot still has plenty of Halloween decorations, and no matter your budget, you can still make your pad spooky with options as low as $10.
Choose from Halloween inflatables, tabletop decor, The Nightmare Before Christmasthemes, and imposing animated figures. The best part is, you can have most items shipped straight to your door. To get your decorations ASAP, you can also check to see if it’s in stock at a location near you. Here are some of the fun (and scary) decorations you have to choose from.
Once you’ve got all your items ready, you can get to the fun part — decorating.