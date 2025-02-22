What can’t Hailee Steinfeld do? She’s an Academy Award-nominated actor, “Love Myself” singer, Beau Society blogger, and now margarita brand founder. On Feb. 12, the 28-year-old announced the launch of Angel Margarita, her ready-to-drink tequila beverages, on Instagram.

“The idea for Angel came to me in my house in California,” Steinfeld wrote in her newsletter. While looking at her at-home bar, she realized she needed a “house cocktail” to serve her friends, and came up with a signature margarita. She wanted to can her go-to drink for fans to try at home, and worked with co-founders, Jordi Zindel and Rodrigo Hernandez, to create four unique flavors.

The first Angel Margarita collection, which officially drops March 3, includes the following:

Lime

Wild Berry

Ranch Water

Grapefruit Paloma

Steinfeld hosted a launch party in Los Angeles, California — aka the “City of Angels” and her margarita brand’s namesake — on Feb. 20. I was able to attend and try each of the four flavors ahead of the launch. Below is my honest review of each Angel Margarita canned drink, and which one I’ll be stocking up on for my next girls’ night in.

Angel Margarita

The Lime Is For Classic Margarita Lovers

The Lime Angel Margarita is supposed to be the closest to a traditional margarita recipe with lime juice and tequila. This is my go-to drink order at a bar, so I had high hopes. It’s very lime-forward, which threw me off at first, but I grew to really love how refreshing and flavorful it was.

Steinfeld says this drink is great if you’re “feeling social and in your element.” Since it’s such a classic taste, this is a good choice for a large party — especially in the spring and summer.

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Wild Berry Is The Star Of The Show

My favorite of the four is the Wild Berry Angel Margarita. This was pitched as the sweetest of the group, but IMO, it has the perfect amount of sweetness and fruity flavor. The berries taste so natural, and are made even better with the crispy bubbles in this carbonated drink.

Steinfeld recommends this for people wanting to try a margarita for the first time, and my friend and I both agreed it was the winner of the night.

Rating: 5 out of 5

The Ranch Water Is A Simple Tequila Soda

You can barely taste the tequila in the other flavors, but it’s giving main character energy in the Ranch Water Angel Margarita. This is basically a tequila soda, which may not be for everyone. However, I’m a tequila girly and loved it.

It’s as refreshing as a simple sparkling water on a warm day, but with a little boozy kick. I’ll probably pack some of these cans for outdoor picnics this summer with my besties, or for watching a football game (maybe one featuring Steinfeld’s NFL quarterback fiancé Josh Allen) in the fall.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

The Grapefruit Paloma Was The Most Surprising

I really enjoy a good Paloma, so I expected to love this one. It was a bit underwhelming, though. The flavors are so prominent in the lime and berry cans, but the grapefruit in this was very subtle.

It may not have been as exciting as I expected, but this was still very tasty. I would love to try to come up with my own cocktail using this plus some other fruit juice.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

TL;DR: Hailee Steinfeld Created My Go-To Drink Of Summer 2025

Rachel Chapman

Overall, I really loved Angel Margarita. Many celebs like Blake Lively and Kylie Jenner have dipped their toes into beverage brands, and Hailee Steinfeld’s Angel Margarita is a success story because it’s actually that good. From how delicious each flavor is, you can see Steinfeld’s passion for the project. I’m such a fan of the Wild Berry flavor that I can’t wait to get a pack when everything drops on March 3.

Steinfeld recommends anyone wanting to get their hands on Angel Margarita should sign up for drop notifications on the website, so “you don’t face a sold-out situation.” There’s also a “find near you” feature that will be available on the brand’s website when it officially launches.