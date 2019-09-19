14 Tweets About Dating A Gemini That Resonate Way Too Deeply

When Sean Kingston sang, "She's indecisive. She can't decide," he was almost certainly referring to a Gemini. I'm not saying all Geminis are eenie-meenie-miney-mo lovers, but those born between May 21 and June 21 do have a reputation for being a bit fickle. Gemini is a mutable sign, which means that they crave constant excitement and change. If you've ever been on a date with a Gemini who took more time picking something out from the menu than actually eating it, then you'll definitely relate to these tweets about dating a Gemini.

This air sign tends to be outgoing and totally charming, so it might take someone a while to catch on to a Gemini's evasive nature. They can't help it — there are just so many people to meet and so much fun to be had. Yes, they're adaptable and always willing to change plans at the very last minute, but they're just as likely to change their mind about even showing up. They're impulsive, but they also have a tendency to feel regret set in as soon as they make a decision. At least one thing is for certain: Life with a Gemini is never boring, and these tweets make that clear.

They're Hot And They're Cold Geminis are sensitive, and saying the wrong thing can cause this sign to switch from glad to mad so fast you'll get whiplash. If you can't handle mood swings, you probably can't handle a Gemini.

They're Totally Unpredictable Because you can never anticipate what kind of mood a Gemini is going to be in (or when that mood might unexpectedly change), they always manage to surprise you.

They Always Play Devil's Advocate How can a Gemini give a direct answer when they see the benefits and drawbacks of every possible choice?

They Tend To Doubt Themselves Even when they do finally make a decision, it's likely that a Gemini will immediately regret it. TBH, it's better to give a Gemini as few options as possible.

They Second-Guess Everything Did they make the right call? Maybe yes, maybe no. They'll just have to weigh the pros and cons in their head over and over for the next three years until they (maybe) figure it out.

They Love To Procrastinate When you can't make decisions, it's tempting to put off making that decision for as long as possible. When you ask a Gemini out, don't expect a response until several weeks later. Or maybe never.

They Think Any Responsibility Is A Burden They hate being responsible for making decisions, texting you back, showing up on time, showing up at all... It's just so exhausting to be depended upon.

They Avoid Conflict If a Gemini is mad at you, you'll never know it, because they'd sooner cut out their tongue than call you out.

They Can't Resist Petty Arguments They may hate actual conflict, but when it comes to engaging in a battle of wills or making a superficial judgment, Geminis definitely don't hold back from offering their two cents.

They're Impulsive Geminis love constant change, and sometimes their impulses get the better of them. But is that such a bad thing? Variety is the spice of life, after all.

They Can't Stay In One Place For Long A Gemini can barely commit to a two-hour movie, much less a relationship, so dating one means constantly being kept on your toes.

They Fall In Love Fast Those born under this sign are known for being great listeners and conversationalists, so falling in love with one (and vice versa) is almost too easy. Of course, Geminis are also quickly bored, so that intense passion will probably only last for one date before they "lose" your number.

They Live For Excitement Being a Gemini means needing constant stimulation. I'd bet anything that the person who came up with the concept of speed dating was born under this sign.

They Know Just How To Lighten The Mood If you ever try to sit a Gemini down for a "serious talk," be warned: They'll figure out a way to charm their way back into your good graces. What do they say to conflict? Not today.