45 Captions For Gen Z Your Besties Would Totally Understand
Fit check.
No generation is quite like Gen Z when it comes to setting the trend and committing to it on social media. They’re not reserved when posting their outfits (chunky rings and flare jeans, anyone?), favorite TikTok dances, and thoughts on climate change to their social platform of choice, and ushered in a new era of #nofilter posts and chill captions. As a Gen Zer yourself, you can totally relate and are looking for Gen Z captions that would make internet stars like Emma Chamberlain proud.
Look no further, besties. These Instagram and TikTok captions for Gen Z are sure to sum up your day-to-day #mood while making your friends laugh, too. Some will remind you of your favorite one-liners from shows like Schitt’s Creek or WandaVision, while others will instantly transport you to TikTok where you’re always singing along to The Backyardigans and trying new recipes like baked feta pasta. Some of these captions are casual messages you’ve probably sent in the group chat, like after your bestie sends a picture of their OOTD or asks if you want to head to the beach (The category is *Hot Girl Summer*).
Of course, your generation will create new trends, meaning some of these Gen Z captions might become cheugy over time. They’ll become #EwDavid just like millennial pink, skinny jeans, and middle parts. Even years from now, though, your fellow Gen Z besties will totally understand and love these captions, so add them to your TikTok or Instagram post anyway.
- “Bestie check!”
- “That’s going to be a ‘no’ from me.”
- “Tell me you’re besties without telling me you’re besties.”
- “Drop your skin care routine.”
- “10/10 would recommend to a friend.”
- “A little photo dump.”
- “This week in pictures.”
- “Hot Girl Summer is here.”
- “It do be like that sometimes.”
- “God, it’s brutal out here.” — Olivia Rodrigo, “brutal”
- “Into the thick of it.” — The Backyardigans
- “We’re out here romanticizing life.”
- “Get ready with me.”
- “Who did it best?”
- “We understood the assignment.”
- “Main character energy only.”
- “Love that journey for me.” — Alexis Rose, Schitt’s Creek
- “This is your sign to go on a date with your besties.”
- “TikTok made us try it.”
- “Snapchat saw it first.”
- “When you realize you’re an adult...”
- “Nothing about this look is cheugy.”
- “We have no choice but to stan.”
- “Shipping this.”
- “Light it up like dynamite.” — BTS, “Dynamite”
- “In my element.”
- “You’ve gotta trust how you feel inside and shine.” — Arlo Parks, “Green Eyes”
- “I’m the bad guy, duh!” — Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
- “We are an unusual couple, you know?” — Wanda, WandaVision
- “I come back stronger than a ‘90s trend.” — Taylor Swift, “willow”
- “I hate it here.”
- “You’re my human bean.”
- “Another day, another OOTD.”
- “You are enough.”
- “Wake up, save the world, repeat.”
- “Bestie has entered the chat.”
- “Vibing, how about you?”
- “Link in my bio.”
- “Keeping it spicy.”
- “Wait until the end.”
- “My vibe right now is just living life.” — Kourtney Kardashian
- “#Nosleep.”
- “You can’t say we didn’t live life.”
- “I don’t skate through life, David. I walk through life in really nice shoes.” — Alexis Rose, Schitt’s Creek
- “Fit check.”