With fall right around the corner and #BamaRush TikToks still taking over your FYP, it’s time to head back to campus and (for some) to jump right into sorority rush week. For current and aspiring members of the Greek community, that also means getting ready for Bid Day and welcoming new sisters into the fold. Whether you’re shopping for your newly pledged future Little or to show your Big how much you’ve valued their support during rush and beyond, these gifts for your soon-to-be sorority sisters will help you get started.

College may only last for four years (or so), but your sorority sisterhood is forever. Once the tailgating, charity events, and late-night study sessions end, you’ll still have lifelong friends to reminisce and build new post-grad memories with. Knowing you’ve only got limited time together on campus, you’ll want to savor every moment of bonding after rush and Bid Day, and treating your sorority sisters to a sweet gift is a thoughtful way to kick off a lifetime of friendship. If a “just because” gift isn’t really your thing, the start of the year is filled with gift-worthy activities. You may want to give your Little some tailgating essentials ahead of homecoming, or maybe you’re itching to add some sorority pride to the house with cute decor. Whatever you need, you’ll find it below. All you have to do is click add to cart, and you’ll be one step closer to surprising your new sisters with a sweet reminder of this moment.

For Your Little

Welcome your Little to the sisterhood with a colorful Greek letter keychain that’ll remind them of their new sisters whenever they head to their car or the sorority house. Not only is a keychain super practical for holding keys and other small knickknacks, but each one features a small heart, your sorority’s symbol, and its Greek letters.

Your Little can hold their new sorority close to their heart with this gold sorority script necklace. Unlike many Greek letter trinkets, this delicate choice spells out your sorority’s name in a subtle, aesthetic cursive font. It’s perfect for layering with other necklaces, and chances are you’ll want to grab one for yourself as well.

While your Little will have no shortage of passed-down merch from you, this handmade “Say It Back” sorority sweatshirt is definitely one you’ll want to add to their collection. You can choose from either bright blue or white colorways, and you can customize the colorful lettering with your sorority’s name. The rave reviews speak for themselves.

Lean into the Y2K beaded bracelet trend with this customizable Greek Pisa bracelet from BaubleBar. The stunning wrist accessory features all gold beads, except for three white beads printed with your sorority’s Greek lettering. A little tip: You can get 20% off now if you order two, so consider layering it with a bracelet with your Little’s name on it or getting one for yourself.

Make sure your Little starts the school year off on the right note with a “This Is My Year” planner. The colorful, hand-drawn dividers celebrate sisterhood and encourage your new bestie to reach for the stars with spaces for mapping out vision boards, daily rituals, and monthly goals. There are also coloring and sketching pages if your Little needs to destress by expressing their artistic side.

For Your Big

Help keep your Big caffeinated during the school year with this printed tumbler, matching lid, and straw that are serving up major Tulum vibes. Not only will your built-in bestie feel like they’re on spring break all year, but the tumbler’s metal shell keeps both hot and cold drinks insulated for hours. Your Greek letters will also be laser-engraved onto the body of the tumbler, so your Big can show off their sorority pride.

Help your Big store all their beauty products in one place with this personalized toiletry bag. It’s available in mint green, navy, or ivory, and can be customized with your Big’s initials on the front. Whether you’re at the sorority house or vacationing together over a holiday break, this waterproof, soft shell bag promises to store all your Big’s necessities in the chicest way possible.

If your Big prefers sorority gear that’s a little more understated, this crewneck has their name written all over it. The oversize white sweatshirt features a butterfly pattern across the front and your sorority’s name written out in cursive on the right, making it a subtler way for your BFF to rep their house in class or while lounging on the couch.

Make your late-night study sessions so much cozier with this cotton pajama shorts set from J.Crew, which is described as “light and airy” by reviewers. For a personalized touch, you can also add a custom monogram to the front pocket for $10.

Put your own spin on friendship bracelets with this delicate Butterfly Besties necklace set that you’ll both actually want to wear. Crafted to look like either side of a butterfly, the necklace features eye-catching stones set in your choice of gold, rose gold, or silver. Your Big can layer it with other necklaces or wear it solo; either way, the delicate piece will definitely make a statement.

For Your Sorority House

You’re about to make so many new memories with your sisters, so you’ll need cute and fun ways to showcase them both on and off the ’Gram. A floral photo frame that fits mini instant pics can help brighten up the walls of your dorm or room in the sorority house, as well as provide a colorful border for the Polaroid snaps you post across your social media pages.

When you want to bring the beautiful exterior of your sorority house inside, what could be better than a watercolor portrait of your home away from home? It’ll be like that episode of The Office when Pam paints a picture of Dunder Mifflin and Michael displays it proudly in the office.

For all those times when you want to leave your sisters sweet notes as you head out the door, some sort of board to hang your messages on will come in clutch. Plain white boards or cork boards get the job done, but this Kate Spade-inspired board from Etsy is much more aesthetically pleasing.

Your sorority house will be your primary home throughout your time in college, so you want to make sure it always smells fresh. With Homesick’s New Home candle, your new living space will have hints of jasmine, lime, and other aromatic scents constantly circulating as long as it’s lit.

Whether you’re lounging by the pool or doing your makeup in the bathroom alongside your sisters before a night out, a speaker is essential for blasting your go-to playlists. The JBL GO 3 is ideal because it’s lightweight, portable, and waterproof, so you can toss it in your bag and take it anywhere.

For Tailgating

Tailgating with your sorority sisters is pretty much a rite of passage when you’re in college, especially around homecoming. Let everyone in the parking lot know the house you’re repping with a colorful koozie customized with your sorority’s name.

If you’re 21 or older and planning to pre-game your tailgate with your Big or Little, these coordinating shot glasses are a much more stylish way to do it than with red plastic cups. Even if you don’t plan on drinking, they’re decorative enough to keep as small tchotchkes on a shelf or dresser in your room.

Get into the school spirit by snagging a pair of matching bright, heart-shaped sunnies with your sorority sisters. CassidysCollectionz’s Etsy shop has 14 different colors to choose from, including teal, brown fade, and dark pink, and they can each be painted and bedazzled to show some pride for the home team.

Skip the folding chair at your next tailgate and opt for a towel instead. It’ll take up less space in your car and won’t be a hassle to carry around. Plus, if you grab this one from Greek Gear, you could get it with your sorority’s name printed right in the center. Even if your team loses, you’ll still come away a winner.

No game day would be complete without a game-day jersey. For those days when you’re not feeling your official school colors, you can rock one of Something Greek’s customizable shirts. It’s available in nearly 20 fun shades, like charcoal heather, Maui blue, and very berry, as well as almost 50 font colors. You also have the option of adding your Greek letters on the left chest.