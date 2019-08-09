Even though you have a camera on your phone that lets you take as many pics as possible, snapping a Polaroid picture adds a little special something. With no way of truly knowing how your pic will turn out until it pops out of the camera, there’s always a fun element of surprise. When you want to share those memories on Instagram, post with one of these captions for Polaroid pics.

There’s something so aesthetically pleasing about seeing collages of instant pics laid out together on a cool table or backdrop. It shows the culmination of every cute and hilarious moment that your film cartridge has seen. A Polaroid pic on the ‘Gram also gives off a fun throwback vibe. It reminds you of the days of bringing your disposable camera on vacay, and only having a few shots to take. Sometimes, you may not always get the best lighting or pose, but it perfectly captures the moment.

If you’re someone who always brings your Instax mini ($85, Amazon) to group hangouts, make sure to snap at least one group pic. Even if the exposure is off or someone's blinking, you’ve got a snap with tons of character that needs to be shared on Insta. Just like you only have one chance to take the pic, you only have one chance to caption your photo just right. To make sure it fits, you’ll want to use some Polaroid quotes or disposable camera captions like the 30 that we curated for you below, which perfectly fit the vibes you’re going for.

"Falling in love should be like Polaroids — instant." "Shake it like a Polaroid picture." — Outkast, "Hey Ya!" "Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day" "Thank you for trusting me to capture these memories for you." "No one ever takes a photograph of something they want to forget." — One Hour Photo "This day will never happen again." "A photograph is the pause button on life." — Ty Holland "Live life. Take pictures. Relive the memories. Repeat." "Polaroid it." "Keep calm and say cheese." "And they lived happily ever after." "Traditional film takes integrity, nostalgia, effort, patience and imagination." — Rebecca McNutt "Never want to stop making memories with you." "You don't take a photograph, you make it." — Ansel Adams "Collect moments, not things." "The question is not what you look at, but what you see." — Henry David Thoreau "Say you'll remember me." — Taylor Swift, "Wildest Dreams" "Making sure these moments last forever." "These are the moments I wanted to keep." "We just got to take our time. It's like nothing really matters, so let's make this moment a crime." — The Format, "Let's Make This Moment A Crime" "Captured moments." "Photography is the only language that can be understood anywhere in the world." — Bruno Barbey "Wish my eyes could take photos." “We just click.” “Oh snap! We’re having a good time.” “Are you a camera? Because I smile every time I look at you.” “I can freeze time with a Polaroid pic. What’s your superpower?” “I guess I call the shots.” “TFW the pic turns out better than you expected.” “Shutter up, this pic is amazing!”