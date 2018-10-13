According to one of the most-watched movies of the season, Hocus Pocus, Halloween is “the one night of the year where the spirits of the dead can return to Earth." Whether you believe in ghost stories or not, you have to admit that seeing all of the Halloween decor this time of year truly gets you in the spirit of things. For every seance you have planned with your basic witches or spooky costume you’ve got to wear, you'll want to keep around some ghost puns to use for some funny Instagram captions.

Let’s face it, puns are a great way to caption your best Insta pics. They’re guaranteed to conjure up a few LOLs on your feed. If you’re easily spooked by any unknown spirits, a good laugh is one way to help ease the tension you’re feeling and that’s what these funny ghost quotes will do. Of course, if you're like the Ghostbusters and you "ain't afraid of no ghosts," you’ll be embracing the spirits all Halloween long by watching scary movies and visiting haunted houses. For all those otherworldly plans you have, you and your ghoulfriends will need some Halloween ghost captions. Whatever the vibe, this list of 60 ghost puns are guaranteed to give you a truly haunting and hilarious caption.

Sergeeva/E+/Getty Images

"I’m just here for the boos." "'Cause my body too bootylicious for ya babe." — Destiny's Child, "Bootylicious" "If you’ve got it, haunt it." — Rose Pressey "Next to you, in Mali-boo." — Punny take on Miley Cyrus' "Malibu" "I feel boo-tiful." "This is boo sheet." "Won't you be my boo?" "There's been some purranormal cativity." "Hi boo. Bye boo." "I'm bad and boo-gie." "My favorite kind of pie is boo-berry." "Came for the party, stayed for the boos." "I've got school spirit." "We've come to a dead end." "Hanging with my ghoulfriends." "Squad ghouls." "Haunting my exes." "Ghouls just wanna have fun." "Eat, drink, and be scary." "I can see right through you." "Ghouls rule, ghouls drool." "Sheet happens." "I don't know what I'm booing." "Don't make me ghost you." "You've been ghosted." "Peek-a-boo!" "More boos, please." "Don’t spook until you’re spoken to." "You’ve been #ghosted." "Wishing you a spooktacular Halloween." "You will always be my boo." — Usher and Alicia Keys, "My Boo" "Getting in the spirit." "I'm studying eekonomics." "Whoooooo ghost there?" "All these ghosts, and I still can't find a boo." “Feeling un-boo-lievable.” “Fasten your sheet-belts, it’s going to be a boo-mpy night.” “Ghosts are terrible liars because you can see right through them.” “The most useless room in a ghost's home is the living room.” “The spoo-key to happiness is hanging out with my boos.” “Demons are a ghoul's best friend.” “I’m here to lift your spirits.” “My favorite day is Fright-day.” “Are you a ghost? Because you look like my boo!” “No time to be boo-ring.” “Have you checked your horror-scope today?” “Let’s play hide and shriek.” “This is how I exorcise.” “I have no body to dance with.” “You like my mas-scare-a?” "The ghostess with the mostest." “"Romeo and Ghouliet." "I go to the bars for boos." “Do you get deja-boo when she’s with you?” “I’m like, literally dead.” “Just keepin’ it transparent with you.” “Hey ghoul hey!” “Ah, that’s the spirit.” “Guess you can say it’s a ghost town out there.” “Spare a thought for the ghost writers.”

Get The Elite Daily Newsletter You deserve emails that are actually fun — full of juicy celeb intel, astrology, helpful dating advice, and much more. Luckily, our newsletter will bring you all of that, well, daily. Subscribe