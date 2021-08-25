No generation is quite like Gen Z when it comes to setting the trend and committing to it on social media. They’re not reserved when posting their outfits (chunky rings and flare jeans, anyone?), favorite TikTok dances, and thoughts on climate change to their social platform of choice, and ushered in a new era of #nofilter posts and chill captions. As a Gen Zer yourself, you can totally relate and are looking for Gen Z captions that would make internet stars like Emma Chamberlain proud.

Look no further, besties. These Instagram and TikTok captions for Gen Z are sure to sum up your day-to-day #mood while making your friends laugh, too. Some will remind you of your favorite one-liners from shows like Schitt’s Creek or WandaVision, while others will instantly transport you to TikTok where you’re always singing along to The Backyardigans and trying new recipes like baked feta pasta. Some of these captions are casual messages you’ve probably sent in the group chat, like after your bestie sends a picture of their OOTD or asks if you want to head to the beach (The category is *Hot Girl Summer*).

Of course, your generation will create new trends, meaning some of these Gen Z captions might become cheugy over time. They’ll become #EwDavid just like millennial pink, skinny jeans, and middle parts. Even years from now, though, your fellow Gen Z besties will totally understand and love these captions, so add them to your TikTok or Instagram post anyway.

BROOK PIFER/Stone/Getty Images