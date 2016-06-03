4 Ways A Gemini-Scorpio Relationship Is 1 Of The Most Volatile In The Zodiac

Dating a Gemini or a Scorpio is like a one-way ticket to New York. You know it's going to be worth it, and you know you're going to have fun. However, chances are, there will be some bumps in the road, because a Gemini-Scorpio relationship can be a match made in heaven and hell at the same time.

On one hand, these signs couldn’t be more opposite. Gemini is a mutable air sign, and Scorpio is a fixed water sign. One prioritizes flexibility and curiosity, and the other is all about fixation and seeing things through to the end. They approach life and relationships in very different ways, but this is also why they may be so attracted to each other. Opposites tend to attract, and while it doesn’t always work out, it’s a fun ride. My advice, though, should you enter into one of these kinds of relationships — or already are in one — don't throw in the towel at the first sign of trouble. If you’re looking for a good time (but not necessarily a long time), look no further. In addition to fun, there are plenty of other reasons to stick it out when dating a Gemini as a Scorpio, and vice versa.

1. Geminis and Scorpios both like to keep things spicy and passionate.

Geminis and Scorpios both like to keep things exciting in their relationships. Geminis are all about mental stimulation, and they hate feeling bored or stagnant, while Scorpios are all about emotional intimacy, so they really know how to keep things interesting. As a Scorpio, it’s super easy to keep a Gemini guessing. Ask anyone who has dated a Scorpio, and the person will explain to you why Scorpios are so damn irresistible: It's because they're mysterious and they'll always keep you guessing. (As a Scorpio myself, I can confirm this.)

Geminis love playing games, so they can usually keep up with any Scorpio. The air sign is also one of the few in the zodiac who can successfully uncover a Scorpio's surreptitious demeanor.

2. You're both looking for a deeper, magnetic connection.

These signs both prioritize connecting on a deeper, more intimate level. Geminis are attracted to those that can teach them something, and Scorpios have an unlimited amount of hidden gems to reveal. The only problem is, Scorpios have to want to reveal their secrets, and if they don’t trust you, you won’t hear a word from them. Gemini is one of the few signs up for the challenge though, and their light-hearted approach can be a breath of fresh air for Scorpio.

Since Scorpio is a fixed water sign ruled by Mars, they like to be in control at all times. In order for this union to work, they have to lighten up a bit, and Geminis are the perfect sign for the job.

3. Neither of you are willing to give up without a fight.

Geminis and Scorpios have one major similarity -- they’re willing to see a relationship through, despite the highs and lows. While these two signs don’t always get along, they can learn an immense amount from each other when it comes to their differences. Gemini lives for a bit of drama, and Scorpio prioritizes security in relationships. While Gemini may throw Scorpio for a loop here and there, Scorpios are in it for the long haul.

4. The two signs are extremely flirtatious.

The chemistry between these two signs doesn’t always feel like a match made in heaven, but the connection they have is irresistible. Scorpio can easily add depth to Gemini’s many interests, and Gemini can teach Scorpio that you can enjoy something without obsessing over it.

While it can be difficult to keep a Gemini’s attention, Scorpios can do it with ease. They’re like a treasure chest full of knowledge, but only a special kind of person can unlock it.

Overall, a Gemini and a Scorpio may make for a fun, exciting match — they might have too many differences for a serious, long-term relationship.